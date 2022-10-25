Read full article on original website
2022 NFL Trade Deadline: Tracking Players Available, Rumors, More
Pass rushers and receivers are drawing the most interest. Plus, two stars in New Orleans could be available for the right price as we get closer to Tuesday’s cutoff.
LeBron James says he's no longer a Cowboys fan after team's stance on kneeling for national anthem
DALLAS — Lakers forward LeBron James, who had been a notable fan of the Dallas Cowboys, said he's done rooting for "America's Team." In an Instagram Live on Thursday night with his business partner Maverick Carter, James said his fandom of the Cowboys was no more because of the team's stance about kneeling for the national anthem.
Little Miami earns upset over Xenia in Division II first-round playoff game
Little Miami was the only Ohio high school football team to earn a playoff victory as a No. 15 seed on Friday night as the Panthers defeated Xenia.
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide rests before LSU battle in Week 10
Alabama football schedule: Week 10 vs. LSU Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide return from their bye in Week
Injury Report: LaMelo Ball OUT vs. Warriors
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball will remained sidelined with an ankle injury against the Golden State Warriors
Sources: Auburn Targeting Mississippi State AD John Cohen
The Tigers may soon steal away one of their rivals’ top administrators.
