Alaska Airlines on Wednesday said it has exercised options to buy 42 Boeing 737 Max 10 and 10 Max 9 jets for delivery between 2024 and 2027. The order increases the size of the airline's confirmed Max fleet from 94 to 146 aircraft and provides it with full flexibility to shift between 737 Max models as the need arises. Alaska also secured rights for 105 more airplanes through 2030, representing the largest commitment for future aircraft in its history.

2 DAYS AGO