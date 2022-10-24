ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian speaks out against Kanye West’s anti-Semitism

Khloé Kardashian took a stand against anti-Semitism after Kanye West, the ex-husband of her sister Kim Kardashian, made numerous hateful comments about Jewish people this month. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” Kardashian, 38, shared in a statement to Twitter Monday along with two blue heart...
The Independent

Holocaust museum flooded by antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused invite to visit

A California holocaust museum says it has been barraged with antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused a private tour.The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles says it has been flooded with abuse since it invited the rapper to visit amid his antisemitism controversy.West rejected the offer during an appearance on the now-deleted Drink Champs podcast and told the hosts that Planned Parenthood was “our Holocaust Museum.”Despite his string of antisemitic comments, the museum’s CEO said that they offered the tour in the hope it would change the disgraced rapper’s mind.“We know for a fact that education is the greatest catalyst...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX59

Indiana AG defends Kanye West after antisemitic rant

INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is blasting national media after Kanye West was restricted from several social media platforms for his antisemitic remarks. Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made these comments in a now deleted tweet:. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when...
INDIANA STATE
People

How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties

The rapper's deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have been terminated following his repeated antisemitic comments, leaving him with a reported net worth of $400 million Kanye West has fallen from billionaire status after losing deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap as a result of his repeated antisemitic comments. The 43-year-old rapper, who was worth $6.6 billion as of March 2021, is now worth $400 million according to Forbes — money that comes from his several real estate properties, music catalog, cash and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand.  Earlier...
TheWrap

Fallon Laments Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Footwear Fail: ‘If There’s One Company That Could Help Him ‘Shape Up,’ It’s Sketchers’ (Video)

News broke Wednesday that Kanye “Ye” West hit yet another roadblock when, after being dropped by Adidas earlier this week, he arrived unannounced to Sketchers’ headquarters to court them for a new footwear deal. He was promptly shown out. Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at Skechers’...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian Stands with Jewish Community After Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Rant

Kim Kardashian is joining members of her family and millions of others in condemning hate against the Jewish community ... coming on the heels of Kanye West's anti-Semitic words sparking controversy across the country. Kim just posted on social media ... writing, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I...
The Independent

Kim Kardashian publicly condemns Kanye West for ‘violence and hateful rhetoric’: ‘I stand together with the Jewish community’

Kanye West calls Piers Morgan ‘Karen’ in interview about antisemitic comments. Kim Kardashian has publicly shown her support for the Jewish community amid her ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic comments. The 41-year-old business mogul issued a statement on social media on Monday, in which she condemned “hate speech”...
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
