Louise L Faircloth obituary 1937~2022
Louise L Faircloth, 85, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, formerly of Mountain City, TN, passed away October 25, 2022 at Promedica in Chambersburg. She was born on July 31, 1937 in Mountain City, Tennessee to Sam South and Oma Eggers. She loved flowers and plants and socializing with people. She is survived...
Eileen T Seelman obituary 1948~2022
Mrs. Eileen T Seelman, 74, formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, in the VA Medical Center, Martinsburg, WV,. Born March 12, 1948 in Boonville, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Dean) Seelman. Upon graduation from high school with the Class of...
Richard Runyon obituary 1949~2022
Richard Runyon, 73, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away October 25, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on October 17, 1949 in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Norman and Pearl (Jones) Runyon. He was a member of Chambersburg Baptist Church, where he had been very active. He had been a janitor at...
Kaye A Fox obituary 1936~2022
Kaye A Fox, 86, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, passed away Tuesday morning, October 25, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 22, 1936 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of the late Albert F. and Tressie Smith Armstrong. Mrs. Fox was a 1954 graduate of the former Chambersburg High School and...
Gordon P Murray obituary 1951~2022
Gordon P Murray, 71, of Shippensburg, formally of Spring Run, passed away the evening of Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on September 19, 1951 in Chambersburg, a son of the late Robert H. and Lois Ann (Clippinger) Murray.
Eric Franklin Funk obituary 1965~2022
Mr. Eric Franklin Funk, 57 of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Born October 22, 1965 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Connie (Monn) Funk of Mont Alto, PA and the late Theodore Franklin “Frank” Funk who passed away October 11, 2000. Eric was...
Robert R Ickes obituary 1965~2022
Robert R Ickes, 57, of Spring Run, formerly of Fannettsburg, passed away October 24, 2022, in his home. Born September 30, 1965, in McConnellsburg, he was a son of the late Herman F. and Ivy May (Umbrell) Ickes, and graduated from Fannett-Metal High School in 1984. Robert was formerly employed...
Kathryn S Miner obituary 1925~2022
Kathryn S Miner, 97, of Chambersburg, PA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Kate was born on August 15, 1925 in Roxbury, PA to the late Boyd and Blanche (Alleman) Myers. She was from a large and close family, having 7 brothers and 6 sisters. Kate married...
Helen L Mellott obituary 1935~2022
Helen L Mellott, 87, of Needmore, PA passed away Monday, October 24th, 2022 at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home, Chambersburg, PA. Helen was born in Hustontown, PA on September 18, 1935, the daughter of the late Marie E. (Simcox) and George D. Miller. Mrs. Mellott was a homemaker who loved her...
Doris B Kohli obituary 1921~2022
Doris B Kohli, 101, of Shippensburg, and formerly of Levittown, PA, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Shippensburg Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Born Wednesday, June 1, 1921 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Anthony George and Nellie Cooper Bitter. Doris was a secretary...
Martha “Mickey” E Vink 1927~2022
Martha “Mickey” E Vink, 95, formerly of Mercersburg, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 20, 1927 in Philadelphia, PA, she was daughter of the late Harry and Jenny Roberts McKee. Mickey graduated from Yeadon High School and West Chester...
Louis A Poppenwimer obituary 1925~2022
Louis A Poppenwimer, 96, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022 in his home. Born December 30, 1925 in Altoona, PA he was the son of the late George and Barbara (Koesbauer) Poppenwimer. After graduating high school Louis served in the United States Navy during World War II...
Joan Marie “Nan” Leeper 1941~2022
Mrs. Joan Marie “Nan” Leeper (Wetzel), 80, of Fayetteville, died early Thursday evening, October 20, 2022, at her residence. She was the wife of Mr. Richard Ernest Leeper, her husband of 63 years. Born December 8, 1941, in Blue Ridge Summit, she was a daughter of the late...
Mildred “Millie” Hull obituary 1924~2022
Mildred “Millie” Hull, 97, of Waynesboro, PA formerly of York, PA passed away Thursday October 20, 2022 at Cross Keys Brethren Home. Millie was the daughter of the late Robert C. Ness and Mary Strickler Ness. She was preceded in death by her husband, Perry Hull and her...
Eleanor P Berkstresser obituary 1940~2022
Eleanor P Berkstresser, age 81, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at her home in McConnellsburg with her family by her side. Eleanor was born on November 11, 1940, in Smoke Run, PA, the daughter of the late George and Mary Ann Heresco Warholic. Eleanor married...
Donald F “Donnie” Kirkpatrick 1946~2022
Mr. Donald F “Donnie” Kirkpatrick, 76, of Shippensburg, formerly of 8th Street, Waynesboro, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 24, 1946, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Fred D. and Alma (Ott) Kirkpatrick. Donnie attended Waynesboro Area Senior High...
Fictitious Name Notice
Notice is hereby given a certificate was or will be filed under the Fictitious Names Act approved May 24, 1945, in the Office of the Secretary of the Commonwealth of PA setting forth that Timothy William Cook are the only person(s) owning or interested in a business, the character of which is garden tilling, brush hogging, and dumpster rental.
Dale Arthur Fogal obituary 1957~2022
Mr. Dale Arthur Fogal, 65, of Chambersburg, died Tues morning, October 18, 2022, at Laurel. Lakes Rehabilitation & Wellness Center, Chambersburg. He was the husband of the late Kathryn J. Miller Fogal, who preceded him in death in September, 2020. Born June 26, 1957, in McConnellsburg, he was a son...
Art Exhibition of Local Artists at Wilson College
Wilson College will host Improvised: The Art of Practiced Freedom, an art exhibition featuring works by Wilson College and Hagerstown Community College (HCC) arts faculty. It opens on Wednesday, November 2, in Wilson’s Cooley Gallery. It is free and open to the public. A shared project between HCC and...
