BOISE — The Statewide Asset Attribute Inventory program for Idaho highways, an effort spearheaded by GIS Analyst Nik Sterbentz in southeast Idaho with collaboration from ITD districts across the Gem State, received the AASHTO (American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials) President’s Transportation Award in the Safety category Saturday, Oct. 22 at the group’s annual conference. Previously, the components of Idaho’s 12,300-lane-mile state highway system were not inventoried in a convenient, central system. The SWAAI not only solves the current problem, but also sets ITD on a great course for the future.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO