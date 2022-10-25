ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

Road Rage, Reckless Driver Indicted In Fatal Ocean County Crash

LAKEWOOD – A township man was indicted on criminal charges after a road rage incident caused the death of a bystander in a three-car accident, officials said. Avrohom Pam, 20, was indicted on the charges of Death by Auto and Assault by Auto in connection with a crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on June 11, 2021, resulting in the death of Sean Avon, 26, of Brick Township.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
insidernj.com

Indoor Smoking at NJ Casinos, an Enduring Shame

During the 2005-2006 lameduck period, Trenton lawmakers passed an indoor smoking ban. California was the only state with an indoor smoking back making New Jersey the 2nd state in the nation to make such a move which frankly felt radical at the time. But we adjusted. And now we know that restaurants did just fine without a smoking section and (most importantly) people smoked less.
TRENTON, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Is Crime On The Rise In Ocean County?

There has been considerable buzz on Facebook and other social media sites lately about what appears to be a sudden increase in criminal activity in areas of Ocean County. Much of that has to do with cars and even homes being broken into which leaves victims feeling totally violated and concerned about their future safety.
Daily Voice

Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash

A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Pedestrian Struck In South Jersey

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Gloucester County, authorities said. The crash occurred at about noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on Route 322 westbound near Meetinghouse Road in Woolwich Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation website. All lanes were closed and detoured, 511nj.org reported. to...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy