Dark Horse Books has announced a partnership with writer Sergio Rossie and illustrator and colorist Agnese Innocente to present Merry-Go-Round for the first time in English. ‘Life as a teenager is full of challenges and learning moments, from love triangles to missed appointments and beyond. Merry-Go-Round features the stories of a group of young people just trying to get through their day-to-day life, all while romance and simply growing up are throwing roadblocks along the way. Based on the Arthur Schnitzler play by the same name, this volume is a perfect encapsulation of growing up, and trying to figure everything out.’

2 DAYS AGO