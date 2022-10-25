Read full article on original website
Laredoans celebrate the holiday season early at Halloween Bash
Halloween might still be a few days away, but that does not mean that the people of Laredo have to wait until then as celebrations orchestrated by the city began on Wednesday night. The Halloween Bash -- held by the City of Laredo and the office of City of Laredo...
Laredo food truck to offer spooky burger for Halloween
Yes, we've covered haunted houses, trick-or-treat events, and costume contests in advance of Halloween, but this burger for spooky season was even a shock to us. Nomada Food Truck is offering a special Halloween burger this weekend that's certainly shocking. Unlike their regular burger, this special burger is topped with...
South Texas Collectors Expo returning to Laredo
For the first time in almost three years, the South Texas Collectors Expo is coming to Laredo the weekend of Nov. 11-13 at Texas A&M International University featuring celebrity guests, comic artists, cosplayers, a costume contest and more. The event was last held in January of 2020. The October 2021...
Three haunted house options for Laredoans to visit this weekend
Halloween might be on a Monday this year, but that doesn’t mean that there is no time for a good scare. There are several haunted attractions in and around the city that are providing a good scare for all those looking to see if they can withstand the paranormal.
Local author reads to children at public library
The Joe A. Guerra Laredo Public Library invited and hosted local author Patricia Galvan for a presentation and book reading for children recently. Galvan’s books were available, one of which was "Fifo, El Perro Que Va Al Cerro," an adventure novel surrounding a girl and her dog story inside a dangerous mountain.
Laredo police share Halloween safety tips
Halloween is fun for people of all ages, but it's important that you and your children remain safe. These simple tips will help make your Halloween celebration better than ever. Costume Safety. Children should wear clothing that is bright, reflective and flame-retardant. Wear short clothing that prevents tripping. Children should...
Laredo College science center invites public to walk Halloween haunted trail
Laredo's Paso del Indio riverside nature trail is getting a spooky makeover just in time for Halloween season. The Laredo College Lamar Bruni Vergara Environmental Science Center is inviting all Laredoans out to their 'haunted' trail for a evening hikes in celebration of spooky season. The hikes run from Thursday, October 27 until Saturday, October 29.
Laredo's Korean BBQ restaurant announces imminent closure
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Korean BBQ, one of Laredo most beloved Asian restaurants, will soon be closing its doors, the business announced via Facebook Wednesday afternoon. The closure is due to increasing costs for supplies and food, as well as personal circumstances befalling...
Valdez High School observes Red Ribbon Week
Jose A. Valdez High School observed Red Ribbon Week by educating and encouraging the students to live a drug free life. Students listened to presentations from various community partners including County Judge Tano Tijerina, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Marina Moreno representing Mike’s Purpose, SCAN and the Laredo Police Department. The annual culminating event consisted of a rally against drugs.
Latest Laredo health inspections: These restaurants had three or more violations
The latest health inspections from the Laredo Health Department show which restaurants in the city have violations. Common violations include expired city food permits, temperature logs not being updated, employees not completing proper training, and equipment not being stored properly. Past inspections have revealed more unusual violations though, such as fly traps set in the kitchen and paint brushes being used to butter bread.
Laredo ISD hosting LEGO engineering competition
The Laredo Independent School District is encouraging participation in the STEM fields by hosting the Elementary LEGO Robotics Competition on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Elementary LEGO Robotics Competition will give elementary school students from LISD the opportunity to learn and showcase math and science skills. They will be challenged to create then operate a robotic system using LEGO EVO kits.
TAMIU Halloween Fest returns to life after two-year hiatus
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. To kick-off the frightfully fun Halloween festivities, TAMIU will be hosting their annual Halloween Fest on Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at the Senator Judith Zaffirini Student Success Center lawn. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Gilbert Gonzalez announces candidacy for City Council District 1
Born and raised in south Laredo, Gilbert Gonzalez graduated from Dr. Leo G. Cigarroa High School in 1996 and in 2019, he earned an Associate’s Degree from Laredo College. His service for the community began at 19 years old, when he began working for the Webb County Juvenile Detention Center. Gonzalez has been employed with Webb County for 24 years. His public service background includes working for the Webb County Justice of the Peace 2 Place 1, the Webb County Commissioner Precinct 1, and the Webb County Sheriff's Office. Currently, he is the vice president of the Giving Tree of South Texas Scholarship Foundation.
TAMIU conference to feature former Secretary of Economy of Mexico
Former Secretary of Economy of Mexico Idelfonso Guajardo Villarreal will serve as the keynote speaker on Friday, Oct. 28 as Texas A&M International University hosts a conference of Northern Mexican and Texas logistics clusters called the Alliance of Logistics and Supply Chain Conference. The conference brings together TAMIU and the...
Air Force drill team performs at United High School
The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team from Washington D.C. visited Laredo on Friday to hold a performance at United High School. The performance featured several moves including precise tosses, weapon exchanges, weapon maneuvers and weapon spinning. The weapons used weigh 11 pounds each. The Airmen undergo an eight-week training program to learn the complex moves.
UISD holds first city-wide Unity Day to address bullying
The United Independent School District was proud to organize and sponsor the first ever city-wide “Unity Day” in our community with the Department of Counseling and Guidance leading the charge after noticing an increase in bullying reports last school year. UISD Superintendent David H. Gonzalez signed a proclamation...
Rain in the forecast for Laredo on Halloween
The National Weather Service is predicting severe thunderstorms and heavy rain over the next few days in the Southern U.S., and Laredo could see part of that rainfall including on Halloween. Severe thunderstorms are being predicted due to a system that has begun to emerge from the south-central Rockies. The...
LISD recruiting students to specialty schools with open house
The Laredo Independent School District is recruiting eighth grade students to its early college and magnet schools for the 2023-24 school year with the Specialty Schools Open House on Saturday, Nov. 5. Eighth grade students and their parents are invited to visit any of the six specialty schools to tour...
Laredo College wins National Science Foundation contest, $25K
Laredo College won first place and a $25,000 cash prize in a competition held by the U.S. National Science Foundation. The competition was called the Taking Action: COVID-19 Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Challenge. It tasked two-year and four-year colleges with generating ideas for lessening the long-term effects of the pandemic on diversity, equity and inclusion in STEM.
LC theater director closing career with 'Cyrano of Bergerac'
Laredo College theater director William “Bill” Hauserman has led the Guadalupe and Lilia Martinez Fine Arts Center Theater for the past 12 years, and after hundreds events he is preparing to lead his final production with the romantic comedy “Cyrano de Bergerac” over the next two weekends.
