Blizzard locks new Overwatch 2 Kiriko skin behind horrifyingly-priced bundle—and the community is anything but shocked

Read full article on original website
Related
Call of Duty's graphics are so realistic its hard to tell what's real and what's not
Call of Duty Modern Warfare II is the latest Call of Duty title from Activision and Infinity Ward and fans of the series can’t believe how “realistic” one of the new levels looks. Warning: Minor Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II spoilers aheadTwitter user @juanbis reshared a video taken from a portion of the game’s campaign that’s set in the idyllic city of Amsterdam. “Oh my god Amsterdam looks *incredibly* realistic in the new Call of Duty”, Juan said of the footage that sees the player’s character walking through crowds of tourists as Captain Price speaks to him through an...
Overwatch 2 Players Have Made A Novel Proposal To Enhance The Game’s Auto Queue Feature And Make Matchmaking A Breeze
Players of Overwatch 2 have requested that Blizzard implement an option within the game’s Auto Queue that would allow users to pause their matchmaking search after a session. Overwatch 2 provides players with the same team-based first-person shooter action as the original game. Since its release, Overwatch 2’s server population has exploded, thanks to the game’s popularity and Blizzard’s decision to make it free-to-play.
dotesports.com
Modern Warfare 2’s Gunsmith weapon attachment tuning feature looks like it offers a stressful amount of customization
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer endgame is becoming clearer by the day. Activision has revealed the weapon camo challenges for Mastery camos, and a new feature called Advanced Gunsmith Customization looks like it will keep players busy for months. Through MW2’s new weapon platform system, players will...
HappyGamer
Bundling And Discounting Overwatch 2 Is Against The Law In Certain Nations
Since its release, Overwatch 2 has attracted many players, but the game’s problems still need to be resolved. First, players are still annoyed by the ways in which the game is monetized, which is rendered all the more apparent by the current Halloween promotion, which asks players to pay at least $20 for a single hero’s skin.
British pigeons ‘turning into zombies’ from mysterious disease that twists their neck and makes them walk in zigzags
A MYSTERIOUS disease is infecting British birds and turning them into slow moving 'zombies' with deformed necks. The highly infectious virus has already spread rapidly in Jersey pigeons and is feared to be circulating throughout the UK bird population. Horrific symptoms of the disease include deformed necks, dangerously thin bodies,...
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
netflixjunkie.com
“I’ve worked thirteen years to get where I am now” – When at the ‘Man of Steel’ Premiere Henry Cavill Truly Felt Grateful to Play Superman
Through Man of Steel, the DCEU introduced us to a brand new version of Superman about 9 years ago. Not just that, the franchise also gave us one of the most acclaimed stars of the coming decade, Henry Cavill. The British star has come a long way in the past decade and has gained worldwide fame on the basis of his talent and skills. With such fame and the apparent affection he holds for his superhero role, what did Cavill have to say about getting the opportunity to be Superman?
Elle
Vermithor's Introduction on House of the Dragon Says a Lot About Daemon's Worldview
Before Prince Daemon accepts a marriage proposal from his niece, Princess Rhaenyra, in episode 7 of House of the Dragon, he gifts her a bit of wisdom about Targaryen rule: “If the King isn’t feared, he is powerless.” He continues, “If you are to be a strong queen, you must cultivate love and respect, yes, but your subjects must fear you.”
dotesports.com
Artist leaks League ‘banger’ and claims it’s an unreleased Worlds song
Each year, Riot Games goes above and beyond to produce a new League of Legends anthem that will echo in our ears for months or years. Since these songs need to be absolute hits, Riot is extremely selective. Although last year’s anthem was “Burn it All Down” by PVRIS, British artist Simon Rosenfeld claims he composed a song called “Heroes” that was supposed to be the Worlds 2021 anthem—and believes it’s a banger.
dotesports.com
CoD fans buying physical editions of Modern Warfare 2 have to jump through hoops just to play
Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer is on the brink of release, with the campaign dropping a week ago. Activision’s pride and joy raked in the players during the open beta and the tactics around the campaign’s release saw a lot of positive feedback from fans. But with a...
Henry Cavill finally reveals the origins behind his iconic 'arm reloading' scene in Mission: Impossible
The Superman actor has his reasons
dotesports.com
All MTG Arena Brothers’ War Mastery Pass contents
Players can collect rewards for playing Magic: The Gathering matches in MTG Arena during The Brothers’ War season. Scheduled to digitally release on Nov. 15, The Brothers’ War (BRO) is the final Standard-legal Magic set of 2022. The set takes players back in time, showcasing new and returning mechanics as brothers Urza and Mishra ravage the plane of Dominaria with their Artifact war. Digital players can collect a large number of rewards on MTG Arena through the Set and Mastery pass for the BRO set. The Mastery Pass is separate from Golden booster packs that are offered as an MTG Arena reward.
Polygon
Overwatch 2’s next patch will nerf Zarya, Sombra, D.Va, and Genji (but not Sojourn)
The next update for Overwatch 2 will attempt to address some currently overpowered characters, which should be relief to any tank facing down a double-bubble-powered Zarya or a support player being regularly harassed by Sombra. Blizzard’s mid-season balance patch for Overwatch 2 — which also includes tweaks to D.Va, Genji, and Kiriko — is coming Nov. 15, ahead of the game’s second season, when the developer is expected to roll out further changes.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
Fallout TV series shows off a wasteland set, Nuka-Cola, and power armor
Director Jonathan Nolan is interviewed on the Fallout set, says "I'm not familiar with Fallout" while sipping Nuka-Cola.
dotesports.com
All MTG Brothers’ War Meld pairs and how they work
Wizards of the Coast is bringing back the Magic: The Gathering Meld mechanic within The Brothers’ War, but not for Eldrazi. Set to launch through prerelease events that start on Nov. 11, The Brothers War (BRO) contains three characters that have the Meld mechanic. To Meld, players must combine two specific cards together, creating a giant MTG card on the battlefield with stats and abilities to back up its size.
In The Wake Of The Halloween Event, Overwatch 2 Queues Have Returned
Since it was first released, Overwatch 2 has been progressively improving thanks to Blizzard’s attempts to enhance their servers and repair any issues that may have been introduced. Unfortunately, it appears that the days of long queue times witnessed during Overwatch 2’s launch have returned, as some fans have reported prolonged wait times and being booted out of games in the middle of a battle. This is the case as long queue times have returned.
dotesports.com
Empty mags: Casters and production workers claim they’ve been working ALGS events for free
While the Apex Legends Global Series features millions of dollars in prizes for competitors every year, and Apex as a game has already made billions over its first three years of existence, that money doesn’t trickle down to everyone involved in its competitive scene. Twitter was set alight yesterday when several casters, observers, and other production members of ALGS Challenger Circuit and Preseason Qualifier events revealed that costs for the production and streaming of those tournaments almost always fell to the broadcasters they selected to stream those events.
dotesports.com
All Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror bundle prices
The next chapter in the tale of Dr. Junkenstein is here, meaning the celebration of Overwatch 2’s Halloween Terror event is finally underway. Junkenstein’s Bride takes over in this new event, which acts as the sequel to the annual Overwatch Halloween celebration. This also marks the first event for Overwatch 2 since its official release earlier this month, adding new seasonal cosmetics to the game—most of which can only be obtained via direct purchase from the in-game shop.
dotesports.com
‘Fix the game’: xQc demands Overwatch devs nerf 2 heroes after losing his temper
Félix “xQc” Lengyel has demanded the Overwatch 2 devs fix the game. The Canadian streamer asked Blizzard Entertainment to nerf Zarya and Sombra in a recent stream. He underlined that the heroes need to be removed from the game until they are “playable” since players are “literally abusing both Zarya and fucking Sombra.”
Comments / 1