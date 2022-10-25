American forward Josh Sargent did not dress because of an injury for Norwich's match against Stoke on Saturday in England's second tier League Championship. The 22-year-old forward from O’Fallon, Missouri, is bidding for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster. He left an Oct. 18 game against Luton after his leg stiffened up following a challenge but returned to play full matches at Sheffield United on Oct. 22 and at Burnley three days later.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO