Cheboygan County Man Arrested After Threatening Family with Gun

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says a man from Waverly Township has been arrested for felony assault charges after threatening his family with a gun and driving his car toward police at high speed.

Late Monday night Cheboygan County deputies were sent to a house in Waverly Township where there was a man threatening his family members with a gun and threatening to shoot law enforcement.

While law enforcement was setting up a perimeter, the suspect, Richard Kenroy, 48, got into one of the cars in the driveway and drove toward them at a high speed. They were able to chase Kenroy and stop him a short distance later. After he was arrested, deputies found a 9mm handgun in the car.

After further investigation, deputies found that Kenroy had been in an argument with his family and he allegedly became physical and also made threats with the handgun. Deputies also found out that Kenroy was intoxicated.

Kenroy is currently lodged at the Cheboygan County Jail and the prosecutor authorized the following charges:

Two counts assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder by strangulation, which is a felony

Two counts assault with a dangerous weapon, which is a felony

Two counts felony firearm

One count flee and elude, which is a felony

One count operating while intoxicated, which is a misdemeanor

One count carrying concealed while under the influence, which is a misdemeanor

If convicted, the Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department says Kenroy could face 10 years in prison. He has a bond set at $5,000 cash or surety.

The Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Presque Isle County Sheriff Department and the Michigan State Police.