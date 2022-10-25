Read full article on original website
Halloween trick-or-treating won’t be on Oct. 31 in these N.J. towns. Here are the new dates.
For three generations, one of New Jersey’s largest municipalities has celebrated Oct. 31 with a parade, not trick-or-treating. The Toms River Fire Company # 1 Halloween Parade, an annual Jersey Shore tradition since 1919, is scheduled to get underway Monday at 7 p.m. this year. In order not to...
The Number One Spectacular Diner in Toms River, NJ, Chosen By You
Breakfast is my favorite time to go to a diner. It was something we always did on Saturday mornings growing up. Still to this day my family goes to the diner more in the morning than any other time. But, don't get me wrong, a diner is delicious if you go at noon, 2 pm, or 11 pm.
Don’t miss the Monmouth County, NJ Fall Craft Show
There’s no shortage of things to do in the fall in New Jersey; after you put away the jack-o-lanterns and before you prep the Thanksgiving turkey, enjoy some of the fall festivals, like the Fall Craft Show being hosted by the Monmouth County Park System. The festival will be...
This NJ bridge is the widest highway bridge in the entire world
As I drove from my home in Monmouth County to New York City the other night, it occurred to me that I have done that drive so many times that I barely pay attention anymore. You know those drives that are so familiar to you that you do them by rote to the point where you could probably do it blindfolded?
Crime has come to NJ suburbs and there is an easy answer
There was a carjacking in my town just a few days ago. It wasn't in one of the carjacking capital of the country, Newark. No, it was in semi-rural, suburban Medford in Burlington County. It's rare but it's becoming more common in suburban New Jersey and people are getting scared.
Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash
LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
insidernj.com
Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame
During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
Is Crime On The Rise In Ocean County?
There has been considerable buzz on Facebook and other social media sites lately about what appears to be a sudden increase in criminal activity in areas of Ocean County. Much of that has to do with cars and even homes being broken into which leaves victims feeling totally violated and concerned about their future safety.
Here’s Why Northfield, NJ’s Birch Grove Park Playground is Closed
So very sorry, parents and kids, the playground at Birch Grove Park has been closed permanently. Having taken my kids there back in the day, I know this is disappointing news, but the city of Northfield has made it official on its Facebook page. The old playground is closed forever...
A Winning $200K Lottery Ticket Was Sold Last Week in Southern Ocean County, NJ
We all buy lottery tickets and put them in our purses or wallet and never look at them. It's time to pull out your tickets if you bought Powerball tickets for October 24th's drawing and bought your ticket in Beach Haven, you could be a big winner. The New Jersey...
Beach Haven NJ Lottery Player Scores $200,000 Winning Ticket
As the Powerball game jackpot continues to grow in New Jersey and elsewhere - it's currently at $700 Million - there's a very happy lottery player who bought a winning ticket in Ocean County. New Jersey Lottery officials say a winning ticket from the Monday, October 24 drawing is worth...
Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash
A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Jackson planners hear proposal for four private schools on Leesville Road tract
JACKSON — Testimony is expected to resume at the Dec. 12 meeting of the Jackson Planning Board on an applicant’s proposal to construct four private schools at 443 Leesville Road. Bellevue Estates, LLC, of Lakewood, is seeking municipal approval to construct three private elementary schools, one private high...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
Former Miss New Jersey hired as reporter at local NBC station
A South Jersey girl is coming home to work at NBC10 Philadelphia. Brenna Weick, the former Miss Jersey 2016 will join NBC10 as a general assignment reporter. The station says that Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31. Weick is a South Jersey native who grew up...
Brick Police catch woman red handed actively trying to buy drugs off people
There continues to be drugs pouring into and being abused in Ocean County communities at an alarming clip. Law enforcement continues to crack down on drug deals, possession and related crimes while continuing to offer and introduce a variety of programs, services, and initiatives to find and get people help and into recovery.
Jackson officials excited to unveil plans for Rova Park in Cassville section of town
JACKSON — Just days after Jackson officials unveiled plans for a new park on the site, workmen could be seen removing asbestos shingles from the roof of the dilapidated Rova Farms restaurant ahead of the building’s scheduled demolition. Two days earlier, on Oct. 22, Jackson officials hosted “Say...
Great, Another New Jersey Beach Plans On Raising The Cost Of Beach Tags
I get that supply chain issues may be increasing the cost of chicken, but this is getting a little out of hand!. If you plan on spending some time at the beach next summer, you're going to have to dig a little deeper into your pocket. Last week, I told...
