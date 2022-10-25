ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Haaland out of Man City's game at Leicester with ankle knock

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Striker Erling Haaland was left out of Manchester City’s squad for Saturday's Premier League game at Leicester after picking up an ankle problem. Haaland has started every game this season following his off-season move, scoring 22 goals in all competitions, but was taken off at halftime of City's midweek Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund and was seen limping the day after the match.
Fluke equalizer gives Espanyol 1-1 draw at Mallorca

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — An intended cross that ended up sailing directly into the goal earned Espanyol a 1-1 draw at Mallorca, which a player and coach Javier Aguirre sent off with red cards in the closing moments Friday. Vedat Muriqi scored his team-high sixth goal in 12 rounds...
Palace beats Southampton 1-0 for third straight EPL home win

LONDON (AP) — Odsonne Edouard’s first-half goal was enough for Crystal Palace to beat Southampton 1-0 on Saturday for a third consecutive home win in the English Premier League. The visitors put pressure on the hosts early before the Eagles took control and looked the more dangerous side...
Chelsea loses 4-1 in Potter's return to Brighton in EPL

BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Graham Potter endured a chastening return to Brighton as his former club beat Chelsea 4-1 on Saturday, with the Blues dropping points for the third English Premier League game in a row. Potter left Brighton in September to take over Chelsea after the sacking of...
Physical fitness helped soccer player in Italy knife attack

MILAN (AP) — Being in top physical form helped Spanish soccer player Pablo Marí avoid life-threatening injuries in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center, the surgeon who operated on his wounded back said Friday. “The surgery was a relatively simple one. Luckily there were only two...
Forward Josh Sargent misses Norwich match with injury

American forward Josh Sargent did not dress because of an injury for Norwich's match against Stoke on Saturday in England's second tier League Championship. The 22-year-old forward from O’Fallon, Missouri, is bidding for a spot on the U.S. World Cup roster. He left an Oct. 18 game against Luton after his leg stiffened up following a challenge but returned to play full matches at Sheffield United on Oct. 22 and at Burnley three days later.
