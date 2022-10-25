Read full article on original website
KVAL
Clear skies reveal fresh snow over Oregon's Cascades Thursday
CASCADES, Ore. — It's looking like a winter wonderland over Oregon's high country today. Heavy snowfall this week has painted the highest peak with a layer of white. This fresh snow comes about three weeks after Willamette Valley highs nearly hit 90 degrees. Mother Nature flipped the switch with...
The Best Outdoor Adventures in Oregon
If you are traveling in Oregon and looking for an outdoor adventure, there are plenty to choose from. With such a diverse state, an outdoor adventure can mean many different things. If you are in to mountain biking, sport climbing, SUPing or just floating down river, Oregon has it. If you are in to hiking, caving, skiing, or surfing, Oregon has it.
pdxmonthly.com
Are You Ready to Join This Pacific Northwest Vegetable Cult?
They study radicchiology. Their tractors, delivery vans, and pick-up trucks sport “bitter is better” bumper stickers. They watch RAD [icchio] TV on YouTube. These are the radicchio people, and they’re as devout as Deadheads and Swifties. For a growing pact of agriculturally adjacent folks in the Pacific...
Forecasters: Prepare to be stuck at home this winter
Experts predict a third consecutive La Nina phenomenon throughout Northwest Oregon Northwest Oregon residents should be prepared to spend at least a few days stuck at home this winter by snow, ice and possible wind storms. Of course, that's good advice for every winter and there is no reason to believe the coming one will be any milder than usual, according to forecasters who spoke late last month at the 30th annual Winter Weather Forecast in Portland. The event, presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, was the first in-person gathering of the group since...
Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project
Amid historic drought, Central Oregon Irrigation District said Thursday it has completed the first phase of its canal-to-pipe water conservation project, benefiting farmers and the Deschutes River. The post Central Oregon Irrigation District completes first phase of canal piping project appeared first on KTVZ.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
The 5 Most Dangerous Cities To Drive Through in Oregon
Oregon is a beautiful state with a lot to see, whether you're looking to check out some city life, look at the farming communities, or maybe you're curious about a college town. Either way, there are some dangerous parts of Oregon just like Washington or California. So we wanted to make sure you know before you visit.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Why Oregon is seeing an increase in stink bugs
PORTLAND, Oregon — Chances are you’ve seen— or smelled—those brown insects that crawl and fly, known as stink bugs, around the area. Their name comes as they emit a real smell if they're squished or killed. Their population is booming in Oregon and researchers are linking...
ijpr.org
The use of psilocybin is on the ballot again for many Oregon voters
In the spring, Christopher Maddox flew to Mexico to get help. The former Navy SEAL had been suffering from PTSD and substance use disorder for years. At one point, he was on 13 medications. He tried a variety of therapies, but none of them worked. "It still didn’t really fix...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Isabella Ellsworth crowned Miss Oregon Teen USA 2023
Former Rose Festival princess, Happy Valley senior at Adrienne C. Nelson High School moves on to national pageant When Happy Valley resident Isabella Ellsworth was named the winner of the Miss Oregon Teen USA pageant on Oct. 15, her mother said she was happy and excited for her daughter. "She did it; she worked so hard and I got to experience this with her," Kristin Ellsworth said. Then she wondered what her daughter was thinking. But her daughter did not have much time for thought, as she was instantly surrounded by her fellow contestants, who told her how happy they...
KTVZ
Oregon is one of the least affordable states for renters—see where it ranks
Choropleth map that shows how many jobs are required at the average renter’s wage to afford a two bedroom rent in every state. Full-time workers are feeling the pinch in today’s rental market. A nationwide housing shortage and skyrocketing property values—coupled with fewer pay raises for the general working population in recent decades—are fueling a squeeze in the rental market. But how affordable is rent in your state?
kezi.com
California drug traffickers operating in Oregon sentenced to federal prison
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon, the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon reported Thursday. According to court documents, detectives from the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team began investigating Michael...
kptv.com
Oregon’s 5th Congressional District ‘leaning Republican’ in new report
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new report shows Oregon’s 5th Congressional District race is now “leaning Republican.”. The data from a non-partisan national election forecast study is a major change from earlier reports showing the race was a toss-up. District 5 was just re-drawn and now stretches from...
Phil Knight makes another donation to Republican Christine Drazan’s campaign
Nike co-founder Phil Knight made another significant contribution to the Oregon governor’s race Tuesday when he donated $500,000 to Republican candidate Christine Drazan.
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
Many in Oregon should have received $600 stimulus payments
Photo of hundred dollar billsPhoto by Olia Danovich (Creative Commons) If you are employed in Oregon, you should know that many in the state should have received a one-time stimulus payment of $600. These funds were to be sent out to Oregonians who applied for the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020. According to the Oregon Department of Revenue, about 245,000 Oregonians are expected to be eligible, with payments limited to one per home. (source)
KTVL
Christine Drazan reacts to Bernie Sanders visit to Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. — Our news team had a chance to get Christine Drazan's reaction to Bernie Sanders coming to Eugene. After watching President Biden campaign for Kotek and Former President Barack Obama release a video endorsement Drazan said it shows Kotek's feeling the heat. “I think it means that...
