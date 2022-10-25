Read full article on original website
OKC’s Newest Hockey Team Looking For Victory In First Game At New Home
Oklahoma City's newest hockey team, the Warriors, moved from Wichita Falls after last season and will play their first game in their new home Friday night in Oklahoma City. So far, they've only had practices, but the Warriors are already fans of their new home, the Blazers Ice Centre. The...
Tulsa Neurologist Explains Stroke Signs & Symptoms To Watch For
TULSA, Okla. - Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and Saturday is World Stroke Day a day to raise awareness of the signs and symptoms as well as how to prevent them. Dr. Rahul Rahangdale a neurologist with Ascension Medical Group, joined News On 6 to talk about this important topic.
Hillcrest Hospital Works To Expand Appointment Options For Mammograms
TULSA, Okla. - October is breast cancer awareness month and Hillcrest Hospital wants to help make scheduling an appointment easier for women. Dr. Clint Merritt at Hillcrest Hospital South joined News On 6 to talk about new Saturday clinics which provide another option for making a mammogram appointment.
Oklahoma City District Attorney Candidates Respond To Mexico Arrest
Oklahoma County District Attorney Candidates respond to an Oklahoma woman, Courtney Wells, who was convicted of fraud being arrested in Mexico. Prosecutors said her co-defendant Chris Mayes helped plan the escape. Court documents also said she told investigators that emails potentially exonerating Mayes were fake. Those emails are now at...
'An Incredible Tiger:' Malayan Tiger Euthanized At Tulsa Zoo After Physical Exam Reveals Cancer
The Tulsa Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its tigers that was euthanized on Wednesday. According to the zoo, Gahara, a male Malayan tiger, who was being treated for lameness in one of his legs, was euthanized after a physical exam revealed that cancer had spread to parts of his body.
1 In Custody After Overnight Shooting In SW Oklahoma City
Emergency crews transported one person to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the southwest side of the city, according to Oklahoma City Police. Police say the shooting happened around 12 a.m. near Southwest 5th and South McArthur Boulevard. Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting, but police...
Man Found Dead Near Downtown Tulsa
An investigation is underway after a man was found dead just north of Downtown Tulsa on Thursday. Police say a passerby first noticed the body of a man who appeared to be dead and called the police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man dead from what...
Choctaw HS Student Accused Of Making Bomb, Hostage Threats Directed At Massachusetts High School
A bomb and hostage hoax directed at a high school in Easton, Massachusetts on Tuesday was traced back to a metro student, according to Choctaw police officials. A 15-year-old Choctaw High School student is now under investigation. Choctaw Police Chief Kelly Marshall said the teenager told investigators he thought it...
31-Year-Old Killed In SW OKC Crash
One person is dead on Friday after an early-morning crash along northbound I-44, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Luis Ruiz-Esquivel, 31, was travelling northbound on I-44 at an unsafe speed when he failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the roadway. OHP said the driver of...
Tulsa Police Searching For Missing Man
Tulsa police are looking for a man who they say is missing and in danger. 78-year-old James Langwell was last seen walking away from an area near 31st and Sheridan at 7 Friday morning. Police he was wearing a tan jacket and dark blue jeans And he has medical conditions that put him at risk.
Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting
A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
Tracking The Next System Soon
TULSA, Okla. - A cool fall day is underway before shower and storm chances return for parts of the state. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s on Thursday as our next system dives near the area bringing shower and storm chances for some locations. Daytime highs will drop a few degrees this weekend but will climb above normal early next week. The initial outlook for Halloween night appears fine with seasonal and dry conditions.
Frontier Public Schools Canceled Classes Due To Potential Threat Towards Students
Frontier Public Schools canceled classes Friday following a possible threat to a few students. A note written by a Frontier science teacher was found by a student. That note had four student's names written on it, along with the phrase "license to kill,” websites and email addresses associated with companies that sell bulletproof glass.
Pet of the Week: Rolo The Chiweenie
TULSA, Okla. - It's time for our pet of the week. This is Rolo, a nearly-year-old male Chiweenie. He is a highly energetic little guy and loves to play with other dogs. He loves squeaky toys and is learning his puppy manners. Rolo would love to be part of an active family or go to a home with another dog for him to play with.
1 Killed In Fatal Rollover Crash In Tulsa
A man is dead after a rollover crash on 71st and South Elwood Ave, according to Tulsa Police. Police say two adults and four children under the age of five were in the car when the crash happened. They say the driver of the vehicle had a medical event and the passenger tried to take the wheel but the car flipped on its side before skidding into the median.
Bristow Public Schools Resume Classes After Citywide Water Outage
Thursday classes will be in session at Bristow Public schools, after a water line break caused issues in the city on Wednesday. The school said the normal Red Ribbon Weeks events will continue and all schedules will be followed as usual. Wednesday classes were canceled after officials said a water...
Oklahoma County Jail Inmate Dies Of Fentanyl Overdose
An Oklahoma County inmate died of a fentanyl overdose according to a report by the Chief Medical Examiner. 25-year-old Eddie Garcia was found unresponsive in his cell back in May. Police said he was taken into custody two months prior. The Medical examiner reports that the probable cause of death was an accidental fentanyl overdose. No other drugs were reported.
Northbound I-35 Limited To Single Lane Near SH-51 In Payne County
Only a single lane is open on northbound I-35 just south of State Highway 51 in Payne County due to a crash. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said still, drivers should avoid the area and locate an alternate route. This is a developing story.
OKC Non-Profit In Need Of Turkey Donations To Help Families In Need
For more than 30 years a local non-profit has helped families at Thanksgiving. Sister Mable Stoss joined News 9 to talk about why this year has been a little harder for the Free Food Pantry. If you would like to help (405) 721-6763 or mail to P.O. Box 42641 OKC,...
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Officers On Overnight Chase In SW OKC
A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on an overnight chase in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said at around 1 a.m. they located a stolen vehicle driven by Chad Jones near South Western Avenue and I-240 and attempted a traffic stop. Jones fled the scene in...
