ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 3

Eastwood
3d ago

Give them backpay and everyone that was fired gets their job back if they want it. The Government was 100 percent wrong.

Reply
3
Related
WCVB

Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees

BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Transportation experts urge change in management structure at the MBTA

BOSTON — The idea of shaking up the management structure at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gaining some speed. Under federal rules, every public transit agency in the country must have an outside agency watching over its shoulder to make sure riders are safe. In the case of the MBTA, that agency is the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions

Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022

Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WCVB

Mattress to be banned from trash disposal in Massachusetts starting Nov. 1

BOSTON — Starting Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents will be banned from throwing mattresses away with their trash. More than 75% of mattress components can be reused when disassembled, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection reported. Recycling mattresses is better for the environment, economy and municipal waste management budgets, they said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy