Allen James Rishe, 88, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Allen James Rishe, age 88, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Home surrounded by members of his loving family. Calling hours will be held from 3:00PM to 6:00PM on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary’s Cathedral at 10:00AM on Monday, October 31, 2022 with Rev. Father James Shurtleff officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery with military honors immediately following the mass.
Ronald J. Chapman, 89, of Brownville
BROWNVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ronald J. Chapman, 89, of Brownville, NY, passed away October 27, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born on June 25, 1933, in Brownville, NY, son of Harold and Genevieve Durham Chapman. He graduated from Brownville Glen Park High School.
Susan J. Lashua, 65, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan J. Lashua passed away suddenly at her home on October 25th. She was 65 years old. She was born on July 31, 1957, to Allen and Marilyn McCarthy, she grew up in Watertown NY. Susan worked at Byrne Dairy for many years before becoming...
Patricia Ann Sullivan, 76, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Patricia Ann Sullivan, 76, peacefully passed away on October 20, 2022, with her brother, Joseph at her side. Patricia, known as Pat or Patsy, was born at Monmouth Medical Hospital, Long Branch, N.J. on November 16, 1945. The daughter of Joseph E. and Ruth (Fadden) Sullivan. Patricia will be remembered by her sisters Sharon (Richard) DeNisi, Maureen Sullivan (Kevin) Dempsey, and her brother Joseph E. Sullivan Jr. She is also survived by two nieces, two nephews and several grand nieces and nephews.
Richard J. Smith, 85, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Richard J. Smith, 85, of Dexter NY, died Sunday October 23rd from an automobile accident occurring the previous Monday. Surviving the accident is his Wife, Julia Smith. Mrs. Smith is currently a patient at River Hospital. Richard was born in Watertown, NY on March 9th,...
Rebecca E. Springman, 104, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rebecca E. Springman, 104, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 24th while under the care of her family and Hospice of Jefferson County. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home.
Robert J. Korzuch, Sr, 85, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Korzuch, Sr, 85, Watertown, husband of Patricia Korzuch, passed away at his home on Monday October 24th, 2022 with his family at his side under the direction of Hospice of Jefferson County. The funeral mass will be 10 am Wednesday, November 2nd at...
Watertown girls swimmers head to sectionals next week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown girls’ swim team is hoping for big things next week at the Section III tournament. A big contingent is heading to Syracuse for the week of events. The Lady Cyclones captured the Frontier League championship this past Saturday, Watertown’s 12th straight title....
Athlete of the Week: Katharina Probst
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Immaculate Heart who has led her team to the Section 3 Class C Championship game. Her skills on the pitch earning her this week’s title. Katharina Probst is a talented soccer player that has 117 career...
Expansion of Hospice of Jefferson County nearly complete
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Hospice of Jefferson County will soon be able to care for more people who are at the end of their lives. After half a decade of planning and work to expand hospice, the project is nearly complete. “We’ve carried the look of the current addition...
Blast from the Past: 2018 haunted house
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to back to 2018 to a haunted house inside a funeral home in Black River. Watch the story by then-reporter Natalie Kucko on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
Early voting begins Saturday in tri-county region
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s just a week and a half until Election Day, but if that Tuesday doesn’t work for you, you can cast your ballot early starting Saturday. Early voting runs from October 29 through Sunday, November 6. There are two places you can vote...
Cheryl A. Karpel, 70, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Cheryl A. Karpel, 70, passed away at her home in Clayton Monday evening, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her children, family, and close friends. Cheryl was born in Watertown October 5, 1952, daughter of Harold and Margaret (LaClair) Shultz. She attended both Lafargeville and Clayton School, graduating from Clayton in 1971. On May 6, 1995 she married the love of her life, George A. Karpel, Jr. at Christ Episcopal Church. George passed away suddenly on July 5, 2013.
North Country Goes Green Irish Festival to return in 2023
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dance a jig or grow your Donegal beard - Watertown’s Irish festival will return in 2023. This St. Patrick’s Day it will have been 4 years since the last North Country Goes Green Irish Festival was held. Organizers say as soon as Covid-19...
United Way re-creates photo taken in 1921
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Taking a trip back in time, two dozen north country non-profits looked to re-create history Friday. They called it a “reframe event” as 24 non-profits who are sharing a pool of funds posed for a photo in front of Watertown’s Roswell P. Flower statue.
VTC needs volunteer drivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Volunteer” is in the name and the Volunteer Transportation Center is always in need of them. The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau was on 7 News This Morning to spread the word. You can watch his interview in the video above. Volunteers are reimbursed...
Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its Trunk-Or-Treat event. The Rev. Dr. Andrew Long, the church pastor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above. The Trunk-Or-Treat is happening on Friday from 4 p.m....
Fall Craft Show coming up at Jefferson Community College
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Fall Craft Show at Jefferson Community College will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Deborah Kessler, event promoter, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. The craft show will...
Gouverneur apartment complex gears up for ‘Trunk or Treat’
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’ll be a happy haunting in Gouverneur this Halloween. Parkstead Apartments is holding its 3rd annual “Trunk or Treat.”. Organizer Sean Peck says more than 700 people took part in last year’s event. He says Trunk or Treat makes for a safer...
Halloween parade held for nursing home residents
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Halloween fun isn’t just for the young!. At Samaritan Keep Home, the staff put on a Halloween parade for residents on Wednesday. The staff got creative, making floats and dressing up as characters like Ursula from the Little Mermaid, Minnie Mouse, and Cat in the Hat.
