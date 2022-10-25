ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Vote: Kentucky.com’s high school football offensive player of the week (Week 10)

By Jared Peck
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Each week, we highlight some of the best high school football individual performances in Kentucky for the Kentucky.com Offensive Player of the Week. They were selected by digital sports writer Jared Peck ( @HLpreps ) via stats uploaded to KHSAA.org by midnight each Monday or game boxes submitted to jpeck@herald-leader.com on the night of the game.

Each week’s top five will be announced on Twitter at @HLpreps and the winner will be listed in our “Friday Night Lights” preview story online and with each subsequent week’s poll.

Here are this week’s nominees presented in alphabetical order. Vote for your favorite. Voting ends at noon Friday.

Miss someone? If you’d like to nominate a player’s performance for future weeks, contact Jared Peck via email at jpeck@herald-leader.com .

Past offensive POTW winners

Week 1: Wade Hutt, Spencer County.

Week 2: Dre Young, Belfry.

Week 3: Keiran Stockton, Glasgow.

Week 4: Lane Grant, Adair County

Week 5: Charles Branstetter, Metcalfe County

Week 6: Michael Bennett, Metcalfe County

Week 7: Wyatt Blythe, Metcalfe County

Week 8: Bryce Button, South Warren

Week 9: Blake Birchfield, Pikeville

Boyle County’s Montavin Quisenberry (9) celebrated scoring a touchdown on the opening drive against the Bryan Station last week. Quisenberry scored a TD passing, rushing and receiving against Danville on Friday. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

