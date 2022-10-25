ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week

The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
Rodgers using tough-love approach with slumping Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL’s worse offenses into this week’s game at Buffalo against the Bills. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM on Tuesday that the offense was making far […]
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 8 sleepers

Week 7 was a rough one for injuries. Many fantasy-relevant players left games early for a variety of physical issues. That adds to what has already been a frustrating fantasy season through the first month and a half. It also means that once again, we're looking for elevated weekly production in places that we may not have expected coming into the year. That, dear reader, is why you are here. To peruse a list of names who could help you, followed by a brief explanation as to why. I thank you for coming to do the former and hope you're willing to stay and do the latter.
2022 NFL season: Week 8 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Dolphins have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to quarterbacks this season, while playing Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson in three of their seven games. The Dolphins are allowing a league-high 121.2 passer rating and 25.8 fantasy points per game to QBs when playing on the road in 2022. Goff has struggled in back-to-back games on the road, in which he scored fewer than six fantasy points in each, but he has averaged 24.9 fantasy PPG in his three home games this season.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29

WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will not be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Zac Taylor. Taylor added Saturday that the Bengals' Week 10 bye week is a factor in the decision to keep Chase off IR. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport also reported that Chase is dealing with a complex hip injury and is considered week to week.
Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). BUCCANEERS. OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck),...
Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers

The Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against a divisional foe Los Angeles historically struggles against. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday the team plans to activate wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve to suit up against the 49ers. Better yet, McVay believes the third-year wideout will be set to go full speed after missing most of training camp and L.A.'s first six games with a knee injury.
Packers rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills. Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he would be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) not expected to play Week 8 vs. Bears

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is not expected to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Elliott is dealing with a knee sprain and did not practice on Wednesday. Should Elliott be inactive for Sunday's game, which would be his first missed...
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson will be back on the field Sunday as the Denver Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback, barring a setback. "We want to see him get out there...
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Robert Quinn trade will 'allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster'

Robert Quinn's long-term fit in Chicago never made sense once the Bears pivoted toward building for the future. On Wednesday, the trade most expected for months finally arrived. Chicago sent Quinn to Philadelphia in exchange for a fourth-round pick, clearing their largest salary cap number and sending the 32-year-old to a contender when it became clear he wouldn't be able to chase a ring with the Bears.
Move The Sticks: Kadarius Toney & Robert Quinn trades

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Chiefs trading for Giants WR Kadarius Toney and also the Eagles trading for Bears DE Robert Quinn. Next, the pair look at how each first-place team in every division built its offensive line and how much of the offensive line is homegrown. Then, the duo preview the Week 8 matchup between the 49ers and Rams. To wrap up the show, the guys give names of college offensive tackles to watch out for.
Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season

The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost edge rusher Shaquil Barrett to a torn Achilles suffered in Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday an MRI confirmed Barrett's injury, which he suffered in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. The diagnosis means Barrett is done for 2022 and faces a lengthy recovery.
Packers Wide Receiver Missed Practice On Thursday Afternoon

The Green Bay Packers are already struggling mightily at wide receiver, but they could enter Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills without their top option. Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Allen Lazard remained sidelined at Thursday's practice. He hasn't practiced all week after suffering a shoulder injury during Week 7's loss to the Washington Commanders.
