ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golden, CO

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
9NEWS

Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot

AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
AURORA, CO
KKTV

WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'

The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Woman charged with murder in weekend shooting death in Mission Viejo

AURORA | Aurora police say a woman has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of woman in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. Tamara Minh Le, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to public information officer Matthew Longshore. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the...
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Facial reconstruction released in Weld Co. cold case murder

It’s been nearly a half-century since skeletal remains were found near Platteville. Now, Weld County investigators are hoping a facial reconstruction, by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, can help identify the woman in this cold case murder. Investigators say the woman whose remains were found on November 19, 1973, was between 23-25 years old. She was about 5’2″ and was wearing a red short-sleeved sweater and brown pants when her remains were found.
WELD COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Colorado man convicted in ‘We Build The Wall’ scam

Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
CBS Denver

2 murder suspects arrested, accused in Jefferson County shooting death

Two suspects have been arrested for a murder that happened in Jefferson County on Oct. 12. Jessie Vargas-Vigil and Gemini Garcia have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The two were wanted in a homicide investigation on Oct. 12. On that morning, deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
1310kfka.com

Weld DA considers charges after woman hit by train in police custody

The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is considering charges after a woman in Platteville police custody was struck by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirms it has submitted its final investigation into the officers’ actions to the DA for review. Officers could face recklessness charges after they left Yareni Rios-Gonzales in a police car parked on railroad tracks when she was hit by a passing train. Rios-Gonzalez was arrested on September 17 in connection with a road rage incident in Fort Lupton in which she’s accused of pulling a gun on another driver. She could face felony charges in connection with the incident.
PLATTEVILLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy