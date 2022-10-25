Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Charleston police want help identifying man, woman after King Street assault
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department is asking for help from the public in identifying a man and woman tied to an assault in downtown Charleston that took place on Sunday, Oct. 23 in the area of INK Rooftop & Lounge. The first person is described as a...
abcnews4.com
Man charged as accessory in deadly Allway Street shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody tied to the murder of a 20-year-old man earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department confirms to ABC News 4. Tyreece Smith, 32, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Friday morning charged as an...
abcnews4.com
Dorchester County Community Resource Center Announces "Do More Christmas Toy Drive"
Dorchester County, S.C. ( WCIV) — From November 1 through December 17 the Community Resource Center and Dorchester County Government will host its first "Do More Christmas Toy Drive." Over 200 collection boxes will be placed at all county government buildings for residents to drop off new unwrapped toys.
abcnews4.com
Mobile home destroyed in Colleton County fire
Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday evening, a singlewide mobile home at the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road in Colleton County was destroyed in a fire. Colleton County Firefighters and Paramedics arrived at the scene and deployed two hand lines to put out the fire. Half...
abcnews4.com
West Ashley pizza shop closes to remember employee killed in robbery 1 year ago today
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fans of Paisano's Pizza Grill in West Ashley will have to make other plans for dinner on Thursday, because the restaurant will be closed all day. It's to remember and celebrate the life of Logan Traynham -- a 20-year-old employee who was shot and killed on Oct. 27, 2021 during an armed robbery in the parking lot of the business.
abcnews4.com
Child flown to MUSC trauma center after 4-wheeler crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A small child was seriously injured in a 4-wheeler accident Thursday afternoon, requiring a medical evacuation to Charleston, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. A parent of the young girl met with paramedics at the intersection of Cottageville...
abcnews4.com
Extra police at Lucy Beckham High after student makes posts holding gun; no threat made
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — There will be extra police at Lucy Beckham High School Thursday after school officials were alerted to social media posts made by a student holding a gun, the principal said in an email to parents. The email blast was sent from Principal Anna Dassing....
abcnews4.com
CPD traffic enforcement details for Halloween weekend
CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct enhanced traffic enforcement this weekend to ensure residents enjoy a safe and happy Halloween. Officers will target impaired and aggressive driving and visible patrols throughout the city. Officers in both marked and unmarked police cars will...
abcnews4.com
Man left bloodied, crawled to safety after attack in West Ashley; Man, woman charged
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A pair of suspects are facing charges after allegedly assaulting a man Tuesday night, according to an incident report from the Charleston Police Department. Welvin Walker, 40, and Natalie Carrigg, 31, were both arrested and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Wednesday morning...
abcnews4.com
Retired Marine fires warning shots to scare off trespasser at James Island home
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — James Boyd and his family have been living on Tennent Street for about a year and a half now. He says there haven't been many problems until over the weekend, when he says he did what he had to do to keep his family safe.
abcnews4.com
1 injured in shooting off of Rivers Avenue in North Charleston; No arrests made
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. According to NCPD, officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Barnwell Avenue at 3:12 p.m. for a possible shooting. Police found a 34-year-old man suffering from an apparent...
abcnews4.com
'We're talking about a 5-year-old child': CCSO still investigating Allison Griffor's death
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Eleven years and no answers as to who killed Allison Griffor. The five-year-old was asleep when Charleston County detectives say someone shot through the front door of her family's home, and she was hit in the head by a pellet. Det. Barry Goldstein leads...
abcnews4.com
West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
abcnews4.com
North Charleston police searching for man missing for more than 2 weeks
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston police are searching for a man who hasn't been seen in more than two weeks. According to NCPD, 41-year-old Anthony Fishburn was last seen at Trident Medical Center on Monday, Oct. 10. Police are unsure what Fishburn was last wearing. He is...
abcnews4.com
Person found shot to death on sidewalk of Summerville hotel; Suspect arrested
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE: Police have released the name of the suspect, Michael Profit, who was arrested for the murder at a Summerville hotel Wednesday night. Profit, 32, is charged with Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime. Profit is currently being...
abcnews4.com
SC man sentenced to life for deadly 2020 shooting
CALHOUN COUNTY (WACH) — A Calhoun County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Breanna Fludd, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of Holly Hill, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
abcnews4.com
'It's a dangerous drug': BCSO investigates 5 apparent overdose deaths in 1 week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A dramatic increase in fentanyl on the streets is concerning the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. "Our narcotics task force is out there. We see it on an almost daily and nightly basis when we're stopping vehicles or coming in contact with folks that have it on their possession. And it's a dangerous drug," said Sheriff Duane Lewis.
abcnews4.com
Deputies locate teenager that went missing out of Georgetown County on Wednesday
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies say they have located a teenager that went missing in Georgetown County Wednesday afternoon. Massey left his home around 8:30 a.m. and had not been seen until around 2:20 p.m., when deputies say he had been located. Deputies said they were searching 30...
abcnews4.com
Body found on Meeting Street near railroad tracks, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department has reported a body was found near the railroad tracks on Meeting Street on Wednesday. October 26th. Police have not identified the body. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
abcnews4.com
Local Music Spotlight: Frank Ray
After serving 10 years as a police officer, Frank Ray traded his badge and gun for a guitar to chase his lifelong dream of playing country music!. Now he's headlining a show tonight at the Honky Tonk Saloon in Ladson. And in today's Local Music Spotlight we have his debut...
