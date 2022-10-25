ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheboygan County, MI

Cheboygan County Man Arrested After Threatening Family with Gun

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3icGWs_0imIR4dr00

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says a man from Waverly Township has been arrested for felony assault charges after threatening his family with a gun and driving his car toward police at high speed.

Late Monday night Cheboygan County deputies were sent to a house in Waverly Township where there was a man threatening his family members with a gun and threatening to shoot law enforcement.

While law enforcement was setting up a perimeter, the suspect, Richard Kenroy, 48, got into one of the cars in the driveway and drove toward them at a high speed. They were able to chase Kenroy and stop him a short distance later. After he was arrested, deputies found a 9mm handgun in the car.

After further investigation, deputies found that Kenroy had been in an argument with his family and he allegedly became physical and also made threats with the handgun. Deputies also found out that Kenroy was intoxicated.

Kenroy is currently lodged at the Cheboygan County Jail and the prosecutor authorized the following charges:

  • Two counts assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation, which is a felony
  • Two counts assault with a dangerous weapon, which is a felony
  • Two counts felony firearm
  • One count flee and elude, which is a felony
  • One count operating while intoxicated, which is a misdemeanor
  • One count carrying concealed while under the influence, which is a misdemeanor

If convicted, the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says Kenroy could face 10 years in prison. He has a bond set at $5,000 cash or surety.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Presque Isle County Sheriff Department and the Michigan State Police.

Comments / 6

Related
Up North Voice

Woman damages man’s car after breakup

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY – On Friday, June 3, 2022, a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Gaylord Post was called to a residence on Walker Road in Walker Township for a report of damage to a vehicle. The boyfriend alleged he was talking with his girlfriend, 21-year-old Jasmine Taylor Dillon from Afton, while they were seated inside his vehicle. He informed her he wanted to breakup. Dillon became angry and refused to exit the vehicle. He exited the vehicle to try to remove her and she jumped in the back seat. Dillon began kicking the sunroof, which broke the glass. She eventually exited the vehicle. The boyfriend jumped back inside the vehicle and locked the doors. Dillon attempted to climb through the driver side window. After an unsuccessful attempt, Dillon started punching the driver side mirror, breaking the glass.
AFTON, MI
UpNorthLive.com

77-year-old man dies in Petoskey crash

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Afton died in a crash in Petoskey on Wednesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 2:27 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving two vehicles on US-31 near Manvel Road in Bear Creek Township, MSP said. A 2012 Audi driven by a...
PETOSKEY, MI
MLive

77-year-old Northern Michigan man killed in two-car crash

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, MI - A 77-year-old Afton man died Wednesday after he was involved in a two-car crash on US-31 near Manvel Road. Michigan State Police say Harold Reynolds was traveling southbound on US-31 in a 2012 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed into the northbound turn lane, where he struck a 2012 Audi driven by a 50-year-old Petoskey man.
AFTON, MI
9&10 News

Recreational Marijuana is Back on the Ballot in Some Northern Michigan Communities

Some voters in northern Michigan will decide the future of recreational marijuana in their communities this election. And it’s causing some controversy. The cities of Petoskey and Frankfort, as well as Wheatland Township in Mecosta County and Clement and Tobacco Townships in Gladwin County have recreational marijuana on their ballots. The proposals come four years after voters legalized it throughout the state. Wheatland Township’s Clerk Mary Karcher.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Housing Leaders Build Connections at Traverse City Summit

Community leaders here in northern Michigan are getting some support from partners across the state to address the housing shortage. The eighth annual Northwest Michigan Housing Summit is a two day event in Traverse City that’s bringing 200 stakeholders together in one place. “It’s really important to be able...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
MISportsNow

Manistee Stuns Unbeaten Boyne City in District Opener

BOYNE CITY – The Manistee Chippewas fended off a late rally to upset previously unbeaten Boyne City in the opening round of Division 6 District play on Friday night. The Chippewas held a 20-14 halftime lead, and extended that to 28-14 by the end of the third quarter, which was just enough to hold off the Ramblers’ comeback attempt in the fourth.
BOYNE CITY, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy