Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALLENTOWN REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 725 N. 10th St., Allentown. The old Allentown Toy building could become a center for the community, if the city's Redevelopment Authority can...
History's Headlines: That other Allentown
Several years ago a person I know well drove down from Allentown to Trenton, New Jersey. Here he met a friend from his days at Syracuse University who worked for the college and was hoping to establish an alumni group in the New Jersey state capital area. After meeting and talking to his friend they parted. But it soon became apparent to the man from Allentown that he was lost. Hoping to find his way back, he pulled into a gas station and asked for directions to Allentown. But as he followed them, he realized he was nowhere near where he should be. Instead, he saw signs saying he was headed for a place called Allentown, New Jersey. Quickly he untangled the highway routes and returned home.
Amtrak cuts ribbon on bus service between Reading, Philly
READING, Pa. — Amtrak leaders were in Reading on Thursday to tout the passenger railroad company's new bus service linking the city with Pottstown and Philadelphia. The service started in June, and since then thousands have used it. "This bus service is the beginning of an amazing partnership with...
The Surprising Truth About the Future of Social Security
If you know of local business openings or closings, please notify us here. - Air Products & Chemicals Inc. plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly hydrogen in New York state. - The Trexlertown Chick-Fil-A plans to add a second drive-thru lane as part of a plan...
IronPigs extend lease to play at Coca-Cola Park, despite funding gap
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs say they are determined to stay in Allentown even after the city denied final funding needed for Coca-Cola Park renovations. The team and Lehigh County released a joint statement Thursday, saying the 'Pigs have signed a lease extension to play at the park through the 2052 season.
WFMZ is enjoying a sunny day at Allentown's Hallo-Weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- WFMZ is in Allentown Saturday for the Hallo-Weekend event. Halloween walking parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 9th to 6th Street on Hamilton, (L) 6th to Court Street (R ) to Arts Park. Trick-or-treat starting at 11 a.m., Downtown Allentown Market, 27 N 7th Street. Día...
Allentown denies funding for Coca-Cola Park, gives $1M to Da Vinci
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – In an unexpected move Wednesday night, Allentown City Council denied giving any funding to Coca-Cola Park for renovations being required by Major League Baseball. The vote was sharply divided, with Daryl L. Hendricks, Cynthia Mota and Joshua Siegel opposed to the zero funding. There was a...
Berks County takes control of Reading Regional Airport
READING, Pa. — The Berks County commissioners on Thursday followed through with their plan for the county to take control of the Reading Regional Airport in Bern Township. But Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach noted immediately that the action was a mutual decision between the airport authority and the commissioners and is not a hostile takeover.
Grocery Outlet opens in place of Ahart's in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new grocery store is filling a vacancy in Allentown. Grocery Outlet held its grand opening on Thursday. The discount grocer has settled in at the shopping center at 15th and Allen streets. Its owner is from Allentown, and says his store is something the community needed...
Several Lehigh Valley cities, towns hold Trick-or-Treat night
"Trick-or-treat," said Naomi and Olivia. It may be chilly, but that wasn't stopping kids in the Lehigh Valley from trick-or-treating Friday night. "It's great! Come out here, have fun, bring the kids out, grab their candy. Have a great time," said Zach Brandt of Bethlehem. In Bethlehem, moms, dads, kids...
Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
Berks health fair will have Monkeypox vaccine clinic
READING, Pa. -- The LGBT Center and the Drexel Health Outreach Program are hosting a health fair in Berks County today. It will take place during the health fair at the center at 640 Centre Avenue in Reading. They are offering more information about health and local resources available to...
State Theatre to add security measure in front of building
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness for the State Theatre to alter the front of its business. The plan involves the installation of seven black bollards, or short vertical posts, under the State Theatre marquee at 453 Northampton St. The bollards will be installed and evenly spaced 5 feet apart and 2 feet from the curb along Northampton Street.
Bethlehem searching for volunteer elves
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Bethlehem's Citizen's Christmas City Committee is on the search for elves. Volunteers are needed for the annual tree lighting ceremony that's scheduled for the night of Friday, November 18th at City Hall. Organizers need some helpers for Santa, and a hand setting up and taking down the...
Worker helping Allentown business, director at Via speak out about people with disabilities in the workforce
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - 1 million workers in Pennsylvania have a disability. Their 8 million hours worked account for a $3 trillion economic impact. This is highlighted by October being National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Inside Allentown Sterner Stems, Alaya Rose is prepping for a terrarium class. The 18-year-old works two...
Homemade sign along Biden Expressway in Scranton is removed
The “Road to Ruin” is removed. The state Department of Transportation on Wednesday took down a homemade sign that recently had been affixed to posts underneath a President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Expressway sign on the roadway inbound to Scranton. After PennDOT learned of the sign, which noted...
Elections board changes polling locations in Scranton, Dunmore, Old Forge
Some voters in Old Forge, Dunmore and Scranton will cast ballots at new polling locations on Election Day. The Lackawanna County Board of Elections voted unanimously Friday to temporarily relocate six polling places. The voting precincts, their former locations, new locations and reasons for the change are:. Scranton 6th Ward,...
House fire with explosion in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- A house fire with an explosion at the 100 Block Ann St. in Easton happened Saturday morning. UGI is on the scene and have turned off the gas. They are cooperating with police investigations. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Please stay tuned to...
Senior expo planned in Lower Macungie
A local lawmaker is inviting seniors to his annual expo. State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie's free senior expo will feature dozens of exhibitors from local, state, and federal agencies, to offer information about programs designed for older residents. There's also a free light lunch. The event goes from 10 a.m. -...
