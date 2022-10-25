Read full article on original website
NFL
Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Injuries to TE Mark Andrews (shoulder), WR Rashod Bateman (foot) in Thursday's win 'not serious'
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Rashod Bateman each exited Thursday night's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with injuries, but head coach John Harbaugh said after the game that neither is believed to have suffered a serious ailment. "They are not serious," Harbaugh said. "Rashod was...
Packers Wide Receiver Doesn't Believe He'll Play This Week
The Green Bay Packers will likely need to upset the Buffalo Bills without Allen Lazard. Green Bay's leading receiver has missed practice this week with a shoulder injury. Per Packer Central's Bill Huber, Lazard told reporters after sitting out Thursday that he doesn't expect to play on Sunday night. Lazard...
Packers Announce Unfortunate Decision On Wide Receiver Allen Lazard
Moments ago, the Green Bay Packers unveiled their final injury report for Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Wide receiver Allen Lazard has been ruled out. Lazard suffered a shoulder injury last weekend against the Washington Commanders. He had six catches for 55 yards in that game. Unfortunately for the...
Rodgers using tough-love approach with slumping Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are carrying a three-game losing streak and one of the NFL’s worse offenses into this week’s game at Buffalo against the Bills. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said during his weekly interview on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM on Tuesday that the offense was making far […]
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 8 sleepers
Week 7 was a rough one for injuries. Many fantasy-relevant players left games early for a variety of physical issues. That adds to what has already been a frustrating fantasy season through the first month and a half. It also means that once again, we're looking for elevated weekly production in places that we may not have expected coming into the year. That, dear reader, is why you are here. To peruse a list of names who could help you, followed by a brief explanation as to why. I thank you for coming to do the former and hope you're willing to stay and do the latter.
NFL
2022 NFL season: Week 8 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. The Dolphins have allowed the fifth-most fantasy points per game in the NFL to quarterbacks this season, while playing Mac Jones, Kenny Pickett and Zach Wilson in three of their seven games. The Dolphins are allowing a league-high 121.2 passer rating and 25.8 fantasy points per game to QBs when playing on the road in 2022. Goff has struggled in back-to-back games on the road, in which he scored fewer than six fantasy points in each, but he has averaged 24.9 fantasy PPG in his three home games this season.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 29
WR Ja'Marr Chase (hip) will not be placed on injured reserve, per head coach Zac Taylor. Taylor added Saturday that the Bengals' Week 10 bye week is a factor in the decision to keep Chase off IR. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport also reported that Chase is dealing with a complex hip injury and is considered week to week.
NFL
Week 8 injury report for 2022 NFL season
WHERE: Raymond James Stadium (Tampa, Fla.) OUT: DE Calais Campbell (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Mark Andrews (knee), WR Rashod Bateman (foot), LB Josh Bynes (quad), RB Gus Edwards (knee), CB Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), CB Marcus Peters (quad), OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), CB Brandon Stephens (oblique). BUCCANEERS. OUT: TE Cameron Brate (neck),...
NFL
Rams' Sean McVay anticipates 'normal workload' for WR Van Jefferson (knee) vs. 49ers
The Rams' scuffling offense is expected to get a boost Sunday against a divisional foe Los Angeles historically struggles against. Head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday the team plans to activate wide receiver Van Jefferson off injured reserve to suit up against the 49ers. Better yet, McVay believes the third-year wideout will be set to go full speed after missing most of training camp and L.A.'s first six games with a knee injury.
WGRZ TV
Packers rule WR Allen Lazard out for Bills game
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard has officially been ruled out for Sunday night’s game with the Buffalo Bills. Lazard had said Thursday he doubted that he would be available to play against the Bills after injuring his shoulder in a 23-21 loss at Washington. The Packers released an injury report Friday that removed all suspense by declaring Lazard and reserve cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles out.
NFL
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (knee) not expected to play Week 8 vs. Bears
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is not expected to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday. Elliott is dealing with a knee sprain and did not practice on Wednesday. Should Elliott be inactive for Sunday's game, which would be his first missed...
NFL
Broncos QB Russell Wilson (hamstring) to start vs. Jaguars in London
Russell Wilson will be back on the field Sunday as the Denver Broncos look to snap a four-game losing skid in London against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday that Wilson would be the starting quarterback, barring a setback. "We want to see him get out there...
NFL
2022 NFL season's top 10 slot receivers: Rams' Cooper Kupp, Bengals' Tyler Boyd lead group
Each week of the 2022 NFL season, the Next Gen Stats analytics team will present a different Position Power Ranking meant to spotlight the top performances among a specific group of players. This week, we've assembled a list of the top 10 slot receivers heading into Week 8. Before we...
NFL
Buccaneers OLB Shaquil Barrett feared to have torn Achilles in Thursday's loss to Ravens
Losses and injuries continue to pile up for the beleaguered Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles based on his initial exam, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday night. Head coach Todd Bowles told reporters following Tampa Bay's 27-22 defeat...
NFL
2022 NFL trade deadline player-team fits: Packers should get WR Brandin Cooks for Aaron Rodgers
The NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline represents the last big chance clubs have to upgrade their rosters for a potential postseason run. Sure, there will be potentially impactful free-agent birds available closer to Thanksgiving, like Odell Beckham Jr., but those are few and far between at this point in the year.
NFL
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Robert Quinn trade will 'allow us to continue to build a highly competitive roster'
Robert Quinn's long-term fit in Chicago never made sense once the Bears pivoted toward building for the future. On Wednesday, the trade most expected for months finally arrived. Chicago sent Quinn to Philadelphia in exchange for a fourth-round pick, clearing their largest salary cap number and sending the 32-year-old to a contender when it became clear he wouldn't be able to chase a ring with the Bears.
NFL
Seahawks QB Geno Smith's career resurgence reminds Giants DC Wink Martindale of Kurt Warner
When quarterback Geno Smith joined the Seahawks in 2020, his fourth team in four years, he had logged two starts since 2015. Three seasons later, he's starting to get attention as one of the primary reasons for Seattle's surprising position atop the NFC West. Asked if there's a quarterback Smith's...
NFL
Move The Sticks: Kadarius Toney & Robert Quinn trades
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the Chiefs trading for Giants WR Kadarius Toney and also the Eagles trading for Bears DE Robert Quinn. Next, the pair look at how each first-place team in every division built its offensive line and how much of the offensive line is homegrown. Then, the duo preview the Week 8 matchup between the 49ers and Rams. To wrap up the show, the guys give names of college offensive tackles to watch out for.
NFL
Bucs' Shaquil Barrett suffered torn Achilles vs. Ravens, will miss remainder of 2022 season
The hits keep coming for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lost edge rusher Shaquil Barrett to a torn Achilles suffered in Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday an MRI confirmed Barrett's injury, which he suffered in the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 27-22 loss to the Ravens at Raymond James Stadium. The diagnosis means Barrett is done for 2022 and faces a lengthy recovery.
Packers Wide Receiver Missed Practice On Thursday Afternoon
The Green Bay Packers are already struggling mightily at wide receiver, but they could enter Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills without their top option. Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Allen Lazard remained sidelined at Thursday's practice. He hasn't practiced all week after suffering a shoulder injury during Week 7's loss to the Washington Commanders.
