Manweiler and Bedke Spar Over Abortion Rights in Idaho Lieutenant Governor Debate
Abortion rights were among the dominant issues during a lively Idaho lieutenant governor’s debate Friday between Republican Scott Bedke and Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler. The debate between Bedke — speaker of the Idaho House of Representatives from Oakley — and Pickens Manweiler — a trial attorney, certified mediator and Democrat from Boise — was part of the Idaho Debates series. It took place in a Boise television studio and was broadcast live statewide and streamed online.
Policy experts: Education spending, school vouchers will be discussed in Idaho Legislature next year
CALDWELL — In September, Gov. Brad Little convened a special legislative session that included a bill directing $410 million annually for public schools. But some familiar with education policy are wondering whether lawmakers will let a large portion of that funding go to public schools. Panelists broached the subject...
In Idaho’s secretary of state race, one candidate has support from both sides
Shawn Keenan, left, and Phil McGrane are vying for the job of Idaho secretary of state. (Courtesy of Shawn Keenan and Aaron Kunz/Idaho Public Television) It’s not often that a candidate in an opposing political party, running for the same statewide office, says the state will be fine even if the other guy wins.
Friday is your last day to request an absentee ballot in Idaho
BOISE - Maybe you can’t get to your polling place, or you don’t enjoy voting in person. Maybe you’re unsure you’ll make it to the polls in time with your busy schedule. Maybe you’ll be away on vacation when Election Day arrives. Whatever your reason...
Former Idaho Gov. Batt launches new Wassmuth building at Anne Frank Memorial
BOISE — Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt was honored Wednesday at a ceremony launching the construction of the new Philip E. Batt Building at the Idaho Anne Frank Human Rights Memorial. Among those paying tribute to the 95-year-old former governor and his human rights record were current Gov. Brad...
'Nation's Report Card' results are in for Idaho students, shows decline
BOISE — The latest scores in the National Assessment for Education Progress (NAEP) provide some encouraging news for Idaho as schools continue working to boost student achievement in mathematics and reading. Nationwide, student scores have dropped since the NAEP assessments were last administered to fourth- and eighth-graders in 2019....
ITD wins safety award in President’s competition
BOISE — The Statewide Asset Attribute Inventory program for Idaho highways, an effort spearheaded by GIS Analyst Nik Sterbentz in southeast Idaho with collaboration from ITD districts across the Gem State, received the AASHTO (American Association of State Highway Transportation Officials) President’s Transportation Award in the Safety category Saturday, Oct. 22 at the group’s annual conference. Previously, the components of Idaho’s 12,300-lane-mile state highway system were not inventoried in a convenient, central system. The SWAAI not only solves the current problem, but also sets ITD on a great course for the future.
Through Pacific Northwest drought and downpour, what will happen to the salmon?
CHEHALIS — As biologist Nick Vanbuskirk drew a knife along the yellowing belly of the carcass of a Chinook salmon, hundreds of ripe, translucent orange eggs spilled out into the ankle-high waters of the Newaukum River. After surviving a stint in the Pacific Ocean, this salmon was met with...
Washington Sno-Park Permits to go On Sale November 1
OLYMPIA - Washington Sno-Park permits are set to go on sale starting November 1, 2022. Seasonal or one-day Sno-Park permits can be purchased online or through a licensed vendor. The Washington State Parks Winter Recreation Program managed over 120 recreation sites, or Sno-Parks, across the state. Parking at these sites...
Approximately $420,000 in Cash, Nine Pounds of Narcotics and More Than 52,000 Pills Seized During Investigation into Drug Trafficking Organization in Oregon
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR - On Wednesday, October 19, at approximately 7:00 a.m., Washington County Westside Interagency Narcotics (WIN) investigators simultaneously executed eight search warrants at various locations in Washington, Clackamas, and Multnomah Counties in Oregon as a result of several months of investigation into a drug trafficking organization (DTO) operating in the metro area.
Roughly 18,000 Trout to be Stocked into Idaho Waters This November
BOISE - This November, roughly 18,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout will be stocked into bodies of water across Idaho, according to the Idaho Fish & Game. Fishing for stocked rainbow trout can be a great way to introduce budding anglers to the sport by using simple, inexpensive setups like worm/marshmallow combinations.
GoFundMe Established for Family Affected by Tragic Logging Accident Near Idaho/Washington Border
LACLEDE, ID - A GoFundMe account has been established for a north Idaho family affected by a tragic logging accident that left a six-year-old child dead and another man hospitalized with extensive injuries. The accident reportedly occurred on October 15 near the Idaho/Washington border. According to the GoFundMe page, the...
Idaho Fish & Game Offers Tips for Residents and Pet Owners After Dog is Attacked in Backyard in Boise
BOISE - On the morning of Monday, October 24, staff with the Idaho Fish & Game Southwest Region received a report from a Boise resident near 8th Street and Hulls Gulch that their dog had been taken from their backyard by a wild animal the prior morning. According to the...
