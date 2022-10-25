Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Coming to South Jersey in June
Shania Twain will be playing the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on June 6, 2023. It's part of her just-announced "Queen of Me Tour" that will cross North America in 2023. It's the first time Shania has done a full-blown tour in some time. Tickets for the Shania Twain show...
shorelocalnews.com
Hard Rock lures Betty McHugh; ‘Dance to the Music’ worth checking out
As the old saying goes: “One’s loss is another’s gain,” and Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City recently made a big score by naming Betty McHugh “Property Maitre’d.”. Anyone who has been a regular to Caesars Atlantic City – or even dropped into...
Huge music festival coming to AC on Memorial Day weekend
Blink 182, Paramore, Bleachers, and Turnstile are among the 40 or so bands scheduled to perform at the first Adjacent Festival coming to the beach in Atlantic City on Memorial Day weekend. Turnstile is also on the bill, along with Jimmy Eat World, Idles, Motion City Soundtrack, the Linda Lindas,...
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight
New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
Adjacent Festival Atlantic City, NJ Full Lineup Revealed!
Memorial Day Weekend in Atlantic City is going to be rockin' with the Adjacent Festival on the beach. The full lineup of bands playing has just been released. The concert festival is set to take place on the A.C. beach Saturday, May 27th and Sunday, May 28th in 2023. The...
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener
HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last streaming" instead of "gleaming."He continued correctly with: "Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of "O'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming?" he backtracked to "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last" before again singing "streaming" instead of "gleaming."Burton then picked up correctly with "And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air" and finished uneventfully.Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.
Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF
A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
Former Philly Radio News Editor Dies At 35
The former editor of a Philadelphia radio news station died after a battle with gastric cancer on Monday, Oct 24, the Washington Post wrote in her obituary. Neema Roshania Patel was 35, and most recently worked as the Post's editor for next-generation audience development, according to her LinkedIn profile. Patel...
Family-run South Philadelphia restaurant features opera singing servers
"We hired a waiter who coincidentally was an opera student, so once in a while, he would sing," Rick DiStefano said. "It evolved into the entire floor staff."
Haunted History: Betsy Ross House highlights the gruesome realities of living in 18th century
This Halloween, the Betsy Ross House in Philadelphia is holding candle-lit tours that highlight the gruesome realities of living in the 18th century.
This Beautiful Town Has Been Named The Family-Friendliest In New Jersey
Despite the nationwide reputation New Jersey has, we are actually a pretty nice place, and there is one particular town that is even nicer than the rest, at least according to a published report. No matter where you go in the Garden State, you are going to run into nice...
NBC Philadelphia
Philly Radio Legend Angelo Cataldi Reveals Who Will Take Over 94WIP Morning Show
Current SportsRadio 94WIP midday show hosts Joe DeCamara and Jon Ritchie will move to the morning drive shift that has been held by ratings kingpin Angelo Cataldi for more than three decades, the station announced on air Thursday morning. The announcement was previously reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. They...
Popular Galloway, NJ Bar Cancels Halloween Party, with Good Reason
If you were planning on attending a Halloween party at JD's Pub & Grille in Galloway, NJ, you'll have to rethink your costume. Some things are just more important than others, and this is one cancellation I fully support. JD's Pub in Galloway is scrapping its Halloween party plans this...
The Absolute Best Bars in South Jersey to Watch the World Series
For the first time in 13 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series. You told us the absolute best bars in South Jersey to watch the showdown against the Houston Astros. We asked, you answered! Yeah, you could sit home on your couch watching every hit and strike...
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in Philadelphia
If you like chicken and waffles, you might just like this new unique combination of chicken and waffles together. Chick'nCone offers crispy fried chicken bites inside of a waffle cone! Sort of like a savory version of an ice cream cone, as strange as that sounds.
Remember When Pins Were Found in Gloucester Township, NJ Halloween Candy?
A piece of Halloween candy can be a real treat, until you bite into something that's not sweet at all. Growing up in Gloucester Township, us kids got warned on several occasions by parents and teachers, sometimes both together in a school letter from the PTA, that there could be foreign objects in our Halloween candy.
Entire street in this N.J. city gets decked out for Halloween and it’s back after 3 year hiatus
Frank Rios and Pat Patrizio of Bordentown must be magicians because each year around Halloween they make their house on Thompson Street disappear. Giant black cloth draping the entire front façade serves as a blank canvas for an elaborate set design based on a theme that changes each year.
travellens.co
20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ
Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
PhillyBite
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia
- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
Superstorm Sandy: A look back at the impact 10 years ago
Sandy is one of the costliest storms in U.S. history, with some $36.8 billion in damage in New Jersey and $32.8 billion in New York.
