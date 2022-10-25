Read full article on original website
NFL Week 8 best bets: 2 ATS picks you must make
As the NFL regular season enters the final weekend of October, a number of middling teams remain continue to bounce between pretenders and...
FanDuel promo code: $1K no-sweat for college football, World Series
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: World Series, college football, NBA bonus Friday
OHSAA football playoffs preview: Division breakdowns, best games, predictions
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The first round of the OHSAA football playoffs begins Friday, and cleveland.com has you covered on what to know. Below, check out links to our divisional breakdowns, which include top teams, top players, best games and predictions, along with full regional schedules. INDEX OF REGIONAL PREVIEWS. ⦁...
Cleveland Cavaliers using showdown against Boston Celtics as early-season measuring stick: ‘We want to be one of those teams’
BOSTON -- Forget the one-game-at-a-time rhetoric. Friday night in Boston carries more significance than that. It’s a chance for the Cleveland Cavaliers to see what a championship team looks like. A chance to measure themselves against the reigning Eastern Conference kings. “We want to be one of those teams,”...
Ja’Marr Chase misses Bengals’ practice on Thursday
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals starting wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) didn’t practice on Thursday, and it was reported later in the day that he has a hip injury that may keep him out 4-6 weeks. Earlier on Thursday, Bengals coach Zac Taylor described Chase as “day to...
Cleveland Cavaliers believe they belong with the Eastern Conference elite -- and now have a signature win to back it up
BOSTON -- Banners don’t get hung in October. Playoff berths aren’t decided now either. But the music blaring from the renovated visitor’s locker room inside TD Garden and the swagger dripping off players as they walked toward the team bus spoke volumes. The Cleveland Cavaliers believe they...
Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will remained sidelined with an ankle injury against the Golden State Warriors
Guardians’ Steven Kwan, Myles Straw win Fielding Bible Awards as top outfielders
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan and center fielder Myles Straw were each named the top defenders at their respective positions Thursday with the announcement of the 2022 Fielding Bible Awards. Kwan was the only unanimous winner selected by Fielding Bible’s 15-member expert panel. The awards are...
Will the 2023 balanced schedule help or hurt the Guardians? Hey, Hoynsie
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Do you have a question that you’d like to have answered in Hey, Hoynsie? Submit it here. You can also subscribe to Subtext here or text Hoynsie at 216-208-4346 for a two-week free trial. Hey, Hoynsie: What is your assessment of how the 2023 MLB scheduling...
The big difference between the Browns and the Bengals that most fans don’t notice – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Bengals have Joe Burrow at quarterback and the Browns don’t. That’s one difference between the two, who play Monday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. But something else is going on here, something I had no clue about until a few days ago.
Realmuto, Phillies rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series
HOUSTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies, saved by right fielder Nick Castellanos’ sliding catch, rallied past the Houston Astros 6-5 Friday night in the World Series opener. Down 5-0 early against Astros ace Justin Verlander, the Phillies became the first...
How to watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Live stream, how to order PPV, start time, fight card
CLEVELAND, Ohio – YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul faces the biggest test of his young boxing career when he takes on an MMA icon. Paul will fight former UFC champion Anderson Silva on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 9 p.m. EST. [Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live on PPV]. Paul is...
Everything Zac Taylor said to reporters on Friday about Ja’Marr Chase’s injury: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor kept his comments about Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury very brief on Friday. He answered questions for reporters after stepping off the practice field for 77 seconds, and provided the bare minimum of details about Chase’s status going forward. The...
Browns vs. Bengals: 3 things to watch and game picks for Monday Night Football
BEREA, Ohio -- The Browns host the Bengals for Monday Night Football on ... well, Monday night. It is the first meeting between the two teams this season and the third divisional game for the Browns. The Bengals will be without Ja’Marr Chase, who has a hip injury, while the...
How much does the Bengals’ offense change this week? Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Reality is setting in for the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed Ja’Marr Chase’s hip injury on Friday without going into much detail. What is certain, though, is the Bengals will have to figure out how to get through at least the next 4-6 weeks without their receiving ace.
