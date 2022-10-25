ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

KCCI.com

Shots fired east of Drake campus

DES MOINES, Iowa — Shots from a pellet gun or small caliber weapon were fired east of the Drake University campus Friday afternoon, according to police. A bullet hole could be seen in the glass of a business at 2420 University Ave. No injuries were reported. Police said the...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Permanent bracelets come to Des Moines jewelry shops

Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer

DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
AdWeek

Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Motorcyclist in hospital after Friday night crash south of Ankeny

DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle rider has been hospitalized following a crash on Friday night. Iowa State Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. They say the motorcycle rider rear-ended a vehicle on I-80 westbound on the northside of Des Moines. The motorcycle rider was taken to...
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school

NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
NEWTON, IA
KCCI.com

School leaders concerned after metro area students get sick from Delta-8 infused gummies

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some metro area parents have been alerted that a handful of students who have consumed Delta-8 THC gummies have gotten really sick after. Some Lincoln High School parents notified KCCI that they received a message Friday afternoon from a school leader saying a nurse from another high school in the metro area shared the information. It's not known what school district the incidents occurred, but KCCI has reached out to several across the metro area.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines man shot near convenience store

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
DES MOINES, IA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Des Moines, IA

The city of Des Moines in Polk County is Iowa’s capital city and the most populous area in the state. In 1851, Des Moines was chartered as a city, but it wasn’t until the turn of the 20th century that it began to grow. Today, you’ll see a...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Daily

Squirrel death causes Ames power outage

A squirrel once described as “cute and furry” by Donald Kom met its demise Thursday morning after sparking a power outage in parts of Ames. Kom, the director of Ames’ electrical department, said the power outage began at 11:20 a.m. and lasted for approximately 52 minutes. Kom said the squirrel initially started the power outage at the Stange substation, but neighborhoods connected to the Ontario substation were the ones left without power.
AMES, IA
iheart.com

More Golf Coming to the Des Moines Area

We must really love golf here in Central Iowa. Do we? We have FOUR, count 'em FOUR golf simulator businesses coming to Des Moines next year, including the famous TOP GOLF!!!. There is regular golf on courses, there is disc golf and there is mini-golf. And now, Des Moines is getting the nation's second Mult-golf park. It's coming to Grimes next year and combines disc golf, foot golf and park golf. It was first made popular in Europe and now it's here in the states. The only other multi golf course in the country is in Houston and the one in Grimes will be the first to feature 18 holes here!
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Weekend shooting victim dies

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after ashooting on Oct. 22 in Des Moines. Police said they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area. When officers...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Police officers herd loose goats near Hickman Road in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — You never know what you'll have to do when you're a police officer. Clive police spent part of Tuesday evening chasing loose goats on the road. Officers said a tree fell on a fence, and 15 to 20 goats got out of their enclosure. They were running loose on Northwest 128th Street, just south of Hickman Road.
CLIVE, IA
iheart.com

Mother, Son From Central Iowa Getting Bench Trial For Capitol Riot Charges

(Washington, DC) -- A mother and her son from central Iowa will have a bench trial for charges relating to the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines is facing five charges, while her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny is facing 13 charges in connection with the riot. Some of the charges include obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and acts of violence in the capitol grounds. They'll both go to trial in Washington, DC on December 14th.
DES MOINES, IA

