Florida State

Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Several Lehigh Valley cities, towns hold Trick-or-Treat night

"Trick-or-treat," said Naomi and Olivia. It may be chilly, but that wasn't stopping kids in the Lehigh Valley from trick-or-treating Friday night. "It's great! Come out here, have fun, bring the kids out, grab their candy. Have a great time," said Zach Brandt of Bethlehem. In Bethlehem, moms, dads, kids...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Senior expo planned in Lower Macungie

A local lawmaker is inviting seniors to his annual expo. State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie's free senior expo will feature dozens of exhibitors from local, state, and federal agencies, to offer information about programs designed for older residents. There's also a free light lunch. The event goes from 10 a.m. -...
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, PA
Police ask for help ID'ing suspect in Route 22 shooting in Whitehall

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in Whitehall Township. It happened on the roadway between two vehicles in motion. Both were driving eastbound down Route 22 near MacArthur Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police say someone traveling in the right lane shot at another vehicle...
Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
Crash closes Route 222 North in Cumru for nearly 5 hours

CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports from the...
CUMRU TOWNSHIP, PA

