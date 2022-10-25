TCO offered unique Jaguars home game

Chanhassen emerged with a 35-21 in an entertaining regular-season finale

As has been the tradition to end the football regular season on the Wednesday before the MEA break, Jefferson (2-6) took it a step further against seventh-ranked (Class 5A) Chnahassen and wrapped up the regular season on Oct. 18 with a home game moved to TCO Performance Center’s stadium in Eagan as part of the Minnesota Vikings Prep Spotlight Series.

The two former Metro West Conference turned Suburban White subdistrict foes gave the fans in attendance a lot to cheer about, despite the Storm (7-1) winning 35-21.

“[Chanhassen’s] the number five-six team in the state and we’ve been playing some pretty good football and proud of how the kids battled and we had a great crowd, man! There are conferences, volleyball, a lot going on and for them to come out tonight, a couple of years from now the scores won’t matter,” Jaguars head coach Tim Carlson explained after being part of the 12th high school game to be played at the Minnesota Vikings training facility.

Riding a two-game winning streak, Jefferson was first to score as 6-foot-4 junior quarterback Tyson Schultz found Daniel King on a 22-yard touchdown pass along the sideline in the end zone to take an early 7-0 lead.

Schultz would go on to complete 16-of-28 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns to go with two interceptions.

King led the receivers with six catches for 117 yards while Freitag had three grabs for 67 yards in addition to eight carries for 38 yards. Jon Weber also had eight carries running for 28 yards as Jefferson rushed for 105 yards on 25 carries, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. The offense picked up 357 yards offense compared to Chanhassen’s 312 yards. The Storm defense sacked the Jaguars quarterback nine times including four by Joey Nemetz and two from Mason Lang to go with a fumble.

“We knew Chanhassen was very good against the run so anything 2-3-4 yards was going to be tough and not many real chances to break the big one against their front,” Carlson said, leaving the Jaguars to utilize their air attack to move the ball.

Jefferson responded to each Storm score, deciding to not go away that easily as junior Daniel Freitag made a highlight reel grab for a 25-yard touchdown in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14. Schultz found King again in the third quarter this time on a 25-yard touchdown to make it a 21-21 game with 3:22 left in the third quarter.

Knowing the attention Freitag is drawing from defenses, Carlson said the opportunity is there for others to step up and make plays like those by King, Cormac Radford and Blake Mamalakis among others.

Chanhassen junior running back Maxwell Woods ran for 183 yards and three touchdowns including fourth-quarter scoring runs of 2 and 26 yards to pull away.

Carlson said the team was out at the stadium for a one-day camp (7-on-7 and linemen) to get a feel for the venue which added a little extra to a high school football game.

Given all the adversity the team has gone through this season, the spotlight game was a tremendous reward for the program.

“We’ve had a lot of things go on this year and I’m glad to be able to do this as a final regular season game because so many positive things have been going on these last couple weeks,” Carlson said. “We gave them a heck of a fight.”

Section 3AAAAA

The Jaguars opened play at Apple Valley in the Section 3AAAAA quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Eagles won the Week 3 meeting 24-23.

The winner will travel to No. 1 St. Thomas Academy at 1 p.m. Saturday for the semifinals.

Kennedy hosts the winner of the No. 6 Two Rivers at No. 3 Hastings game at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Bloomington Stadium.

The section final will be played at the better seed at 7 p.m. Nov. 4.

Class AAAAA state quarterfinals will be played Nov. 12 at Woodbury, Maple Grove, Osseo and Prior Lake High Schools. Semifinals and finals will be played at US Bank Stadium Nov. 19 and Dec. 3.