KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have added more help at wide receiver. According to multiple reports, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach agreed to trade for New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney on Thursday morning. The Score’s Jordan Schultz reported that the Chiefs traded a conditional third-round pick and a sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for the former first-round wide receiver.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO