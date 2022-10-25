Read full article on original website
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA HS football state tournament brackets following quarterfinals
The first day of the 2022 New Jersey High School Football state tournament is behind us. In the links below, NJ Advance Media has the updated seeds, matchups and brackets following the first day of action of the 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament. The rest of the quarterfinals are set to be played on Saturday.
N.J. high school investigating allegations of ‘racist and dehumanizing heckling’ at girls soccer game
Hunterdon Central is temporarily limiting spectatorship at its home athletic events while it investigates allegations of “racist and dehumanizing heckling,” according to a letter sent to parents by Hunterdon Central superintendent Jeffrey Moore. That announcement comes after alleged incidents at the girls soccer game on Wednesday.
Football: Wood-Ridge earns historic win over Shabazz in North Jersey 2, Group 1 playoffs
Antonio Loyola’s 50-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter capped off top-seeded Wood-Ridge’s first-ever state playoffs victory 44-28 over eighth-seeded Shabazz in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Wood-Ridge. “We played poorly but a win is a win,” Wood-Ridge head coach Joe...
No. 5 Red Bank Catholic scores 57 in victory over Curtis (NY) - HS football recap
Red Bank Catholic, the No. 5-ranked team in the NJ.com Top 20, rallied from a five-point deficit to emphatically beat Curtis (NY), 57-36, in Red Bank. A Jekyll and Hyde performance saw a tight first half open up into a scoring-rout, seeing Red Bank Catholic (8-1) score 26 second half points, which included five of their six total rushing touchdowns.
Girls volleyball: Daily stat leaders for Oct. 28
NOTE: Stat totals reflect what coaches and school officials have entered as of 10:40 p.m. on Friday. Any stats added after this list was published will not appear. Some teams play more than one match in a day and all accumulative stats from that day will count for each player.
Minicucci shines as No. 1 Don Bosco Prep holds off DePaul - Football recap
Nicholas Minicuccui threw touchdowns to three different receivers and also ran for a score to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 28-25 victory over DePaul at Granatell Stadium in Ramsey. Minicucci, a senior committed to Delaware, opened the scoring when he kept the...
Football: No. 7 Delsea notches win against Deptford in SJG3 first round
Top-seeded Delsea, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated eighth-seeded Deptford, 48-13, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 3 playoffs in Franklinville. With the win, Delsea (9-0) faces fifth-seeded Camden Eastside in the semifinals next Friday at 7 p.m. Delsea led Deptford at halftime,...
Football: Ruffin’s 5 TDs helps Camden cruise past Nottingham and into CJG3 semis
Camden, No. 9 in NJ.com’s Top 20, has churned out plenty of talent over the years. It looks as though the next big name is emerging. Sophomore Deante Ruffin accounted for five touchdowns as second-seeded Camden cruised to a 41-0 victory over seventh-seeded Nottingham in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 3 playoffs.
Football: Woodstown’s Hill makes history in Central, Group 1 victory over Schalick
James Hill broke Woodstown’s single-season rushing record during the top-seeded team’s 45-8 win over eighth-seeded Shalick in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey, Group 1 playoffs in Woodstown. Hill racked up 229 yards on the ground to bring his season total to 1,538. The running...
Football: West Orange knocks off Watchung Hills in North 2, Group 5 Opener
Despite a key injury, West Orange’s dominant rushing attack helped fuel an upset win over No. 3-seed Watchung Hills, 18-10, on Friday night in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 playoffs in Warren. Jehki Williams scored on a one-yard run before leaving with an ankle injury...
Football: Cedar Grove defeats Wallkill Valley in North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 quarterfinals
Sophomore quarterback Stephen Paradiso passed for three touchdowns as fourth-seeded Cedar Grove looks to go back-to-back after defeating fifth-seeded Wallkill Valley in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 playoffs in Cedar Grove. Cedar Grove’s defense came to play in this one as it recorded three interceptions, including...
Football: No. 14 Ramapo takes care of Woodbridge at home in first round of N1G4 playoffs
Second-seeded Ramapo took down seventh-seeded Woodbridge, 49-19, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 playoffs on Friday night in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (7-2) led 20-7 at halftime and now advances to play third-seeded Ridge in the semifinals next weekend. Ridge won big over...
Football: Brayden Nolan leads Newton over Becton to open North 2, Group 2 run
Brayden Nolan scored three touchdowns and gained 202 yards on 12 carries as second-seeded Newton cruised to a 49-0 victory over seventh-seeded Becton in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in Newton. Newton (9-0) will host third-seeded Glen Rock in the semifinal...
Football: No. 8 West Morris advances in win over Hackettstown in North 2, Group 3
Stefano Montella scored two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter to help propel top-seeded West Morris, No. 8 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 42-7 win over eighth-seeded Hackettstown in the first round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 3 playoffs in Chester. The Wolfpack, who...
Football: No. 15 Caldwell shuts down High Point in North 2, Group 2
Harry Boland brought three touchdowns while Luke Kurzum added three more as top-seeded Caldwell defeated eighth-seeded High Point, 41-0, in the quarterfinal of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 2 state playoffs in West Caldwell. Caldwell (9-0) will host fourth-seeded Ramsey in the semifinal round next Friday. Caldwell...
Football: Ford scores 4 TDs as No. 6 Toms River North rolls past Old Bridge in SJG5 opener
Micah Ford filled out the stat sheet again by scoring four touchdowns as top-seeded and No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20 Toms River North took a 49-7 victory over eighth-seeded Old Bridge in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey, Group 5 playoffs in Toms River. The...
Shore tops Manville in South, Group 1 football quarterfinals (PHOTOS)
Fifth-seeded Shore built a 17-point lead in the first half and then hold on to beat fifth-seeded Manville, 23-16, in the opening round of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics playoffs in Manville. Shore (6-3) advances to next week’s semifinals to meet the winner of Saturday’s game between top-seeded Woodbury and eighth-seeded Penns...
Hammonton rolls to opening playoff win behind sophomore RB
Hammonton High School sophomore Kenny Smith has thought about last year’s opening 2021 playoff loss all offseason. He was determined on Friday night not to feel the same disappointment and made sure he and his Blue Devil teammates took care of business early. Top-seeded Hammonton scored on its first six drives, building a 41-0 halftime lead and rolling past eighth-seeded Hightstown , 48-6, in an NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics South Jersey Group 4 quarterfinal.
Football: Mainland overpowers Moorestown in Central Jersey, Group 4
Joey Franchini threw for three touchdowns and Ja’briel Mace ran for three as third-seeded Mainland overpowered sixth-seeded Moorestown 63-10 in the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Central Jersey Group 4 playoffs in Linwood. Mainland will next host seventh-seeded Long Branch in the semifinal on Friday. Franchini also ran for...
Phillipsburg football routs Elizabeth in North 2 Group 5 quarterfinal
Nerves clearly didn’t affect the Phillipsburg football team as it began its postseason campaign. The top-seeded Stateliners dominated their way to a 49-13 win in their NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics North Jersey, Section 2, Group 5 quarterfinal against eighth-seeded Elizabeth at Maloney Stadium Friday night. The Minutemen moved five yards in...
