Cad Bane actor believes the Star Wars character will come back
While it may not be quite as bad as the MCU with its time-travel and multiverses, Star Wars can also be guilty of the “no one ever really being dead” trend. For example, we all saw Boba Fett fall into the sarlacc pit, just for him to magically become a main character in his own Disney Plus series. And in that series, The Book of Boba Fett, another character died – but it’s not necessarily the last we’ll see of them.
Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Review
Tales of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+. Below is a spoiler-free review. Animation has proven to be an excellent vehicle for Star Wars to explore its universe, as well as those previously much-maligned prequel years, and Tales of the Jedi is another strong entry into that legacy. Is it absolutely essential Star Wars viewing? Not really, no, but it is a well-done and superbly animated take on two important characters: Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku.
Your First Look At Tate Brombal And Nick Robles’ New Series ‘Behold, Behemoth’ #1
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Behold, Behemoth #1, the premiere issue of their brand new horror series from Tate Brombal, as he brings his first original series to BOOM! Studios, with artist Nick Robles and letterer AndWorld Design. ‘Greyson’s world is crumbling following his brother’s sudden and...
Starfleet Members From Every Era: Previewing ‘Star Trek’ #1
IDW Publishing has revealed a preview of Star Trek #1, out today from writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, artist Ramon Rosanas, colorist Lee Loughridge, and letterer Clayton Cowles. ‘It’s stardate 2378, and Benjamin Sisko has finally returned from the Bajoran Wormhole omnipotent—but his godhood is failing with every minute....
War On All Fronts: Previewing ‘Dark Knights Of Steel’ #8
“The battle between the Three Kingdoms has begun in brutal fashion, and to call the opening salvo anything less than shocking is an understatement! Can the Trinity stop further bloodshed? Or has all-out war truly begun?”. Dark Knights of Steel #8 is out Tuesday 1st November from DC Comics.
Limited Edition Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Black Spire Outpost ‘Ohnaka Transport Solutions’ Pin at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans went crazy when Disney unveiled its newest land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, at Walt Disney World. Although there are many “wow” moments, a fan favorite is when guests see the Millennium Falcon standing before them outside the entrance to the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction. Now that scene (and moment) is memorialized in a Limited Edition Black Spire Outpost “Ohnaka Transport Solutions” pin we recently found in The Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Grown Adult At Disney The Worst, Interrupts Chewbacca And Rey Having A Fun Moment With Kids At Galaxy's Edge
As somebody who would have to classify himself as a “Disney Adult,” I generally would come to the defense of other adults at Disneyland or Walt Disney World. While some seem to feel that there’s something wrong with adults having fun in the Disney parks, nothing is further from the truth. There is, however, a line, and when you cross it, all bets are off.
Two New Spooky Stories Hit Marvel Unlimited Just In Time For Halloween
Marvel Unlimited continues to prove itself as one of the prime locations for original digital stories on the web. This week, two new spooky stories launched just in time for Halloween. Spider-Verse Unlimited and Strange Tales: Ghost Rider both are available now on Marvel.com/Unlimited. Take a look at the solicitation...
Mary Marvel’s A Becoming An Overnight Internet Failure In ‘The New Champion Of Shazam!’ #3 Preview
After a disastrous outing as Shazam, Mary is the laughingstock of the internet. Will she ever be taken seriously? Now it’s up to her to ignore the haters and help those who really need her. The missing-persons problem in Philly has only gotten worse, and our hero is running out of time to find the culprit behind it!”
AfterShock Comics’ Announces ‘Bram Stoker Monster Hunter’
Bram Stoker Monster Hunter is the new series from writers Olivia Cuartero-Briggs and Adam Glass – The writing team behind Mary Shelley Monster Hunter – artist Emilio Pilliu and letterer: Sal Cipriano. And coming out from AfterShock early next year. Here’s more on the plot, more from the...
The Next, Best Awesome Super Team To End All Super Teams: Previewing ‘The Ones’ #1
‘Every single person in every mythology that was told they were THE ONE are brought together for the first time to defeat . . . THE ONE. The actual one. The real actual one. This amazing new vision is brought to life by wunderkind artist and cocreator Jacob Edgar (Batman, Army of Darkness). Watch as he brings explosive comics splendor to this big new world! Think Good Omens meets Ghostbusters meets The Adam Project meets The Goonies meets Everything Everywhere All at Once meets, um, anything else you’ve ever liked!’
‘Spirited Away’ Meets ‘Monsters Inc’ In ‘Oni: Thunder Gods Tale’
ONI: Thunder God’s Tale is an animated series by Tonko House (The Dam Keeper). The story takes place in a world of oddball gods and monsters from Japanese mythology. We follow young Onari on her quest to become a legendary hero and protect her peaceful village from the mysterious Oni. The visual style of the film takes inspiration from stop-motion puppetry and looks a stunning and heartwarming debut series from Tonko House.
Vault Comics Expands The ‘Barbaric’ Universe With ‘The Year Of The Axe’ Year Long Celebration
Vault will launch The Year of Axe, a year long comic book event that aims to dramatically expand the world of its hit series, Barbaric, created by writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden. And we’re here to give you a schedule of releases, starting Barbaric spin-off one-shot, Queen of Swords, co-written with fantasy author Nicholas Eames (Kings of the Wyld). Following that will be and a new line of trade paperback Barbaric collections. And all this lot too:
Skybound Surprises With A Freaky First Look At ‘Creepshow’ #3
Skybound has revealed a first look at the two scary strips to be found loitering with intent in its upcoming Creepshow #3. “First, we have Francesco Francavilla (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and L Marlow Francavilla welcome you to a barbershop where the locals share tales of their greatest kills, and the hunters can just as easily become prey. Francesco is additionally on duty for colors, and Pat Brosseau (I HATE THIS PLACE) letters the story. ”
IDW Announces ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves – The Feast Of The Moon’ Film Prequel Tie-In
Ahead of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie, IDW has announced a comic prequel, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves—The Feast of the Moon, which will be available in February 2023, ahead of the film’s theatrical release. It will be written by Jeremy Lambert (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Ellen Boener with art by Eduardo Ferigato (Last Flight Out) and Guillermo Sanna (Luke Cage) and introduces the film’s antiheroes Edgin, Holga, and more in a “thrilling, hilarious, and unexpected story of events leading up to the epic calamity that will ultimately ensnare them.”
‘Rogues’ Gallery’ Snapped Up For TV Adaption By Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act Production Company
The first story arc of hit thriller series Rogues’ Gallery (issues #1-4) by writer Hannah Rose May (rising star Ghosts, Shooter, and Altered Carbon actress) and artist Justin Mason (Spider-Punk) will be collected into trade paperback this December. And, we hear it may even be on its way to becoming a TV show with the rights recently bought up by Don Cheadle’s This Radicle Act production company, as reported by Deadline:
‘Damn Them All’ #1 Unleashes Hell With Two New Second Printing Covers
BOOM! Studios revealed today that Damn Them All #1, the premiere issue of their new original horror series from writer Simon Spurrier, artist Charlie Adlard, colorist Sofie Dodgson, and letterer Jim Campbell. Meet Ellie “Bloody El” Hawthorne: occultist-for-hire. Following the death of Ellie’s uncle, an infamous magician and occult detective,...
First Look: An Evil Wizard Threatens The Known World In ‘Orcs!: The Curse’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Orcs!: The Curse #4, the final issue of their original four-issue comic book series by cartoonist Christine Larsen. ‘In the magical finale, the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman. But it will take more than the Orcs are prepared for to stop their greatest enemy–perhaps even an alliance, unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!’
‘Seven Knights II’ Celebrates Halloween With Two New Characters And Special Themed Limited Event
With Halloween just around the corner, Seven Knights II looks to get into the festive spirit with special themed content in the latest update. Players can expect two new characters and a limited-time event. The latest additions Black Viper Casper (Legendary) and Dragon Champion Cheng Chen (Legendary). The former is...
Certain ‘Star Wars’ stans remain salty over a reunion that maybe happened too soon
Star Wars fans are a passionate unique breed who are unafraid to express their opinions on their beloved franchise. One Reddit user recently took an unofficial poll and posed the question of if Grogu and Din Djarin reunited too soon. They asked: “Does anyone else kind of feel like Grogu and Din Djarin reuniting so soon in BOBF kind of lessens the emotional value of the ending of Mando season 2?”
