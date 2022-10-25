CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
05-17-18-28-29
(five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lucky For Life
17-30-40-41-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(seventeen, thirty, forty, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
Mega Millions
21-30-35-45-66, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, thirty, thirty-five, forty-five, sixty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $64,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
0-6-7
(zero, six, seven)
Pick 3 Midday
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 680,000,000
