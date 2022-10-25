Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Denver will funnel $3.7 million to assistance for people with HIVDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may purchase Stay Inn, move in homeless quicklyDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Tricks for keeping Halloween a treat: Colorado authorities offer safety tipsHeather WillardColorado State
Related
Man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting in Denver hotel room
DENVER — A Denver judge on Friday sentenced a man to life in prison for a fatal shooting in the Highlands neighborhood in May 2021, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office. Jessie James McGhee, 55, was convicted in September of killing Dustin Stefan, 34. On Friday, Judge Jennifer...
Victim identified in fatal shooting in Aurora parking lot
AURORA, Colo. — An Iowa man faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in an Aurora parking early Friday morning. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) were dispatched to a parking lot behind 6360 S. Parker Road for a report of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. That's near South Parker and East Arapahoe Roads.
KKTV
WARNING, GRAPHIC: 2 suspects from Pueblo dead following shootout with deputies
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released an edited video of a shooting that resulted in the deaths of two suspects from Pueblo. The shooting happened Tuesday night just after 11:30 at the RTD Lincoln Light Rail in Lone Tree. A news release from the sheriff’s office details what they believe happened next when they noticed a “suspicious” looking vehicle with no license plates and the locks punched out.
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputies
Sheriff Tony Spurlock on Oct. 26, 2022.(Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Oct. 27, 2022. (Lone Tree, Colo.) The Douglas County Coroner identified the people killed by Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies during a shooting in a Lone Tree parking garage.
Man who livestreamed King Soopers shooting found not guilty in obstruction case
A man charged with obstructing police after he livestreamed the 2021 mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers was found not guilty.
Fellow officers call cop who parked on train tracks 'incompetent'
The Platteville police sergeant who left his patrol vehicle on railroad tracks last month with a handcuffed prisoner inside was hired by Platteville even though a commander at his previous department recommended he be demoted, his colleagues labeled him "incompetent" and another officer said Sgt. Pablo Vazquez "has a dangerous lack of radio awareness."As prosecutors weigh possible criminal charges, a CBS News Colorado investigation reveals a troubled past at previous departments Vazquez worked at, including how colleagues felt about him.But despite those concerns, the Platteville Police Department hired Vazquez directly from the Federal Heights Police Department, where he had come...
sentinelcolorado.com
Woman charged with murder in weekend shooting death in Mission Viejo
AURORA | Aurora police say a woman has been arrested in connection with the weekend shooting death of woman in the Mission Viejo neighborhood. Tamara Minh Le, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder, according to public information officer Matthew Longshore. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office identified the...
Charges filed against dog owners for fatal pit bull attack in Colorado
According to a news release from the Office of the First Judicial District of Colorado, charges have been filed against the dog owners of two pit bulls that fatally attacked an 89-year-old grandmother in Golden earlier this year. The incident occurred on September 14, in the victim, Mary Gehring's, backyard....
Southern Colorado man, woman identified in RTD shooting deaths
A man and a woman from Pueblo were identified as the two people killed in a late Tuesday-night shootout with Douglas County sheriff's deputies at RTD’s light rail station in Lone Tree. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office announced the deaths of David Strain, 31, and Clarissa Daws, 29, in...
1310kfka.com
Facial reconstruction released in Weld Co. cold case murder
It’s been nearly a half-century since skeletal remains were found near Platteville. Now, Weld County investigators are hoping a facial reconstruction, by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, can help identify the woman in this cold case murder. Investigators say the woman whose remains were found on November 19, 1973, was between 23-25 years old. She was about 5’2″ and was wearing a red short-sleeved sweater and brown pants when her remains were found.
Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting in Aurora on Sunday
An Aurora woman has been arrested and faces a murder charge in connection with the killing of another woman on Sunday in Aurora.
1 seriously injured in Overland neighborhood shooting
Police are investigating an early morning shooting that caused serious injuries to one victim.
BROKEN: How one man bounced from two hospitals and a jail cell days before a Denver murder
A day after a Boulder County judge released Brian Murray on a PR bond, he went into the home of a 77-year-old Denver man and killed him. Days before Denver Police say he murdered a 77-year-old man inside his Cheesman Park home, Brian Murray called 911 asking for officers to kill him.
Douglas County teen fights for her life after crash
Lindsay Velasco took a break from her 19-year-old daughter Taryn Bowman’s bedside to tell FOX31 her story.
Grieving mother pleads to house party shooter, ‘Please say something’
The mother of the 18-year-old who was killed at a house party in Adams County is speaking out about the tragic shooting and how she will remember her son.
cpr.org
Colorado man convicted in ‘We Build The Wall’ scam
Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. He said nothing when he was asked to comment as he left the building. Sentencing was set for Jan. 31.
Driver who hit, killed 56-year-old Wheat Ridge man likely won't face charges
Carmen Cennamo, 56, died Sept. 29 after tripping on a Wheat Ridge sidewalk and falling into the street, where he was hit by a driver.
2 murder suspects arrested, accused in Jefferson County shooting death
Two suspects have been arrested for a murder that happened in Jefferson County on Oct. 12. Jessie Vargas-Vigil and Gemini Garcia have been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. The two were wanted in a homicide investigation on Oct. 12. On that morning, deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males...
1310kfka.com
Weld DA considers charges after woman hit by train in police custody
The Weld County District Attorney’s Office is considering charges after a woman in Platteville police custody was struck by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation confirms it has submitted its final investigation into the officers’ actions to the DA for review. Officers could face recklessness charges after they left Yareni Rios-Gonzales in a police car parked on railroad tracks when she was hit by a passing train. Rios-Gonzalez was arrested on September 17 in connection with a road rage incident in Fort Lupton in which she’s accused of pulling a gun on another driver. She could face felony charges in connection with the incident.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run
A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Northeast Park Hill, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
Comments / 3