nbcrightnow.com
Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen reopen after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - UPDATE: 10-28-22 According to the West Richland Police Department, Keene Road is reopen for traffic. No further details about the collision that closed the road on October, 27, have been released. 10-27-22 The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van...
nbcrightnow.com
Travel advisory for East-I82 in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- Washington State Department of Transportation is notifying travelers there will be expected traffic on I-182. Shoulder repairs will begin eastbound lanes, closing a single lane near exit 12B for North 20th Avenue and Columbia Basin College. The closure is expected to be from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m....
nbcrightnow.com
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision
KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Search underway for missing woman in Walla Walla County
WALLA WALLA – A search has begun for a missing woman whose vehicle was found abandoned Wednesday on Yox Road in a remote portion of Walla Walla County. The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office said Courtney L. Shelton, 55, has no ties to the area. She was last seen Tuesday with a German Shepherd dog.
Impaired Driver Fails Turn in Front of Franklin County Deputy
An intoxicated driver arrested in Eltopia had a blood alcohol content of nearly twice the legal limit, say Deputies. DUI Driver fails to drive around a corner--right in front of a Deputy. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reports late Thursday night a driver just happened to commit a very noticeable...
nbcrightnow.com
Four arrests in four cases across Benton County overnight
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies made four different arrests on four cases over the night of Oct. 27th. On cases ranging from domestic violence assault, felony assault, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: SR 24 reopen after apple truck topples near Othello
OTHELLO, Wash.- UPDATE: 10-27-22, 6:30 a.m. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, SR 24 is reopen for traffic in both directions this morning after a semi carrying apples rolled over due to high winds. 10-26-22 The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is currently responding to a semi-truck rollover collision...
nbcrightnow.com
Community warned of air quality downwind of Wilbur-Ellis fire
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Health District extended its public health advisory for those around the Wilbur-Ellis fire as the debris still smolders, hurting the air quality index. While wind moves the smoke around the area, particulate matter and noxious gasses are spread, which can be harmful if inhaled.
yaktrinews.com
Community support aids Benton County deputies in four separate arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy evening for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with four separate arrests made on Thursday night for vartious felony crimes including domestic violence, burglary, assault and failure to register as a sex offender. According to a social media post from the Benton...
nbcrightnow.com
Charges dropped in reported Park Middle School assault
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Due to new video footage of the reported assault against a student walking to Park Middle School on October 19, charges against the 28-year-old suspect have been dropped, according to Kennewick Police Department Commander Aaron Clem. The student told KPD that a man in a light...
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ among 14,300 opioid pills seized in Kennewick & Richland
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Approx. 14,300 fentanyl pills, including the first sizable quantity of ‘rainbow’ or ‘skittles’ pills, were seized concurrently in Kennewick and Richland through a widescale bust from a Tri-Cities drug task force. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force crews conducted two simultaneous raids at homes on the 1900-block of Hood Ave in Richland...
nbcrightnow.com
Multiple cars hit by bullets after Saturday morning shooting
Kennewick, Wash. - Kennewick police officers were called to the 1500 block of south Olympia street after several people called to report gunshots. Around 1 a.m. Saturday morning officers immediately began to canvas the area and were able to locate a crime scene. Officers found several vehicles hit by bullets and collected.
nbcrightnow.com
HAMMER celebrates 25 years in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The HAMMER Federal Training Center at the Hanford Site in Richland recently celebrated 25 years of operation. HAMMER opened in 1997 and provides hands-on training to create and supply a safe and skilled workforce for the Hanford Site. According to a Hanford Site press release, HAMMER utilizes specialty...
nbcrightnow.com
Shred Day scheduled for November 4 in Yakima and Tri-Cities
KENNEWICK AND YAKIMA, Wash. — NonStop Local is hosting Shred Day events in both Tri-Cities and Yakima on November 4 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shred Day offers community members an opportunity to shred important documents, bills and other sensitive materials in a safe way. Stop by the...
nbcrightnow.com
House burns on Adams street in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
nbcrightnow.com
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"
PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
Richland bike shop helps teen get a new set of wheels after hit and run
RICHLAND, Wash. — A teen is out of a set of wheels after walking away from a hit and run crash near his middle school. A non-profit and a handful of community members are helping him get back on the road again. Just months after his bike was stolen, a Chief Joseph Middle Schooler’s new bike is out of commission...
FOX 11 and 41
New sanity evaluation ordered for man accused of stabbing Pasco school bus driver
PASCO, Wash. — Judge David L. Petersen granted another evaluation order for Joshua Davis, the 35-year-old man accused of murdering Pasco school bus driver Richard Lenhart in September 2021, at a motion hearing on October 25. Davis’ attorney originally ordered an inpatient evaluation of his competency in October 2021,...
nbcrightnow.com
'Taking it a day at a time': WSP trooper shot in the face hopes to return to patrol
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Serving his community is all Dean Atkinson Jr. has ever done. Despite being shot in the hand and face in September, the Washington state trooper hopes to return to patrol as soon as possible. “It’ll be more of a ‘when’ I go back to work,...
nbcrightnow.com
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
