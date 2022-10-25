Read full article on original website
Shots fired east of Drake campus
DES MOINES, Iowa — Shots from a pellet gun or small caliber weapon were fired east of the Drake University campus Friday afternoon, according to police. A bullet hole could be seen in the glass of a business at 2420 University Ave. No injuries were reported. Police said the...
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
48 Hour Film Project brings the best of horror movies to Des Moines
Head out to the Iowa Historical Building Auditorium on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. to watch 11 spooky short films. Tickets are $20.
Permanent bracelets come to Des Moines jewelry shops
Step aside, friendship bracelets. If you want to prove you're really "best friends forever," the latest jewelry trend "permanent bracelets" can do the trick.What's happening: Minimalist gold bracelets are customized for your wrist and then laser welded shut without a clasp on them, said Ellen Martinson, owner of Leona Ruby in the East Village.They've become symbolically popular to do with friends, significant others and family members, thanks to TikTok.Zoom in: The bracelets at Martinson's store are made of 14kt gold with different chain options and charms starting at $98.They're meant to be simple in design so they don't clash with any outfits.Yes, but: If you really need to take it off, the bracelet can be snipped with scissors and you can bring in the chain to get it welded again, Martinson said.Book an appointment: You can find the bracelets at Leona Ruby, Fuzed Jewelry and Christopher's Jewelry.
'Friday Night Blitz' Part 2 (Oct. 28, 2022)
Indianola gets revenge on Bondurant, ending their season, 35-13. SE Polk destroys Ames, 49-3, while Dowling overtakes Davenport, 35-0.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten by customer
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines nail salon owner was assaulted on the job. Her attacker left her bruised and bloodied. "I'm so scared. Scared of everything. At night, I cannot sleep,” said Mau Deng, owner of Rachael’s Nails and Spa. Deng is scared...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
Motorcyclist in hospital after Friday night crash south of Ankeny
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle rider has been hospitalized following a crash on Friday night. Iowa State Patrol says it happened at around 7:15 p.m. They say the motorcycle rider rear-ended a vehicle on I-80 westbound on the northside of Des Moines. The motorcycle rider was taken to...
Police: Anonymous threat made toward Iowa school
NEWTON, Iowa — An anonymous threat was made online Thursday night toward a Newton school, KCCI confirmed Friday morning. The district's superintendent said the threat mentioned Berg Middle School. Police are investigating. There will be extra security at all Newton schools today, but most specifically at Berg. Students are...
School leaders concerned after metro area students get sick from Delta-8 infused gummies
DES MOINES, Iowa — Some metro area parents have been alerted that a handful of students who have consumed Delta-8 THC gummies have gotten really sick after. Some Lincoln High School parents notified KCCI that they received a message Friday afternoon from a school leader saying a nurse from another high school in the metro area shared the information. It's not known what school district the incidents occurred, but KCCI has reached out to several across the metro area.
Des Moines man shot near convenience store
PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — A Des Moines man is recovering after being shot near a convenience store on Tuesday night, according to Pleasant Hill police. Officers responded to a Casey's store, located at 5550 East University Ave., for a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man in...
15 Best Things to Do in Des Moines, IA
The city of Des Moines in Polk County is Iowa’s capital city and the most populous area in the state. In 1851, Des Moines was chartered as a city, but it wasn’t until the turn of the 20th century that it began to grow. Today, you’ll see a...
Squirrel death causes Ames power outage
A squirrel once described as “cute and furry” by Donald Kom met its demise Thursday morning after sparking a power outage in parts of Ames. Kom, the director of Ames’ electrical department, said the power outage began at 11:20 a.m. and lasted for approximately 52 minutes. Kom said the squirrel initially started the power outage at the Stange substation, but neighborhoods connected to the Ontario substation were the ones left without power.
Des Moines Police: Man shot in both legs early Thursday on south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Thursday morning on Des Moines’ south side. Officers were called to apartments in the 400 block of SE McKinley on a report of a shooting just before 4:00 a.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. When […]
More Golf Coming to the Des Moines Area
We must really love golf here in Central Iowa. Do we? We have FOUR, count 'em FOUR golf simulator businesses coming to Des Moines next year, including the famous TOP GOLF!!!. There is regular golf on courses, there is disc golf and there is mini-golf. And now, Des Moines is getting the nation's second Mult-golf park. It's coming to Grimes next year and combines disc golf, foot golf and park golf. It was first made popular in Europe and now it's here in the states. The only other multi golf course in the country is in Houston and the one in Grimes will be the first to feature 18 holes here!
Weekend shooting victim dies
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man has died after ashooting on Oct. 22 in Des Moines. Police said they responded to the 1500 block of 11th Street just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses told police that the driver had crashed into a parked vehicle in the area. When officers...
Police officers herd loose goats near Hickman Road in Clive
CLIVE, Iowa — You never know what you'll have to do when you're a police officer. Clive police spent part of Tuesday evening chasing loose goats on the road. Officers said a tree fell on a fence, and 15 to 20 goats got out of their enclosure. They were running loose on Northwest 128th Street, just south of Hickman Road.
Mother, Son From Central Iowa Getting Bench Trial For Capitol Riot Charges
(Washington, DC) -- A mother and her son from central Iowa will have a bench trial for charges relating to the January 6th, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines is facing five charges, while her son Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny is facing 13 charges in connection with the riot. Some of the charges include obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, and acts of violence in the capitol grounds. They'll both go to trial in Washington, DC on December 14th.
