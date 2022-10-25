Read full article on original website
Ronald J. Chapman, 89, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Chapman, 89, of Brownville, NY, passed away October 27, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born on June 25, 1933, in Brownville, NY, son of Harold and Genevieve Durham Chapman. He graduated from Brownville Glen Park High School.
Richard J. Smith, 85, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard J. Smith, 85, of Dexter NY, died Sunday October 23rd from an automobile accident occurring the previous Monday. Surviving the accident is his Wife, Julia Smith. Mrs. Smith is currently a patient at River Hospital. Richard was born in Watertown, NY on March 9th,...
Nancy B. Herron, 83, of Belleville
BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Nancy B. Herron, 83, wife of James Herron, Belleville, passed away Wednesday, October 26th, 2022 at her home with her family at her side under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have not been finalized. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home,...
Blast from the Past: 2018 haunted house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to 2018 to a haunted house inside a funeral home in Black River. Watch the story by then-reporter Natalie Kucko on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Robert J. Korzuch, Sr, 85, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Korzuch, Sr, 85, Watertown, husband of Patricia Korzuch, passed away at his home on Monday October 24th, 2022 with his family at his side under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. The funeral mass will be 10 am Wednesday, November 2nd at...
North Country Goes Green Irish Festival to return in 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dance a jig or grow your Donegal beard - Watertown’s Irish festival will return in 2023. This St. Patrick’s Day it will have been 4 years since the last North Country Goes Green Irish Festival was held. Organizers say as soon as Covid-19...
Rebecca E. Springman, 104, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca E. Springman, 104, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24th while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Susan J. Lashua, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Lashua passed away suddenly at her home on October 25th. She was 65 years old. She was born on July 31, 1957, to Allen and Marilyn McCarthy, she grew up in Watertown NY. Susan worked at Byrne Dairy for many years before becoming...
Athlete of the Week: Katharina Probst
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Immaculate Heart who has led her team to the Section 3 Class C Championship game. Her skills on the pitch earning her this week’s title. Katharina Probst is a talented soccer player that has 117 career...
United Way re-creates photo taken in 1921
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Taking a trip back in time, two dozen north country non-profits looked to re-create history Friday. They called it a “reframe event” as 24 non-profits who are sharing a pool of funds posed for a photo in front of Watertown’s Roswell P. Flower statue.
Expansion of Hospice of Jefferson County nearly complete
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County will soon be able to care for more people who are at the end of their lives. After half a decade of planning and work to expand hospice, the project is nearly complete. “We’ve carried the look of the current addition...
Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its Trunk-Or-Treat event. The Rev. Dr. Andrew Long, the church pastor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above. The Trunk-Or-Treat is happening on Friday from 4 p.m....
Watertown girls swimmers head to sectionals next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown girls’ swim team is hoping for big things next week at the Section III tournament. A big contingent is heading to Syracuse for the week of events. The Lady Cyclones captured the Frontier League championship this past Saturday, Watertown’s 12th straight title....
Halloween parade held for nursing home residents
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Halloween fun isn’t just for the young!. At Samaritan Keep Home, the staff put on a Halloween parade for residents on Wednesday. The staff got creative, making floats and dressing up as characters like Ursula from the Little Mermaid, Minnie Mouse, and Cat in the Hat.
Gouverneur apartment complex gears up for ‘Trunk or Treat’
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’ll be a happy haunting in Gouverneur this Halloween. Parkstead Apartments is holding its 3rd annual “Trunk or Treat.”. Organizer Sean Peck says more than 700 people took part in last year’s event. He says Trunk or Treat makes for a safer...
Akropolis Quintet
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Akropolis QuintetFriday, October 28 at 7:30 pmSnell Theater. Celebrating their 13th year making music with a “collective voice driven by real excitement and a sense of adventure” (The Wire), Akropolis has “taken the chamber music world by storm” (Fanfare). As the first reed quintet to grace the Billboard Charts (May 2021), the untamed band of 5 reed players and entrepreneurs are united by a shared passion: to make music that sparks joy and wonder.
Snowflake Ball set for December
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Italian American Civic Association in Watertown is hosting a father-daughter dance in December. A Touch of Grace owner Kathy Lettiere talked about the Snowflake Ball on 7 News This Morning. Watch her interview in the video above. The ball is at the Italian American...
Universal Classic Horror - Double Feature
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) Perfectly blending Universal’s classic monster heritage with the science-fiction explosion of the 1950s, Creature from the Black Lagoon tells the mythical story of a dangerous half-human, half-fish creature lurking in the depths of the Amazon. After discovering a unique prehistoric claw fossil on an expedition deep in the jungle, scientists investigate its origins which lead them directly to a mysterious creature. Led by ichthyologist David Reed (Richard Carlson), the men try to capture the monster who has become obsessed with David’s assistant, Kay (Julia Adams). Originally released in 3D, this thrilling adventure inspired sequels, TV series and more that continue to strengthen the monster’s legacy to this day.
Police: motorcycle crash leaves Felts Mills man with serious head injury
TOWN OF CHAMPION, New York (WWNY) - State police say a 37-year-old Felts Mills man suffered a life-threatening head injury in a motorcycle crash Thursday. It happened near the intersection of State Route 3 and Jackson II Road in the town of Champion at around 6 p.m. Troopers say Travis...
Early voting begins Saturday in tri-county region
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s just a week and a half until Election Day, but if that Tuesday doesn’t work for you, you can cast your ballot early starting Saturday. Early voting runs from October 29 through Sunday, November 6. There are two places you can vote...
