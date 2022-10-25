Read full article on original website
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
X-Division Tournament Begins! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 10/27/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for October 27, 2022. - X-Division Tournament: Alan Angels vs. Trey Miguel. - VXT & Gisele Shaw vs. Jordynne Grace, Taylor Wilde & Mickie James. - Joe Hendry vs. Raj Singh. - BTI: X-Division Tournament: Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus.
Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus in X-Division Title Tournament | Before The Impact Oct 27 2022
X-Division Title Tournament kicks off on Before The Impact with action between Black Taurus and Laredo Kid.
Adam Cole Comments On DaParty Teases
During the pandemic, Xavier Woods, Adam Cole, Tyler Breeze, and Claudio Castagnoli got together every Wednesday to battle it out in Uno. The group became known as DaParty and the high-stakes Uno games became must-watch for many fans who stayed inside and had little else to do. The group left...
Roxanne Perez: Shawn Michaels Told Me, 'We're Throwing You In The Deep End'
Before signing with WWE at the beginning of 2022, Roxanne Perez had already found success as Rok-C in Ring of Honor and the Independent scene. Perez made her WWE TV debut on the April 15 episode of NXT Level Up and was on NXT TV the following week. Speaking on...
NXT Level Up Results (10/28): Jakara Jackson Debuts, Trick Williams In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/28) - Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. - Trick Williams cuts a promo. -...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 6 Results (10/22): The Beast Defends WOW Championship
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode six of its show on October 22. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 6 Results (10/22) - WOW Tag Team Championship...
WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend, AJ Styles Talks To NASCAR, Liv Morgan's Anniversary | Fight Size
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Board of Directors today declared the Company’s regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for all Class A and B shares of common stock. The record date for the dividend will be December 15, 2022 and the payment date will be December 27, 2022.
More On CM Punk, AEW Buyout Talks, WWE Reaction, More
CM Punk is back in the news after things have been quiet. With the uncharacteristic movement on the Brawl Out Situation on Tuesday, October 18 -- Ace Steel being fired, Elite being referenced and being in commercials, and some overall discussion, CM Punk news also emerged. Wrestling Observer noted that...
Roman Reigns Appearance, Trick Or Street Fight Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
Roman Reigns comes to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Roman Reigns will make an appearance on the October 31 episode of WWE Raw. Monday's Raw is the final episode of the Raw brand before WWE Crown Jewel where Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
Will MJF reunite The Pinnacle in AEW | Ava Raine Debut in WWE | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie 10/28/22
Coexisting with Rob & Maggie is back with a BRAND-NEW SHOW! This week we have a ton to talk about!. - SPECULATE WHO CHRIS JERICHO'S OPEN CHALLENGE OPPONENT WILL BE. This week, we will talk about the target Stokely Hathaway has put on the back of MJF.
Wes Lee Discusses Transitioning From Tag Team Specialist To Singles Champion
Wes Lee entered NXT alongside Nash Carter as MSK in 2020. The two were known as The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz) in IMPACT Wrestling and throughout the independent scene before joining WWE. MSK won the NXT Tag Team Titles for the second time at NXT Stand & Deliver, but the...
The Rock Nominated For Several People's Choice Awards, WWE Releases Halloween NFTs | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, October 26, 2022. - Dwayne Johnson and his projects: Young Rock and Black Adam were nominated for several People's Choice Awards:. Male Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam. Action Movie Star of 2022: Dwayne Johnson – Black Adam...
Paul Heyman Warns Roman About Logan Paul, Powerhouse Hobbs Targets Wardlow | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 28, 2022. - Tonight, Paul Heyman tried to warn Roman Reigns about Logan Paul's possibly getting a lucky knockout punch in during their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. - Tonight, Ronda Rousey...
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman
Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
Shotzi Wants To Top Elvira's Number Of Halloween Havoc Appearances, Discusses Her Return To NXT
Shotzi wants to become the face of Halloween Havoc and top the number of times Elvira was involved with the show. Shotzi hosted NXT Halloween Havoc 2022, and she also hosted the event in 2020. Previously, Elvira was part of Halloween Havoc during its days under the WCW banner; she appeared in advertisements for the event from 1989-1991.
Mercedes Varnado And Trinity Fatu Advertised To 'Just Vibe For Like An Hour' At Vulture Fest
Mercedes Varnado And Trinity Fatu will just be vibing. Vulture Fest announced that Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) And Trinity Fatu (Naomi) will be "just vibing for like an hour" on November 12 from 8 p.m PST to 9 p.m. PST at The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, California. Tickets cost $25-$37 and there are no refunds.
Clark Connors On Good Brothers Showing Up In WWE, His Injury, Karl Fredericks, Forbidden Door | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Clark Connors ahead of his match with Minoru Suzuki in NYC at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, October 28. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
The Elite (Kenny Omega And Young Bucks) 'Erased' In Vignette On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
During Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, a vignette aired going through the history of The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) where the trio were "erased" out of moments as their words faded. Omega and the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) are Executive Vice Presidents of the promotion and three of the most decorated wrestlers in company history.
