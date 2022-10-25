Read full article on original website
idahoednews.org
Does Idaho have the best mascot in America? You help decide.
What do a potato, musher and (Poca) dot have in common?. Not much. But they are among the finalists for best high school mascot in the country, and you could help one of them win. Scorebook Live’s very unscientific competition pits some of Idaho’s doozies against some clever national competition....
idahoednews.org
Idaho reports a higher ed enrollment surge — but not exactly
Idaho tallied the largest higher ed enrollment increase in the nation from 2010 to 2020, according to a newly released report. But there are two big asterisks. Idaho’s dual-credit explosion skews the numbers. So does the rapidly growing College of Western Idaho. So, no, there was no big surge...
idahoednews.org
Little names new STEM Action Center director
Idaho’s STEM Action Center has a new leader. Gov. Brad Little named Caty Solace as the center’s executive director earlier this week. Solace, of Emmett, has been the chief communications and operations officer for the Idaho Workforce Development Council since 2018. At the council, Solace led the Idaho...
idahoednews.org
10.28.22: This week’s podcast
The National Assessment of Education Progress scores, released Monday, are a window into post-pandemic learning loss. Scores dropped across the board in Idaho. But Idaho also held its own — and even fared well — compared to national scores. To get some insight into what we learned this...
idahoednews.org
School leaders share the secrets to their ISAT success
Secrets to ISAT success are as varied as Idaho’s schools. In a rural North Idaho town, teachers have a pulse on kids’ individual needs, helping them to catch up when they’re behind or delve deeper when they’re ready for more. At an elementary school in a large Southern Idaho district, teachers set high standards for students and work together to maximize learning. And at a charter high school in central Idaho, career connections drive student achievement.
