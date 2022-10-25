Two suspects have been arrested for a murder that happened in Jefferson County on Oct. 12. Jessie Vargas-Vigil and Gemini Garcia have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The two were wanted in a homicide investigation on Oct. 12. On that morning, deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males...

