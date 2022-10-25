Read full article on original website
Alcaraz, Auger-Aliassime to meet in Swiss Indoors semifinals
BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Swiss Indoors semifinals after both advanced in straight sets Friday. Alcaraz, who won the U.S. Open last month, clinched a 6-3, 6-4 win against fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta with a service winner. “It...
Jin has 36-hole lead at Asia-Pacific for 2nd straight year
CHONBURI, Thailand (AP) — Bo Jin of China had a 3-under 69 on Friday for a one-shot lead in the Asia-Pacific Amateur, the second straight year he has held the 36-hole lead as he tries to secure a spot at the Masters and British Open. Jin, starting his junior...
Gonzalo Higuaín voted MLS Comeback Player of the Year
NEW YORK (AP) — Retiring Miami striker Gonzalo Higuaín was voted Major League Soccer’s Comeback Player of the Year. The 34-year-old from Argentina scored a team-record 16 goals, including 14 in the final 16 regular-season games after returning from a knee injury. He received 16.63% in voting...
FIFA report shows growth in women’s soccer
Women’s soccer is seeing growing revenues globally from sponsorships, broadcast deals and merchandising, while also seeing greater interest from fans, according to a new survey by the game’s governing body. FIFA released its second benchmarking report on women’s soccer on Friday as the sport gains momentum ahead of...
F1 qualifying LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets first pole of 2022 at Mexican Grand Prix
Max Verstappen is looking to overtake the joint-record held by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel for the most wins in a single season as the two-time world champion returns to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.The Dutchman has already wrapped up his second world title and after winning at the Circuit of the Americas last Sunday, needs just one more victory to go past the German duo’s record of 13 wins in a single year.Verstappen also won in Mexico City last year, beating Lewis Hamilton to the chequered flag with hometown hero Sergio Perez finishing on the podium, triggering...
Soccer-Atletico lose 3-2 at lowly Cadiz after Champions League exit
CADIZ, Spain, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat at relegation-threatened Cadiz in LaLiga on Saturday, three days after Diego Simeone's side were knocked out of the Champions League in the group stage.
England pair Walker and Phillips out until the World Cup
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips will not play before the World Cup, Pep Guardiola said Friday. The Manchester City pair are both recovering from injury and have less than a month to prove their fitness for the tournament in Qatar. It leaves England coach Gareth...
Fluke equalizer gives Espanyol 1-1 draw at Mallorca
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — An intended cross that ended up sailing directly into the goal earned Espanyol a 1-1 draw at Mallorca, which a player and coach Javier Aguirre sent off with red cards in the closing moments Friday. Vedat Muriqi scored his team-high sixth goal in 12 rounds...
