Kanye West Apologizes for Anti-Semitic Comments But Says He ‘Absolutely’ Doesn’t Regret Making Them
Kanye West apologized for his recent anti-semitic comments during an interview with Piers Morgan, but he stopped short of saying that he regrets making them in the first place. “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’ [comments],” the rapper, 45, said during...
hotnewhiphop.com
Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic
Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
'Zero Tolerance For Hate Speech': LeBron James CUTS Kanye West Episode Of His Show 'The Shop' Over Rapper's Recent Controversies
LeBron James decided not to air an episode of his HBO show The Shop that featured Kanye West after the rapper used his appearance on the program to “reiterate more hate speech,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. In a surprising development to come as the 45-year-old rapper is already under...
What Did Kanye West Say That Was Antisemitic, and Has He Apologized?
The controversial star continues facing backlash, including with business partnerships ending over comments that are widely deemed to be antisemitic.
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
Holocaust Museum LA invited Kanye West to a private tour. Now it’s target of antisemitic attacks
Holocaust Museum LA said it’s been the target of antisemitic attacks after Kanye West rejected the museum’s invitation for a private tour. The museum extended the invitation to West, who now goes by Ye, via an Instagram stories post on Oct. 11, following the rapper’s recent inflammatory remarks about the Jewish community.
The Jewish Press
LA White Supremacists Hang Banner Saying ‘Kanye Is Right about the Jews’ Over a Highway
Oren Segal, VP of the ADL Center on Extremism, on Sunday tweeted an image of white supremacists giving a Nazi salute on a highway overpass, standing over a banner that reads “Kanye Is Right about the Jews.”. What’s Kanye right about? A few days ago, we reported that Ben...
Kimmel Jokes Kanye’s Antisemitism Means ‘He Shouldn’t Be Allowed to Eat Bagels Anymore’ (Video)
There’s been a lot of talk about Kanye West (AKA Ye) and his increasingly bold and hateful antisemitic comments. But on “Jimmy Kimmy Live” Wednesday, Kimmel came up with an amusing punishment that, while certainly not enough considering everything, certainly fits the crime. So, earlier Wednesday, Ye...
Anti-Semitic Demonstrators Show Support for Kanye West’s Comments Against Jewish People
Anti-Semitic demonstrators showing support for Kanye West's recent comments about Jewish people recently made a scene on a Los Angeles freeway overpass and are facing backlash from L.A. officials. On Oct. 22, photos surfaced of a group of men holding a demonstration with banners hanging over the overpass of a...
Khloé Kardashian speaks out against Kanye West’s anti-Semitism
Khloé Kardashian took a stand against anti-Semitism after Kanye West, the ex-husband of her sister Kim Kardashian, made numerous hateful comments about Jewish people this month. “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people,” Kardashian, 38, shared in a statement to Twitter Monday along with two blue heart...
Holocaust museum flooded by antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused invite to visit
A California holocaust museum says it has been barraged with antisemitic messages after Kanye West refused a private tour.The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles says it has been flooded with abuse since it invited the rapper to visit amid his antisemitism controversy.West rejected the offer during an appearance on the now-deleted Drink Champs podcast and told the hosts that Planned Parenthood was “our Holocaust Museum.”Despite his string of antisemitic comments, the museum’s CEO said that they offered the tour in the hope it would change the disgraced rapper’s mind.“We know for a fact that education is the greatest catalyst...
Indiana AG defends Kanye West after antisemitic rant
INDIANA (WEHT) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is blasting national media after Kanye West was restricted from several social media platforms for his antisemitic remarks. Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made these comments in a now deleted tweet:. “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when...
Kanye West assails Jews, abortion in new interview with Lex Fridman
In a two-hour podcast interview with MIT research scientist Lex Fridman, West continued his run of hateful, antisemitic remarks.
How Kanye West's Antisemitic Comments Lost Him His Billionaire Status as Brands Cut Ties
The rapper's deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap have been terminated following his repeated antisemitic comments, leaving him with a reported net worth of $400 million Kanye West has fallen from billionaire status after losing deals with Adidas, Balenciaga and Gap as a result of his repeated antisemitic comments. The 43-year-old rapper, who was worth $6.6 billion as of March 2021, is now worth $400 million according to Forbes — money that comes from his several real estate properties, music catalog, cash and a 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's Skims shapewear brand. Earlier...
Kim Kardashian condemns hate speech following Kanye West’s antisemitic comments
Kim Kardashian has condemned hate speech following antisemitic comments made by her ex-boyfriend Kanye West, saying it is “never OK or excusable”. Sharing a statement on Instagram, the reality star said that she “stands together” with the Jewish community. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,”...
Fallon Laments Kanye ‘Ye’ West’s Footwear Fail: ‘If There’s One Company That Could Help Him ‘Shape Up,’ It’s Sketchers’ (Video)
News broke Wednesday that Kanye “Ye” West hit yet another roadblock when, after being dropped by Adidas earlier this week, he arrived unannounced to Sketchers’ headquarters to court them for a new footwear deal. He was promptly shown out. Ye “arrived unannounced and without invitation” at Skechers’...
TMZ.com
Kim Kardashian Stands with Jewish Community After Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Rant
Kim Kardashian is joining members of her family and millions of others in condemning hate against the Jewish community ... coming on the heels of Kanye West's anti-Semitic words sparking controversy across the country. Kim just posted on social media ... writing, "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I...
Kim Kardashian publicly condemns Kanye West for ‘violence and hateful rhetoric’: ‘I stand together with the Jewish community’
Kanye West calls Piers Morgan ‘Karen’ in interview about antisemitic comments. Kim Kardashian has publicly shown her support for the Jewish community amid her ex-husband Kanye West’s antisemitic comments. The 41-year-old business mogul issued a statement on social media on Monday, in which she condemned “hate speech”...
