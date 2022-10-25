Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Smith-Njigba, 15 Buckeyes unavailable at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Related
State College
Campaign announced for Amish family impacted by tragic loss
STATE COLLEGE — The Happy Valley Adventure Bureau and the Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, on behalf of the organizations’ Happy Valley Agventures initiative, have established a GoFund-Me campaign for a Potter Township Amish family who lost loved ones in two separate farming accidents this year.
Onward State
State College Couple Brings Sunset Slush To Happy Valley
Lee Ann and Turtle Patterson have been familiar with the small business industry for a long time. Whether it was Turtle’s family restaurant that he would bus tables for as a four-year-old or Lee Ann’s father’s unique watermarking company, the duo knows a thing or two about running a family business.
State College
Renaissance Fund Honorees Paul and Nancy Silvis Believe in Making Contributions That Endure
When the time came for Paul Silvis to sell Restek Corp., the Bellefonte-based, international chromatography supply manufacturing company he founded in 1985, he decided to sell 100 percent of it to his employees through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP). “I had a lot of employees that had worked hard...
State College
Zeno’s celebrates half century directly above the center of the earth
Long before there were craft beverage producers all over Centre County, Zeno’s Pub was one of the places where Penn Staters and townies alike went to learn about the world of good beer and local music. Located, as the saying goes, directly above the center of the earth, at...
State College
PSU’s Original Groundskeeper: William G. Waring
As students hurry through campus on their way to class, it’s easy to miss the natural beauty of Penn State’s grounds. From the Old Main Lawn at University Park, to the pond at Altoona campus, to the Arboretum at Behrend, a tradition of excellence in agriculture, landscaping, and design serves as a point of pride for Penn Staters past and present. This tradition, which has permeated the entire Penn State family of campuses, began at the beginning: the Farmers’ High School, and William G. Waring.
State College
Centre County at Low COVID-19 Community Level for 6th Consecutive Week
Centre County remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s latest update on Thursday night. At the low level, the CDC recommends wearing a mask if symptomatic, if an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 or has...
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
‘More than just our sympathies.’ Centre County nonprofits launch fundraiser for Amish family
Four accidental deaths occurred this year at the Penns Valley farm.
Lycoming Commissioners continue debate on location of new facilities for coroner
Williamsport, Pa. — The Lycoming County Commissioners had another lengthy debate Thursday on where to move the coroner’s office. During the Oct. 20 meeting, Commissioner Scott Metzger said he would place an item on the agenda to move forward with the appraisal of land on High Street in Williamsport. The land was offered to the county by UPMC Williamsport and is two parcels totaling approximately 12,000 square feet. Lycoming County...
Penn State cancels its Center for Racial Justice after faculty push for funding decision
In announcing its decision to cancel the center, Penn State pledged at least $3.5 million toward existing university efforts to address racism.
State College
Canine Counselors: Special dogs lend a comforting paw
Everyone knows “dogs are man’s best friend,” but research in recent years has shown our furry friends are much more than cute companions. The Cleveland Clinic reported in 2020 on several studies showing that pets can reduce levels of depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder. Dogs specifically contribute additional health benefits when they motivate their owners to walk them, and outdoor exercise has been proven to boost brain health (along with many other health benefits). And just last month, the University of Pittsburgh published a study that found interacting with dogs stimulates cognitive and emotional brain activity.
Pennsylvania governor candidates Shapiro, Mastriano to visit Happy Valley before election
In the last days on the campaign trail for Pennsylvania governor, Doug Mastriano and Josh Shaprio will both have stops in Centre County.
State College
Harris, Scholton recognized as CIT Officers of the Year
BELLEFONTE — A 911 dispatcher who helped a suicidal caller and a police officer who assisted a juvenile during a mental health crisis were recently honored by Centre County. Trevor Harris from Centre County 9-1-1 and State College Police Lt. Todd Scholton were recognized as CIT Officers of the Year during an Oct. 25 board meeting.
State College
Gifts You Feel Good About: Holiday craft fairs and bazaars
It is hard to believe, but the holiday season is upon us once again. Yes, ’tis the season to find those special somethings to make the holidays as bright as possible for the people we care about and to deck out the halls. All around Centre County, local arts...
therecord-online.com
Invasive New Zealand Mudsnails detected at two state Centre County fish hatcheries
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission announced Thursday that the Benner Spring and Pleasant Gap State Fish Hatcheries, both located in Centre County, are operating under a special response plan following the detection of invasive New Zealand Mudsnails on hatchery premises. During a scheduled staff training...
State College
Toftrees Resort Redevelopment Project Receives $2.5 Million State Grant
A planned major redevelopment of Toftrees Golf Resort got a boost this week in the form of a $2.5 million state grant. The grant from Pennsylvania’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will support selected demolition, infrastructure improvements, utilities, landscaping, lighting and other site work at the 50-year-old property in Patton Township.
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Senior Class President Breaks TAHS SAT Score Record
Most high school juniors and seniors are familiar with the SAT, the infamous three-hour test that can determine a student’s future. The test is feared by many students, but not Tyrone senior Kolten Miller, who scored a near-perfect 780 on the reading and language portion of the test this past spring.
State College
A Different Homecoming
My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
Penn State’s Queen of Tik Tok: Katie Feeney
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — In a stadium of 107-thousand fans, amongst massively popular college football players, one of the most recognizable faces on the sidelines of Beaver Stadium isn’t a player: it’s Katie Feeney, a sophomore content creator. “It is crazy,” said Feeney. “And it’s funny because I never, I’ll never see myself, I […]
Centre County doctors share ‘deep concern’ about Mehmet Oz as Pennsylvania Senator
More than 10 Centre County doctors participated in a “Real Doctors against Oz” press conference in State College on Monday.
Comments / 1