Read full article on original website
Related
comicon.com
Dark Horse Books Collects Steve Niles And Glenn Fabry’s ‘Lot 13’
Dark Horse Books has announced Lot 13, a terrifying horror story from the minds of Steve Niles and Glenn Fabry. Originally published by DC Comics in single issues, this edition collects the full series for the first time in print. In 1670, in a small colony in Fairfax, Virginia, Robert...
Non-Americans Are Sharing What They Cook For Dinner, And Sorry Mom, But I'm Eating At Their House Tonight
"In Germany, it does not get more common than Abendbrot, also known as 'evening bread'. As a kid, we'd literally have a crusty rye bread with an assortment of cold cuts and sliced cheeses. Literally everyone I knew had this as it was the most common dinner. It's so simple and cheap."
comicon.com
Looking For Answers During Times Of War Can Be Tough: Previewing ’20th Century Men’ #3
The war rages on! Krylov now embedded with the Iron Star’s forces sees the brutality of battle up close! Can he make it out alive with his sanity intact? It’s a story that takes us from the deserts of Afghanistan to the United States capital-and all the way to Mars!
comicon.com
First Look: An Evil Wizard Threatens The Known World In ‘Orcs!: The Curse’ #4
BOOM! Studios has revealed a first look at Orcs!: The Curse #4, the final issue of their original four-issue comic book series by cartoonist Christine Larsen. ‘In the magical finale, the evil wizard threatens the entire known world with the help of a dark and powerful force once guarded by the Wise Woman. But it will take more than the Orcs are prepared for to stop their greatest enemy–perhaps even an alliance, unheard of outside of bedtime tales for Orcish children!’
comicon.com
Drag Icon Nina West’s Debut Children’s Book ‘The You Kind Of Kind’ Out Now
Drag Icon Nina West is bringing her brand of Drag to the mainstream masses. She released her first ever Children’s book The You Kind Of Kind yesterday through PA PRESS with illustration by Hayden Evans. The book promotes the empowering message of kindness, community, love, and inclusion. The You...
comicon.com
Dark Horse Books And BioWare Announce ‘Dragon Age: The World Of Thedas’ Boxed Set
Dark Horse Books and BioWare team up once again to bring you the Dragon Age: The World of Thedas Boxed Set. This two-volume encyclopedia collection features a deep dive into the world of the popular gaming franchise. For the first time, Dragon Age: The World of Thedas Volume 1 and Volume 2 are presented together in new paperback editions, housed in a slipcase which features art from the artists of the Dragon Age games.
comicon.com
Thought Bubble 2022: Full Programme Announced
Only two weeks to go now. And, I must admit, I am getting rather excited for Thought Bubble Festival. Taking place from 4th – 13th November in Leeds and Harrogate, some of the highlights include the following:. Shadow Self – An exhibition by Tula Lotay at Leeds Corn Exchange...
comicon.com
Vault Comics Expands The ‘Barbaric’ Universe With ‘The Year Of The Axe’ Year Long Celebration
Vault will launch The Year of Axe, a year long comic book event that aims to dramatically expand the world of its hit series, Barbaric, created by writer Michael Moreci and artist Nathan Gooden. And we’re here to give you a schedule of releases, starting Barbaric spin-off one-shot, Queen of Swords, co-written with fantasy author Nicholas Eames (Kings of the Wyld). Following that will be and a new line of trade paperback Barbaric collections. And all this lot too:
comicon.com
“Fall” Into Events At Bluestockings Cooperative In NYC
It’s no trick. The Lower East Side (LES) Halloween Book Crawl in New York City is back for a second year, celebrating the diversity and resilience of the neighborhood’s indie bookshops. Joining in the fun, Bluestockings Cooperative (116 Suffolk Street, New York, NY) is excited to host a...
comicon.com
Dark Horse Books Announces ‘Merry-Go-Round,’ Presented For The First Time In English
Dark Horse Books has announced a partnership with writer Sergio Rossie and illustrator and colorist Agnese Innocente to present Merry-Go-Round for the first time in English. ‘Life as a teenager is full of challenges and learning moments, from love triangles to missed appointments and beyond. Merry-Go-Round features the stories of a group of young people just trying to get through their day-to-day life, all while romance and simply growing up are throwing roadblocks along the way. Based on the Arthur Schnitzler play by the same name, this volume is a perfect encapsulation of growing up, and trying to figure everything out.’
comicon.com
Review: ‘American Jesus: Revelation’ #1 – ‘Omen III’ Meets ‘Rosemary’s Baby’ In A QAnon World
‘America Jesus: Revelations’ #1 sees Satan in the Whitehouse and planning his endgame for total global domination. With influences ranging from classic horror films like ‘Omen III’ to more contemporary conspiracies, this is a comic that is both familiar but also frightening in parts. A strong start for this much anticipated series.
Comments / 0