Step Closer: NEXT appeal withdrawn

By The Chief
 3 days ago

There are next developments in the proposal to build a $2 billion renewable fuels facility at Port Westward.

The following release is from NEXT Renewable Fuel's Michael Hinrichs.

On Friday, Oct. 21, the Beaver Drainage Improvement Company passed a resolution to immediately withdraw an appeal filed against the Department of State Lands’ Removal/Fill permit issued to NEXT Renewables. The permit was granted by the

Oregon Department of State Lands (DSL) in March 2022, and is a key state permit needed to construct and operate a clean fuels facility and wetland restoration project proposed for Port Westward.

“We are thrilled to learn that the BDIC Board passed a resolution to immediately withdraw their appeal of our DSL Removal Fill permit,” said Chris Efird, Chairperson and CEO of NEXT. “This is a win for NEXT, and we look forward to maintaining our positive and collaborative relationship with the BDIC Board of Directors and members.”

With this action, NEXT has secured its Removal Fill permit permanently and without objection. This underpins DSL's definitive conclusion that "the proposed removal-fill activity is consistent with the protection, conservation, and best use of the water resources of this state" (Christopher Castelli, Northern Operations Manager for Aquatic Resource Management at DSL, March 2022) and that the design of the wetland restoration will not adversely impact the local drainage district.

Securing the Removal Fill permit without objection also reinforces fundamental environmental considerations currently being reviewed by the Army Corps of Engineers as they develop an Environmental Impact Statement.

