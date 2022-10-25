Read full article on original website
67-year-old man charged in carjacking at Conway Medical Center; wife charged with filing false police report
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged in connection with a carjacking Thursday at Conway Medical Center, according to police. William Michael Lanigan, 67, of Conway, was arrested and charged with carjacking, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent offense and theft of a controlled substance. Police were called to Conway Medical […]
WMBF
Coroner identifies victim of 18-wheeler crash in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died after a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Highway 9 in Nichols. Horry County Fire Rescue says the crash involved entrapment and both vehicles caught fire. Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 27-year-old Victor...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina teen charged for shooting, killing 12-year-old, deputies say
FLORENCE, S.C. — A 17-year-old in South Carolina has been arrested and charged with shooting and killing a 12-year-old, according to authorities. Deputies in Florence County said they were called to a shooting on Hector Road in Effingham. They said they found a child with a gunshot wound who...
wpde.com
Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club
12-year-old shot in Florence County, sheriff says
WIS-TV
Another suspect in custody after being wanted for attempted murder in Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquante Montgomery has turned himself in after being on the run for 14 days. Officials say Montgomery was wanted in connection to an attempted murder that took place on Oct. 13. Investigators say Montgomery and five others...
WMBF
Coroner identifies driver killed in Georgetown County log truck accident
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a log truck in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m.
heraldadvocate.com
Bennettsville man pleads guilty to 2021 shooting at Ellison Club
wpde.com
Florence police seek subjects in lottery fraud cases
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence Police Dept. is seeking assistance to identify the subjects in a series of lottery fraud cases. NEW: Man pleads guilty in deadly 2021 shooting at Marlboro County club. The subjects are wanted for questioning regarding the lottery fraud that has happened at several...
Traffic impacted after car overturns on Highway 701 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Traffic is impacted Friday afternoon after a car overturned on Highway 701 near Conway, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The single-vehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. in the area of North Highway 701 and Adrian Highway, HCFR said. No one is being taken to a hospital with injuries. […]
WMBF
12-year-old child seriously hurt after Florence County shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A 12-year-old has been seriously injured in a shooting Thursday evening in the Effingham community of Florence County. According to Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye, the child was shot in the head with a .22 caliber rifle by a sibling accidentally. There is no update...
Darlington County deputies take over murder investigation after authorities say body dumped near Timmonsville
wpde.com
Homicide took place in Darlington Co. prior to body being found in Florence Co.: Deputies
wpde.com
Man charged in deadly Bennettsville shooting
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Juwan Harrison is charged with murder and attempted murder in an October shooting. according to Bennettsville Police Chief Kevin Miller. The shooting happened on Oct. 15 on Jennings Street in Bennettsville, according to Miller. Miller said Harrison was arrested Wednesday in Bennettsville. Derrick Bostic died...
WMBF
Police investigating after shots fired at Loris-area gas station
LORIS, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after shots were fired at an Horry County gas station earlier this week. Police reports obtained by WMBF News state officers from the Horry County Police Department responded to a shots fired call at 3200 North Highway 701 in Loris on Tuesday. An online search of the address matches a Minuteman convenience store.
WMBF
SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed on Racetrack Road in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A person has died after being struck by a truck on Racetrack Road Friday evening. South Carolina Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Friday evening, in Dillon County 4 miles south of Lake View. The 30-year-old driver of the 2006 Dodge pickup...
wpde.com
Conway police search for suspect that eluded traffic stop
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are searching for a suspect that eluded them during a traffic stop Tuesday. The Conway Police Dept. said they were looking in the area of Barker Street for a male suspect. Police added the suspect will be on foot and is described as a...
wpde.com
1 taken to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a building in Conway Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 7:15 a.m. to the area of 2395 Highway 90. Lanes of traffic are blocked and drivers are asked...
Homes and cars shot by youth in Maxton
MAXTON — “We couldn’t bring them all out,” Lt. Patrick Hunt remarked about two tables in the Maxton police station ove
WMBF
Driver killed after tractor-trailer overturns in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in the Grand Strand on Thursday. Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened on S.C. 41 near Van Vlake Drive in Georgetown County at around 11 a.m. Lee...
