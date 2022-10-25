ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Shania Twain Coming to South Jersey in June

Shania Twain will be playing the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Camden on June 6, 2023. It's part of her just-announced "Queen of Me Tour" that will cross North America in 2023. It's the first time Shania has done a full-blown tour in some time. Tickets for the Shania Twain show...
CAMDEN, NJ
Popular New Jersey Restaurant Will Be On The Food Network Tonight

New Jersey is going to get even more national attention tonight!. According to NJ.com, The Food Network's Diners' Drive-ins, and Dives will feature an Atlantic County restaurant on this evening's upcoming episode!. The restaurant is called Ernest & Son Old-Fashioned Butcher Shoppe and they are located in Brigantine. They are...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
National anthem singer flubs lyrics at World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — Grammy-nominated singer Eric Burton lost track of the lyrics during "The Star-Spangled Banner" before Friday night's World Series opener between Houston and Philadelphia.With players and staff lined up on the field for the traditional pre-game ceremony, and a giant American flag unfurled across the outfield, the Black Pumas band leader went off track on the second line. He sang: "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last streaming" instead of "gleaming."He continued correctly with: "Whose broad stripes and bright stars through the perilous fight." But then, instead of "O'er the ramparts we watch'd were so gallantly streaming?" he backtracked to "What so proudly we hail'd at the twilight's last" before again singing "streaming" instead of "gleaming."Burton then picked up correctly with "And the rocket's red glare, the bomb bursting in air" and finished uneventfully.Burton performed at last year's televised concert for President Joe Biden's inauguration.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Movie Filming In NJ Seeking Real Life Couple To Play BF, GF

A movie filming in New Jersey is seeking a real-life couple to portray an on-screen relationship. "Billie + Franny" follows Kayla and Guy: A young woman living in a halfway house who sneaks in her boyfriend. The scene will involve a make-out and a simulation of Kayla putting her hand...
Former Philly Radio News Editor Dies At 35

The former editor of a Philadelphia radio news station died after a battle with gastric cancer on Monday, Oct 24, the Washington Post wrote in her obituary. Neema Roshania Patel was 35, and most recently worked as the Post's editor for next-generation audience development, according to her LinkedIn profile. Patel...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
20 Best Restaurants in Brigantine, NJ

Brigantine is a quaint city in Atlantic County, New Jersey. This lovely beach city is one of the state’s popular summer destinations, offering plenty of opportunities for leisure in the sun. With stunning beaches, a beautiful shore, and rich waters, it offers visitors various activities to enjoy the waters—from...
BRIGANTINE, NJ
Where to Find the Best Crab Cakes in Philadelphia

- Crab Cakes are a classic seafood dish popular throughout Philadelphia and the world. If you're in the mood for one, use this interactive map to find a Philadelphia restaurant that serves crab cakes. You can even filter the list by location or name of the dish. Lots of Philadelphia restaurants offer crab cakes. Listed below are a few of our staff favorites.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Northfield NJ
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

