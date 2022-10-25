ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

State College

Campaign announced for Amish family impacted by tragic loss

STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, on behalf of the organizations’ Happy Valley Agventures initiative, have established a GoFund-Me campaign for a Potter Township Amish family who lost loved ones in two separate farming accidents this year.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
Onward State

State College Couple Brings Sunset Slush To Happy Valley

Lee Ann and Turtle Patterson have been familiar with the small business industry for a long time. Whether it was Turtle’s family restaurant that he would bus tables for as a four-year-old or Lee Ann’s father’s unique watermarking company, the duo knows a thing or two about running a family business.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

PSU’s Original Groundskeeper: William G. Waring

As students hurry through campus on their way to class, it’s easy to miss the natural beauty of Penn State’s grounds. From the Old Main Lawn at University Park, to the pond at Altoona campus, to the Arboretum at Behrend, a tradition of excellence in agriculture, landscaping, and design serves as a point of pride for Penn Staters past and present. This tradition, which has permeated the entire Penn State family of campuses, began at the beginning: the Farmers’ High School, and William G. Waring.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Pennsylvania Business Report

Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County

Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
ELK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming Commissioners continue debate on location of new facilities for coroner

Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners had another lengthy debate Thursday on where to move the coroner’s office. During the Oct. 20 meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger said he would place an item on the agenda to move forward with the appraisal of land on High Street in Williamsport. The land was offered to the county by UPMC Williamsport and is two parcels totaling approximately 12,000 square feet. Lycoming County...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
State College

Canine Counselors: Special dogs lend a comforting paw

Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Harris, Scholton recognized as CIT Officers of the Year

BELLEFONTE — A 911 dispatcher who helped a suicidal caller and a police officer who assisted a juvenile during a mental health crisis were recently honored by Centre County. Trevor Harris from Centre County 9-1-1 and State College Police Lt. Todd Scholton were recognized as CIT Officers of the Year during an Oct. 25 board meeting.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Gifts You Feel Good About: Holiday craft fairs and bazaars

It is hard to believe, but the holiday season is upon us once again. Yes, ’tis the season to find those special somethings to make the holidays as bright as possible for the people we care about and to deck out the halls. All around Centre County, local arts...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Toftrees Resort Redevelopment Project Receives $2.5 Million State Grant

A planned major redevelopment of Toftrees Golf Resort got a boost this week in the form of a $2.5 million state grant. The grant from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will support selected demolition, infrastructure improvements, utilities, landscaping, lighting and other site work at the 50-year-old property in Patton Township.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
tyroneeagleeyenews.com

Senior Class President Breaks TAHS SAT Score Record

Most high school juniors and seniors are familiar with the SAT, the infamous three-hour test that can determine a student’s future. The test is feared by many students, but not Tyrone senior Kolten Miller, who scored a near-perfect 780 on the reading and language portion of the test this past spring.
TYRONE, PA
State College

A Different Homecoming

My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Penn State’s Queen of Tik Tok: Katie Feeney

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a stadium of 107-thousand fans, amongst massively popular college football players, one of the most recognizable faces on the sidelines of Beaver Stadium isn’t a player: it’s Katie Feeney, a sophomore content creator. “It is crazy,” said Feeney. “And it’s funny because I never, I’ll never see myself, I […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA

