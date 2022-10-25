Read full article on original website
Here's the prize money payout for each team at the 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship - Miami
In the first seven events of LIV Golf’s inaugural season, the Saudi-backed circuit has prize money payouts of $25 million for its individual and team components. For its eighth and final event of 2022, the upstart tour is doubling that. The overall purse for the LIV Golf Team Championship...
LIV golfers coveted extra time off, and here's how they'll spend it over the next 3 months
DORAL, Fla. — Among the most commonly used reasons for players signing with LIV Golf was a longer, more definitive offseason—in addition to the lure of large, guaranteed-money contracts. Their sentiment was rooted in the PGA Tour's wraparound schedule, created in 2013-14, which compelled even some of the biggest stars to play events in the fall to avoid slipping down its FedEx Cup standings before the new calendar year kicked off with the Hawaii swing in January.
This PGA Tour pro is in the hunt after overcoming the dumbest travel mistake a golfer could ever make
We've heard plenty of tour pro travel horror stories through the years with the airlines usually being the culprit. In this case, however, it was the golfer himself to blame. And we have his wife to thank for blowing up his spot. Adam Schenk is near the top of the...
Playing on sponsor's exemption, Ben Crane shoots 62 to take lead in Bermuda
Ben Crane wasn’t sure he was going to play. Given the chance, he’s made the most of it. Crane, in the field on a sponsor's exemption, turned in a 62 on Friday, before the rain and wind at Port Royal Golf Club truly kicked in, to take the clubhouse lead at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
PGA Tour sent memo to tournament directors to calm some who are 'pretty hot' over new 'elevated' events
A shake up to the schedule starting in 2024, primarily to accommodate a potentially new rotation of elevated events, is among the options the PGA Tour will be exploring, according to a document obtained by Golf Digest. A talking-points memo from Kelly Jensen, vice president of tournament business affairs at...
Henrik Stenson offers to take lie-detector test regarding Ryder Cup-LIV Golf rumor
We know for certain that Henrik Stenson will not be the 2023 European Ryder Cup captain, a position he was stripped of after signing a deal with LIV Golf in July. What remains unclear, however, is the timeline of those events. The 46-year-old Swede has kept the same story throughout, though, and now has made his most adamant comments that a certain rumor isn't true.
10 tips that will eliminate your blow-up holes
If there’s one thing golfers of every level—from tour players to the most casual recreational golfers—are looking for it’s hitting more greens in regulation. No statistic correlates more with golfers’ overall score, and everything is a means to that end. But how do you actually...
Arjun Atwal finds out he's in Bermuda field 25 minutes before tee time, promptly shoots 63
Unlike Bermuda Championship leader Austin Smotherman, who came into the week well-prepared, Arjun Atwal was coming in ice cold. Three months ago, the 49-year-old from India lost his father, the first death of an immediate family member that Atwal had experienced. During the mourning period, Atwal put the clubs away, not playing a single round of golf until last Friday at Isleworth in Florida. As of a 8:45 a.m. Thursday morning, he wasn't even in the Bermuda field.
R&A chief says decision on LIV golfers in Open will come early in 2023, challenge awaits to ensure golf doesn't lose values
CHONBURI, Thailand — A bit like World No. 11, Viktor Hovland, R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers has the sort of face that, even when he isn’t actually smiling, strongly hints that one is about to appear. But this week at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship (AAC), the Englishman is looking even happier than normal. This year in its 13th incarnation, the event, run by the R&A, the Asia-Pacific Golf Federation and the Masters Tournament, has further enhanced the game’s profile in this vast region. It is, by a distance, the most widely broadcast amateur tournament in the world.
You need a physics degree to explain how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot wound up in the hole
Unlike Bryson DeChambeau, I don't possess a physics degree. In fact, I dropped out of AP Physics (NBD) my senior year of high school after just one day. Hopefully, my parents have gotten over that one. Regardless, the point is, I have no chance explaining how this Tyler Duncan bunker shot went in the hole.
Hall-of-Famer says this '1-2-3' feel was the key to her smooth swing
Annika Sorenstam is one of the most prolific winners in golf history. She dominated at every level—and is still going. But perhaps even more impressive than wins on her resume was the manner in which she accomplished them. Whether it was the iconic first tee shot at the 2003...
