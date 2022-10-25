Several years ago a person I know well drove down from Allentown to Trenton, New Jersey. Here he met a friend from his days at Syracuse University who worked for the college and was hoping to establish an alumni group in the New Jersey state capital area. After meeting and talking to his friend they parted. But it soon became apparent to the man from Allentown that he was lost. Hoping to find his way back, he pulled into a gas station and asked for directions to Allentown. But as he followed them, he realized he was nowhere near where he should be. Instead, he saw signs saying he was headed for a place called Allentown, New Jersey. Quickly he untangled the highway routes and returned home.

