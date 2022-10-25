Read full article on original website
Pelosi's status as GOP campaign-ad villain faces new scrutiny after violent home invasion
The speaker has headlined Republican attacks for almost as long as she's led House Democrats — a political truism her party is lamenting after her husband's assault.
Ukraine says Russia grain move requires strong international response
Oct 29 (Reuters) - Russia's suspension of a Black Sea grain export deal requires a strong international response from the United Nations and the Group of 20 major economies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday.
Are US supply chain problems over?
Snarled supply chains that helped fuel red-hot inflation are slowly disentangling, offering hope for relief for cash-strapped consumers. But the U.S. faces geopolitical tensions, a shortage of truck drivers and a potential railroad strike that all endanger recent progress. The New York Federal Reserve’s global supply chain pressure index soared...
