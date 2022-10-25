Read full article on original website
Crypto Venture Funding Hits Year-Low in Q3 2022: Galaxy
Crypto venture capitalists have together raised $121 billion this year, but only $32 billion has been deployed so far. 2022 has already been a record year for venture capital funding in the crypto space, but a decline in the second half may foreshadow a prolonged slowdown, according to new research from investment firm Galaxy Digital.
Latest in Crypto Hiring: BitMEX Appoints CFO as Interim CEO
Former executive at Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters joins digital asset liquidity aggregator. Alexander Hoeptner, the CEO of crypto futures exchange BitMEX, suddenly stepped down from the role, which he had held since January 2021 — as the company tapped Chief Financial Officer Stephan Lutz as its interim chief executive. Lutz...
Franklin Templeton Exec: Digital Assets Are ‘Frontier Risk Alternatives’
The $1.3 trillion fund group is playing with the idea of launching additional crypto strategies after debuting its crypto SMAs. Franklin Templeton is exploring ways to bring additional digital asset investment strategies to market following the launch of its crypto-focused separately managed accounts (SMAs) last month. Roger Bayston, the company’s...
WisdomTree Triples Down on Future Blockchain Focus
The $75 billion asset manager’s digital assets consumer app is on track for national rollout in Q1 of 2023. WisdomTree executives went as far as to say blockchain-enabled digital wrappers are the future of asset management — while the ETF-focused fund group gets set to roll out its digital assets consumer app in the first quarter of 2023.
US Dollar Recovers, Bitcoin Holds $20K as Fed Decision Looms
Bitcoin, like gold, has been trading sideways for months, a period of unusually low volatility, but now looks poised to trend upward. Bolstered by rising equities and a fluctuating US dollar, bitcoin has held its position over $20,000 since Tuesday. It is a key resistance level last hit in early October, but the looming central bank decision and rallying dollar may end bitcoin’s rebound.
Core Scientific Stock Price Plummets 70% as It Considers Bankruptcy
The crypto miner’s board has decided to skip upcoming payments and hire advisers to evaluate the company’s options. Core Scientific has decided to skip upcoming payments as it faces liquidity and operational issues, and has hired advisers as it considers restructuring its capital structure or seeking relief through bankruptcy.
DAOs Favor Classic Tax Havens, Pass Up Crypto-friendly US States
SushiDAO has recently made plans to set up its new legal structure in the Cayman Islands and Panama. Despite the push in select US states to become more appealing to DAOs, blockchain protocols and assorted decentralized collectives are still often opting to incorporate in traditional tax havens. The trend has...
What Are Real-world Assets? DeFi’s Newest Yield
The race to find ‘real yield’ in DeFi has lending protocols integrating creative new ways to leverage real-world assets. The $50 billion decentralized finance industry has been at the forefront of financial innovation in the past few years. Decentralized finance — or DeFi — primitives such as stablecoins, swaps, lending, derivatives, insurance and prediction markets have been democratizing access to financial products. Nonetheless, DeFi returns have been hard hit by recent bearish conditions. Yields have hit rock bottom with investor participation also at an all-time low.
Blockchain Applications and the Rising Digital Asset Class
Separating hype from facts has helped corporations identify outstanding blockchain applications that drive real-world activity. The digital asset industry is at the threshold of mainstream adoption. After spending the majority of the first decade on the sidelines, major institutions are now keen to support the growth of this emerging asset class.
Big Tech Trading Like Bitcoin on a Bad Day After Disappointing Earnings
Bitcoin, known for its volatility, has only lost 18% or more in one day on 10 occasions over the last 10 years, and only twice in the last 5 years. Based on Thursday’s session, Big Tech is starting to trade like cryptocurrencies. Although bitcoin managed to stay above $20,000,...
DeFi Platform Exploited for $14.5M Despite Security Audits
Despite having had several firms conduct security audits of its smart contract code, Team Finance has been exploited for millions. The latest exploit against crypto platform Team Finance — which lost some $14.5 million of various tokens — occurred despite a number of recent security audits, according to the company.
