Tucson, AZ

gotodestinations.com

The 10 BEST Breakfast Spots in Tucson, Arizona – (With Photos)

Tucson is a foodie paradise, and there are plenty of excellent places to enjoy a delicious breakfast. Whether you’re looking for a hearty meal to start your day or a light pastry to fuel your morning commute, you’ll find something to suit your taste at one of these top breakfast spots in Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

Rio Nuevo Works to Enhance Four Important Corners Along Congress Street

TUCSON, ARIZONA, October 27, 2022 -- Partnering with the Fox Theatre Foundation Rio Nuevo unanimously approved a significant investment into the Fox's $20 million project to acquire all the adjacent property to the east of the theatre and open a new lobby, grand entrance, restaurant and rooftop bar. Rio Nuevo...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New route for Cyclovia Tucson Fall 2022

A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sits down for first interview since his life-changing accident. Updated: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM MST. Former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry sat down...
TUCSON, AZ
The Center Square

Arizona court shuts down 'corporate welfare' to high-altitude balloon flight company

(The Center Square) – Pima County officials violated Arizona state law by giving a company a multi-million dollar subsidy, an Arizona appellate court ruled this week. The Goldwater Institute filed a lawsuit challenging the legality of a deal made between Pima County and World View, a company that says it will take passengers on rides to the upper stratosphere using high-altitude balloons.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Sprouts Farmers Market is opening 2 new stores Friday

Phoenix-based Sprouts Farmers Market is opening two new stores Friday, one in Tucson, Arizona, and the other in Palmdale, California. Sprouts operates about 380 stores in 23 states. In Tucson and Palmdale, the openings will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting, and customers can receive 20% off their purchases throughout...
PALMDALE, CA
KOLD-TV

Broadway Improvement Project, Sunshine Mile ready for the public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Broadway Improvement Project is just about done and it includes The Sunshine Mile, a stretch of Broadway Boulevard from Country Club Road to Euclid Avenue. This has been years in the making but now Rio Nuevo and the city of Tucson say they’re...
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police investigate midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps

The United States is filled to the brim with creepy places, (supposedly) haunted locations, paranormal sightings, and other phenomena that are likely to give even the bravest among us a serious case of goosebumps. As we draw nearer and nearer to spooky season, the team at Shane Co. thought it...
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Iconic Tucson Restaurant is Sold

A popular Tucson restaurant has been sold.Robert Linder/Unsplash. When one era ends another begins. It is the way of life in the business world. Often the birth of an idea is eventually passed off to another. A way of continuing the legacy, even if it means the business will change during the transition. Here in Tucson, there are a number of well-established companies that have been servicing customers in town for decades. The challenges are often steeper when it comes to the restaurant industry, so when one lasts this long, there’s a desire to keep it going, and to pass it along, even when the original owners are ready to hang it all up. That is exactly what is happening with one of the Old Pueblo’s most recognized restaurant establishments.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Goldwater Institute Achieves Victory for Pima County Taxpayers in ‘Balloondoggle’ Case

The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) announced Thursday that it had achieved victory in the state appellate court against Pima County on behalf of taxpayers over an issue involving World View Enterprises (WVE). “Arizona’s Constitution is crystal clear: Taxpayers shouldn’t have to shoulder the burden for corporate welfare. Yesterday’s ruling reinforces...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Conservatives shoot down Arizona's 'balloondoggle' thanks to state's gift ban

Arizona shows that corporate welfare can be defeated if your constitution prohibits it, and if you have dogged champions of free enterprise ready to challenge it. The state appeals court Thursday struck down a $15 million subsidy from Pima County to a hot-air balloon business. The "baloondoggle" violated the state constitution’s Gift Ban.
ARIZONA STATE
theazweekend.com

Here are the Halloween events happening around Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The following events are taking place in southern Arizona through Halloween. To have your event added to our list, please email desk@kold.com. For anyone new to the Tucson area, we included a Google maps link for each event. If you click on the address, it should open up to the map for you.
TUCSON, AZ

