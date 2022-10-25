Read full article on original website
Eastwood
3d ago
Give them backpay and everyone that was fired gets their job back if they want it. The Government was 100 percent wrong.
Reply
3
Related
Mass. state workers rehired after COVID vaccine mandate firings not being offered back pay
The nearly 50 former Massachusetts state workers who lost their jobs last year to Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 mandate should not expect guaranteed back pay if they accept the commonwealth’s recent offers of reinstated employment. The limited pool of former Executive Department employees — out of about 1,000...
WCVB
Healey, Diehl weigh in on Gov. Baker's decision to rehire dozens of unvaccinated state employees
BOSTON — Both candidates for Massachusetts governor are offering their opinions on outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker's latest move to give state jobs back to dozens of people who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19. On Tuesday, Baker said his administration is offering approximately 50 ex-state employees who lost their jobs across several state agencies for noncompliance with the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate the chance to return to work.
Haverhill Wants Reimbursement For Costly Laws; Michitson Also Seeks Plan for Paying Major Expenses
A state auditor’s report first released last spring found 29 state laws passed between 2016 and 2020 have imposed significant financial burdens on Massachusetts cities and towns. One Haverhill city councilor is particularly concerned about rising election costs. Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan convinced his colleagues Tuesday night to unanimously...
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds two Massachusetts ballot questions likely to pass, two remain a toss-up
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts voters are likely to amend the constitution and add at least one new law to the books in the upcoming election, but two other questions on the ballot remain locked in a tight race. A new UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found that 59% of voters said...
Massachusetts has 120 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
A list of school districts in Massachusetts with the slowest internet speeds.
Group calling on Massachusetts lawmakers to resurrect proposal for free prison phone calls
Free prison phone calls were a point of contention between the legislature and the Governor during budget debates.
WCVB
Why does Massachusetts ballot Question 1 require constitutional amendment to implement millionaires' tax?
BOSTON — Voters across Massachusetts will decide onfour statewide ballot questions in the upcoming election, but only one is an amendment to the state constitution: Question 1, also known as the Fair Share Amendment or the Millionaires’ Tax. The proposed amendment would establish an additional 4% state income...
Berkshire Health Systems mandates bivalent booster
Employees of Berkshire Health Systems have until the end of December to get the most recent booster shot.
Governor Baker expects economic development bill in the “next couple of weeks”
After spending nearly two months at loggerheads, there's a chance top Democrats reach a breakthrough on their stalled economic development and tax relief bill ahead of the Nov. 8 election, at least in Gov. Charlie Baker's view.
WCVB
Transportation experts urge change in management structure at the MBTA
BOSTON — The idea of shaking up the management structure at the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is gaining some speed. Under federal rules, every public transit agency in the country must have an outside agency watching over its shoulder to make sure riders are safe. In the case of the MBTA, that agency is the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.
Massachusetts Law Requires This on Your Vehicle, Or You Get Pulled Over
Every day, we have the privilege to hop in our vehicles to commute to work and back. Or if you're one of those people that travel a lot like me, those are awesome privileges too. Driving is part of our everyday lives no matter how you look at it. When...
iheart.com
Mass. Fuel Assistance Program Looking To Help Residents Pay High Heat Bills
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Heating bills here in The Commonwealth will likely be going up this winter, but the Massachusetts Fuel Assistance Program is looking to help shoulder some of that burden. The program, formally known as the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, helps people under a certain...
‘We want to talk’ to state workers fired over COVID mandate, Baker says
Just over a year after Gov. Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate took effect for more than 40,000 Executive Department employees, the governor confirmed Tuesday his administration is providing some flexibility to workers who were terminated for refusing to get the shot after seeking medical or religious waivers. Scores of...
Who is paying for all of the ads about 'millionaires tax' ballot question? What we know
Funds have been flowing freely into the coffers of supporters and opponents of the ballot questions being posed to Massachusetts voters this election season: Especially when it comes to Question 1, a constitutional amendment to raise the income tax rate for the state's highest earners. Proponents of Question 1 have...
Gov. Baker signs law to help military families expedite licensing, ease school transitions
Gov. Charlie Baker formally signed into law a law that will make it easier for military spouses to expedite the transfer of professional licenses if they move to Massachusetts because their husband or wife is transferred to a base here. The law also helps families by granting them “in-state” status...
Gov. Baker reveals how he’ll vote on the 4 Mass. ballot questions
Gov. Charlie Baker disclosed Thursday that he will vote no on three out of four ballot questions before Bay Staters this fall. Baker, a Republican, has long opposed a state law allowing undocumented immigrants without proof of lawful presence to obtain driver’s licenses — and he’s made it clear he’ll vote no on Ballot Question 4, in a bid to repeal the contentious Work and Family Mobility Act.
wasteadvantagemag.com
New Massachusetts Recycling Law for Recycling Mattresses to take Effect November 1st, 2022
Per the Commonwealth of Massachusetts new mandatory Mattress Recycling Law that will take effect on November 1, 2022, the City of Springfield Department of Public Works is issuing immediate changes to the city’s bulk pickup operations for the collection of mattresses. Per the State law, mattresses can only be recycled at locations that have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). Standard waste disposal entities that are not under State contract will no longer be able to accept mattresses after November 1, 2022. As such, and due to the requirements of collection and disposal per the DEP, the Springfield DPW will collect bulk pickup appointments for mattresses separately from the collection of standard bulk items.
williamsrecord.com
Mass. to vote on granting driver’s licenses regardless of immigration status
Ballot Proposition 4 will ask Massachusetts voters at the Nov. 8 general election whether they approve of the Work and Family Mobility Act, the state law that would allow undocumented individuals to obtain driver’s licenses and learner’s permits. The Massachusetts state legislature first passed the law on May...
Tax relief in the form of Beacon Hill’s stalled economic development bill may materialize soon
Gov. Charlie Baker expects the long-stalled economic development bill, originally accompanied with a $1 billion tax relief package, to materialize on his desk soon — though he’s unsure what a compromise version of the legislation may entail. “The timeframe people talked about previously was the end of October....
WCVB
Mattress to be banned from trash disposal in Massachusetts starting Nov. 1
BOSTON — Starting Nov. 1, Massachusetts residents will be banned from throwing mattresses away with their trash. More than 75% of mattress components can be reused when disassembled, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection reported. Recycling mattresses is better for the environment, economy and municipal waste management budgets, they said.
Comments / 3