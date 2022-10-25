ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

abcnews4.com

Man charged as accessory in deadly Allway Street shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A suspect is in custody tied to the murder of a 20-year-old man earlier this week, a spokesperson for the Charleston Police Department confirms to ABC News 4. Tyreece Smith, 32, was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Friday morning charged as an...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Mobile home destroyed in Colleton County fire

Colleton County, S.C. (WCIV) — On Thursday evening, a singlewide mobile home at the corner of Tika Street and Smoak Road in Colleton County was destroyed in a fire. Colleton County Firefighters and Paramedics arrived at the scene and deployed two hand lines to put out the fire. Half...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

West Ashley pizza shop closes to remember employee killed in robbery 1 year ago today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Fans of Paisano's Pizza Grill in West Ashley will have to make other plans for dinner on Thursday, because the restaurant will be closed all day. It's to remember and celebrate the life of Logan Traynham -- a 20-year-old employee who was shot and killed on Oct. 27, 2021 during an armed robbery in the parking lot of the business.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

CPD traffic enforcement details for Halloween weekend

CHARLESTON, SC. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit will conduct enhanced traffic enforcement this weekend to ensure residents enjoy a safe and happy Halloween. Officers will target impaired and aggressive driving and visible patrols throughout the city. Officers in both marked and unmarked police cars will...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

West Ashley woman missing, last seen at Charleston International Airport

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are asking for help from the public in tracking down a missing woman from the West Ashley area. Hadjia Fall, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Charleston International Airport, according to CCSO. Authorities do not believe she boarded a plane.
abcnews4.com

SC man sentenced to life for deadly 2020 shooting

CALHOUN COUNTY (WACH) — A Calhoun County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Breanna Fludd, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Charles Antwan Smalls, 41, of Holly Hill, has been sentenced to life in prison for murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

'It's a dangerous drug': BCSO investigates 5 apparent overdose deaths in 1 week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A dramatic increase in fentanyl on the streets is concerning the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office. "Our narcotics task force is out there. We see it on an almost daily and nightly basis when we're stopping vehicles or coming in contact with folks that have it on their possession. And it's a dangerous drug," said Sheriff Duane Lewis.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Local Music Spotlight: Frank Ray

After serving 10 years as a police officer, Frank Ray traded his badge and gun for a guitar to chase his lifelong dream of playing country music!. Now he's headlining a show tonight at the Honky Tonk Saloon in Ladson. And in today's Local Music Spotlight we have his debut...
LADSON, SC

