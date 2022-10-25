Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Grocery Bill Is About To SkyrocketGreyson FTucson, AZ
Winter Coffee Flavors Ushering In The Holiday SpiritGreyson FTucson, AZ
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is SoldGreyson FTucson, AZ
Hello Kitty Cafe Open in Town for 1 Day OnlyGreyson FTucson, AZ
Restaurant Let Meat Sit Out For 5 Days, Hit With ViolationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
gotodestinations.com
The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)
Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
realestatedaily-news.com
Rio Nuevo Works to Enhance Four Important Corners Along Congress Street
TUCSON, ARIZONA, October 27, 2022 -- Partnering with the Fox Theatre Foundation Rio Nuevo unanimously approved a significant investment into the Fox's $20 million project to acquire all the adjacent property to the east of the theatre and open a new lobby, grand entrance, restaurant and rooftop bar. Rio Nuevo...
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
KOLD-TV
New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022
A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company
(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Sprouts Farmers Market is opening 2 new stores Friday
Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is opening two new stores Friday, one in Tucson, Arizona, and the other in Palmdale, California. Sprouts operates about 380 stores in 23 states. In Tucson and Palmdale, the openings will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting, and customers can receive 20% off their purchases throughout...
KOLD-TV
Cyclovia returns to Tucson with new route, 5 miles of car-free streets
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are ready for the return of Cyclovia to Tucson for fall 2022. There is a new 5-mile route that will be blocked off to traffic in the 85705 zip code. Organizers add this route will showcase some of the new neighborhood murals and...
Arizona shows tight labor market, but Tucson sees dip in jobs
The Arizona labor market remains tight with September's unemployment rate standing at 3.7%, which is low compared to our state's history.
KOLD-TV
Broadway Improvement Project, Sunshine Mile ready for the public
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Broadway Improvement Project is just about done and it includes The Sunshine Mile, a stretch of Broadway Boulevard from Country Club Road to Euclid Avenue. This has been years in the making but now Rio Nuevo and the city of Tucson say they’re...
Diesel shortage impacting Arizona's truck drivers
Diesel supplies in the United States are at their lowest levels since 2008, according to the Energy Information Administration
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
The United States is filled to the brim with creepy places, (supposedly) haunted locations, paranormal sightings, and other phenomena that are likely to give even the bravest among us a serious case of goosebumps. As we draw nearer and nearer to spooky season, the team at Shane Co. thought it...
Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold
A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
arizonasuntimes.com
Goldwater Institute Achieves Victory for Pima County Taxpayers in ‘Balloondoggle’ Case
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
Tucson auto dealer pays out veterans after KGUN 9 investigation
Two Tucson veterans had problems with a local used car auto dealer here in Tucson, leaving one woman paying for a van she didn't receive and another paying for repairs out of her own pocket.
KOLD-TV
Pima County working to save road with pilot erosion stalling project
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon may be over, but erosion from monsoon rain and flooding is still a concern. Right now, Pima County Parks and Rec is working to stall the erosion on a road that many use every day. “I think the thing about this monsoon was,...
Washington Examiner
Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban
Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to make three stops in Arizona this fall
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is coming to Glendale, Gilbert, and Tucson over the next few weeks! Here are the dates and locations to go.
theazweekend.com
Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following events are taking place in southern Arizona through Halloween. To have your event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com. For anyone new to the Tucson area, we included a Google maps link for each event. If you click on the address, it should open up to the map for you.
Comments / 1