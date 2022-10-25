Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Impaired driving enforcement operations in Lehigh Valley over weekend
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh Valley Highway Safety Task Force will conduct impaired driving enforcement operations during the weekend of October 28 through November 1 to ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians during Halloween celebrations. The operations include sobriety checkpoints and roving DUI patrols. In addition to protecting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Several Lehigh Valley cities, towns hold Trick-or-Treat night
"Trick-or-treat," said Naomi and Olivia. It may be chilly, but that wasn't stopping kids in the Lehigh Valley from trick-or-treating Friday night. "It's great! Come out here, have fun, bring the kids out, grab their candy. Have a great time," said Zach Brandt of Bethlehem. In Bethlehem, moms, dads, kids...
WFMZ-TV Online
Senior expo planned in Lower Macungie
A local lawmaker is inviting seniors to his annual expo. State Rep. Ryan Mackenzie's free senior expo will feature dozens of exhibitors from local, state, and federal agencies, to offer information about programs designed for older residents. There's also a free light lunch. The event goes from 10 a.m. -...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ask for help ID'ing suspect in Route 22 shooting in Whitehall
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in Whitehall Township. It happened on the roadway between two vehicles in motion. Both were driving eastbound down Route 22 near MacArthur Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police say someone traveling in the right lane shot at another vehicle...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks DA: Man justified in killing 2 men who attacked him at parking lot of pub
UPPER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pa. - In a news conference Thursday, the Bucks County District Attorney said a man was justified in shooting and killing two people who attacked him outside of a pub earlier this month. Liam Hughes was justified in killing Steven Panebianco, 30, of Bensalem, and Raymond Farrell,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
WFMZ-TV Online
Crash closes Route 222 North in Cumru for nearly 5 hours
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — A crash made a mess of traffic on Route 222 between Lancaster and Reading for several hours on Thursday. The northbound lanes of the highway were closed at the Gouglersville interchange (Mohns Hill Road) in Cumru Township shortly before 11 a.m. Initial reports from the...
WFMZ-TV Online
School bus driver was using cell phone before crash in Lower Saucon
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A school bus driver is facing charges in Northampton County after a crash at the beginning of the school year. Steven Rivera, 46, was using his cell phone while driving the Colonial Intermediate Unit bus that crashed into a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillies fans abuzz in South Whitehall sports bar for Game 1 of the World Series
S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Just before the opening pitch of Game 1 of the World Series in Houston, some Phillies fans were enjoying a pre-game meal at P.J. Whelihan's in South Whitehall Township. "My name is Phil, coincidentally," Phillies fan Phil Weiss said. From diehard fans like Weiss, to...
