Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 28

NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:40 p.m. on Friday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Football: Cedar Grove defeats Wallkill Valley in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals

Sophomore quarterback Stephen Paradiso passed for three touchdowns as fourth-seeded Cedar Grove looks to go back-to-back after defeating fifth-seeded Wallkill Valley in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove’s defense came to play in this one as it recorded three interceptions, including...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2

Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Shore tops Manville in South, Group 1 football quarterfinals (PHOTOS)

Fifth-seeded Shore built a 17-point lead in the first half and then hold on to beat fifth-seeded Manville, 23-16, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Manville. Shore (6-3) advances to next week’s semifinals to meet the winner of Saturday’s game between top-seeded Woodbury and eighth-seeded Penns...
MANVILLE, NJ
Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB

Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
HAMMONTON, NJ
Football: Mainland overpowers Moorestown in Central Jersey, Group 4

Joey Franchini threw for three touchdowns and Ja’briel Mace ran for three as third-seeded Mainland overpowered sixth-seeded Moorestown 63-10 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 4 playoffs in Linwood. Mainland will next host seventh-seeded Long Branch in the semifinal on Friday. Franchini also ran for...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Phillipsburg football routs Elizabeth in North 2 Group 5 quarterfinal

Nerves clearly didn’t affect the Phillipsburg football team as it began its postseason campaign. The top-seeded Stateliners dominated their way to a 49-13 win in their NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 quarterfinal against eighth-seeded Elizabeth at Maloney Stadium Friday night. The Minutemen moved five yards in...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
