ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Former Bulldogs Head Coach Dan Mullen Set to Make Broadcast Debut

By Crissy Froyd
CowbellCorner
CowbellCorner
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWcNM_0imIIBm200

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9 action.

Former Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen is set to make his broadcast debut in Week 9's matchup between Virginia Tech takes on No 24-ranked NC State.

Mullen will serve as the color analyst for the game. Both teams are looking to get back to the win column as the Wolf Pack most recently fell 24-9 to the Syracuse Orange and Virginia Tech lost 20-14 to the Miami Hurricanes in its most recent game.

Mullen served as the Mississippi State head coach from 2009 to 2017. He led the Bulldogs to a total of five bowl game wins and three finishes to the season in the top-25.

He was the head coach of the Florida Gators at his final destination in Gainesville from 2018 to 2021. He was fired on Nov. 21 of that final season as the Gators held an overall record of 5-6.

Mullen currently works as an analyst for the American Broadcasting Company and ESPN.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Mississippi State Football: Bye week means midseason review

The 2022 Mississippi State football team is now 5-3 after their most recent loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, 30-6. The Mississippi State Bulldogs have wins over Memphis, Arizona, Bowling Green, Texas A&M, and Arkansas which make up their 5 wins in the win column. The Bulldogs’ losses come from playing on the road in all three games vs. LSU, Kentucky, and Alabama. The Mississippi State Bulldogs are now entering their bye week with a chance to have a really solid end to their 2022 football season.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Three Mississippi State students are nominated for Rhodes Scholarship

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Three students from Mississippi State University have been nominated for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Rhodes Scholars will have the opportunity to attend the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom. Only 32 students across the U.S. receive the scholarship each year. These three share a...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On With Grant: Sweet Peppers temporarily closing

Goodbyes don’t need to be forever. But still, I’m sorry to say Sweet Peppers Deli located at 2017 Hwy. 45 N. in Columbus will be temporarily closing on Monday for a month-long remodel. Owner John Bean told me it was time to update the aesthetic of the deli....
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Controversy over drag show brewing in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An event at the Cotton District Arts Festival is canceled after backlash from community members and city leaders. Starkville Pride shared on social media, a drag show scheduled on the East Stage at the Cotton District Arts Festival, was canceled after individuals and organizations threatened to pull sponsorships.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Lee County family returned from trip to find home destroyed in blaze

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A weekend of football turned tragic for a Lee County couple. The couple traveled to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the Ole Miss vs. LSU game. When they returned, they found firetrucks lining their road. A fire had destroyed their home. Firefighters believe the blaze started before...
LEE COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Collinsville man killed in Wednesday accident

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - One person was killed in an accident Wednesday evening in Neshoba County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a motorcycle and a car collided on Highway 19 North near the House community. Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed that the motorcyclist, 42-year-old John Bethany of Collinsville, was severely...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Teen wounded in Lowndes County shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A teenager was shot Monday night in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the shooting happened in the area of the Applewood Apartments. He said the victim was shot in the arm. Hawkins said the victim, who had traveled from Alabama, was apparently trying...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Authorities searching for missing Kosciusko native

Authorities in north Mississippi are searching for a missing Kosciusko woman. According to a Facebook post, the Desoto County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Carson Ray Allen. Allen was last seen in the Olive Branch area. The post does not clarify when Allen was last seen, but the flyer...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Former Starkville firefighter indicted for embezzlement

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A former Starkville firefighter is indicted on an embezzlement charge. This past May we told you about the arrest of Clarence Parks. Now, an Oktibbeha County Grand Jury has indicted him. He is charged with embezzlement: fraud committed in public office. The investigation started after...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

West Point man faces charges in two different investigations

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – A West Point man is facing charges in two separate investigations. 22-year-old Lamarquez Evans is charged with murder and armed robbery. He remains in the Clay County Jail. Police Chief Avery Cook tells WCBI the alleged armed robbery happened late Saturday night or early...
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
ABERDEEN, MS
wtva.com

Car stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies came upon a submerged car Tuesday in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the car, a Dodge Intrepid, was found in Officers Lake, which is northwest of Columbus. He said deputies were actually working another investigation when they discovered the car. The car...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
CowbellCorner

CowbellCorner

Starkville, MS
903
Followers
960
Post
136K+
Views
ABOUT

CowbellCorner is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Mississippi State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/mississippistate

Comments / 0

Community Policy