Florence County, SC

WBTW News13

67-year-old man charged in carjacking at Conway Medical Center; wife charged with filing false police report

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in connection with a carjacking Thursday at Conway Medical Center, according to police. William Michael Lanigan, 67, of Conway, was arrested and charged with carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense and theft of a controlled substance. Police were called to Conway Medical […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

12-year-old shot in Florence County, sheriff says

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 12-year-old has been hurt in a shooting Thursday night on Hector Road in the Effingham community of Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said the child is being treated at the hospital. No word on his condition. Joye added...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Bennettsville man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting at Ellison Club

A Bennettsville man charged in connection to a 2021 shooting at the Ellison Club in McColl pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and other charges on Thursday. Deaundre Terrell Malachi, 26, pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in relation to the incident.
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Florence police seek subjects in lottery fraud cases

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is seeking assistance to identify the subjects in a series of lottery fraud cases. NEW: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club. The subjects are wanted for questioning regarding the lottery fraud that has happened at several...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Traffic impacted after car overturns on Highway 701 near Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is impacted Friday afternoon after a car overturned on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. No one is being taken to a hospital with injuries. […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

12-year-old child seriously hurt after Florence County shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old has been seriously injured in a shooting Thursday evening in the Effingham community of Florence County. According to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye, the child was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by a sibling accidentally. There is no update...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man whose body was found near Timmonsville likely was killed in Darlington County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which has turned over the investigation to Darlington County authorities. The body of Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road. His […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WMBF

Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station

LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
LORIS, SC
wpde.com

Conway police search for suspect that eluded traffic stop

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a suspect that eluded them during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Conway Police Dept. said they were looking in the area of Barker Street for a male suspect. Police added the suspect will be on foot and is described as a...
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Conway

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Conway Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:15 a.m. to the area of 2395 Highway 90. Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are asked...
CONWAY, SC

