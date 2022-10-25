Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Saudia, Lilium Agree to Develop eVTOL Network in Saudi Arabia
Saudia—formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines—has signed with Lilium to acquire 100 Lilium Jet eVTOL aircraft as part of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) tied to the proposed development and operation by the Saudi flag carrier of an advanced air mobility network across the kingdom. The companies signed the MOU Wednesday during the sixth edition of the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh.
Aviation International News
Go Rentals To Use NuVinAir Cleaning Products
Go Rentals—a rental car company specializing in the private jet industry and luxury hotels and resorts—is partnering with NuVinAir, a Dallas-based provider of proprietary and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions. Under the partnership, NuVinAir will support 66 of Go Rentals’ locations. Launched as a franchise operation in 2019,...
Aviation International News
IAG Shareholders Approve Orders for Airbus, Boeing Jets
Shareholders of International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) have approved a pair of firm orders with Airbus and Boeing covering a total of 87 of the manufacturers’ respective narrowbody offerings. The orders, approved during IAG’s extraordinary shareholders' meeting on October 26, call for delivery of Airbus 37 A320neos and 50 Boeing 737 Max 8-200s and Max 10s. The order with Boeing also includes options for a further 100 Max jets.
Aviation International News
Alaska Airlines Orders 52 Boeing Max Jets
Alaska Airlines on Wednesday said it has exercised options to buy 42 Boeing 737 Max 10 and 10 Max 9 jets for delivery between 2024 and 2027. The order increases the size of the airline's confirmed Max fleet from 94 to 146 aircraft and provides it with full flexibility to shift between 737 Max models as the need arises. Alaska also secured rights for 105 more airplanes through 2030, representing the largest commitment for future aircraft in its history.
Aviation International News
Airbus Helicopters Posts Earnings Growth in 3Q22
Airbus Helicopters's earnings surged during the first nine months, with the company today posting strong revenues, profits, and orders. Revenues increased year-over-year by 9 percent, to S4.51 billion, up from $4.13 billion in the same period last year. Meanwhile, earnings before interest and taxes jumped 22 percent, from $311.5 million to $379 million. In the third quarter alone, revenues increased by 15 percent from a year ago to $1.77 billion, while EBIT grew by 28 percent to $164.7 million.
Aviation International News
Bell Brings Autonomous Cargo UAV To Air Medical Show
Bell has brought its Autonomous Pod Transport (APT) eVTOL this week to the 2022 Air Medical Transport Conference in Tampa, Florida. The company has been flying the aircraft for several years and aims for a production version that will deliver 100 pounds, 100 miles, at 100 knots per hour, said Bell executive Lane Evans.
Aviation International News
Rolls-Royce Builds on North American Service Network
Rolls‑Royce expanded its business aviation services with the extension of established partnerships and the addition of authorized service centers (ASCs) for its CorporateCare customers. Calling its ASC network an essential element of its service portfolio, the engine-maker added its first such locations in Canada with Skyservice’s facilities in Montreal, Toronto, and Calgary. The Skyservice shops will coordinate with the Rolls-Royce Canada MRO on BR710A1/C4/A2 and Tay 611-8/8C support.
Aviation International News
GE Honda Aero Engines Expands Authorized Network
D’viation in Malaysia and Mather Aviation in central California have been appointed as GE Honda Aero Engines’ two newest authorized service providers (ASPs), increasing the joint venture’s HF120 service network to 17 locations. The engine powers the HondaJet. As ASPs, the companies will perform line maintenance and...
Aviation International News
TSA, NATA Renew General Aviation Security Partnership
The partnership between the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and NATA regarding security measures for members of the commercial and general aviation industry has entered its 25th year with the recent renewal of the relationship for an additional five years. Under the agreement, NATA's Compliance Services (NATACS) provides the TSA with...
Aviation International News
VIP Completions Buys, Outfits Falcon as Flying Showroom
VIP Completions has acquired and fully refurbished a 22-year-old Dassault Falcon 2000 that it is now using as a flying showroom demonstration aircraft. The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based aircraft completions and refurbishment specialist has outfitted more than 600 aircraft and decided to undertake the acquisition and revamp its own business jet to show customers proof of its work.
Aviation International News
Jet East To Add North Carolina Maintenance Facility
MRO provider Jet East is opening a full-service maintenance facility at Statesville Regional Airport (KSVH) in North Carolina using two existing facilities encompassing 115,000 sq ft. This site includes 75,000 sq ft of hangar space, 40,000 sq ft of office and back shop space, and a parcel of adjacent land for future expansion. The Gama Aviation company expects to begin operations at KSVH in the first quarter and create 250 new jobs.
