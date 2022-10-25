Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Haaland out of Man City's game at Leicester with ankle knock
LEICESTER, England (AP) — Striker Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City’s squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Leicester after picking up an ankle problem. Haaland has started every game this season following his off-season move, scoring 22 goals in all competitions, but was taken off at halftime of City's midweek Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund and was seen limping the day after the match.
Post Register
Fluke equalizer gives Espanyol 1-1 draw at Mallorca
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — An intended cross that ended up sailing directly into the goal earned Espanyol a 1-1 draw at Mallorca, which a player and coach Javier Aguirre sent off with red cards in the closing moments Friday. Vedat Muriqi scored his team-high sixth goal in 12 rounds...
Post Register
Palace beats Southampton 1-0 for third straight EPL home win
LONDON (AP) — Odsonne Edouard’s first-half goal was enough for Crystal Palace to beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday for a third consecutive home win in the English Premier League. The visitors put pressure on the hosts early before the Eagles took control and looked the more dangerous side...
Post Register
Chelsea loses 4-1 in Potter's return to Brighton in EPL
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Graham Potter endured a chastening return to Brighton as his former club beat Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday, with the Blues dropping points for the third English Premier League game in a row. Potter left Brighton in September to take over Chelsea after the sacking of...
Post Register
Physical fitness helped soccer player in Italy knife attack
MILAN (AP) — Being in top physical form helped Spanish soccer player Pablo Marí avoid life-threatening injuries in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center, the surgeon who operated on his wounded back said Friday. “The surgery was a relatively simple one. Luckily there were only two...
Post Register
Forward Josh Sargent misses Norwich match with injury
American forward Josh Sargent did not dress because of an injury for Norwich's match against Stoke on Saturday in England's second tier League Championship. The 22-year-old forward from O’Fallon, Missouri, is bidding for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster. He left an Oct. 18 game against Luton after his leg stiffened up following a challenge but returned to play full matches at Sheffield United on Oct. 22 and at Burnley three days later.
Post Register
Austin FC on brink of MLS final a year after difficult debut
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The constant drum beats and chants that pulse through the crowd at Austin FC home matches weren't always a celebration. There was a time they were more like a metronome of frustration.
Horner says he settled Red Bull F1 dispute to end sniping
Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says he settled with the FIA over the team's breach of the spending cap last season to stop the sniping throughout the Formula One paddock
Comments / 0