Rafael Nadal’s return confirmed as he prepares for Paris and Turin

Rafael Nadal will round off his year by competing in the Paris Masters and ATP Finals.

Rafael Nadal will make his eagerly awaited comeback to singles tennis this weekend by competing in the Paris Masters.

Nadal’s coach Carlos Moya put an end to the speculation over whether the Spaniard would compete again in 2022 by confirming that he will play in Paris and follow that up by competing in the season-ending Nitto ATP Finals in Turin in November.

While Nadal had a perfect start to the year by winning both the Australian Open and the French Open, the Spaniard picked up an abdominal injury at Wimbledon which forced him to pull out in the semi-finals and also hampered his performance at the US Open where he was knocked out in the round of 16.

His only match since the US Open was that in doubles with Roger Federer at the Laver Cup – a special match to mark the end of the Swiss tennis legends career.

View the original article to see embedded media.

However, Nadal also pulled out of competing in the rest of the Laver Cup citing personal reasons leaving many fans worried that he was suffering from burnout, especially considering he was due to become a father only weeks later.

Nadal’s wife Xisca Peralla was known to experience a very difficult pregnancy and spent weeks in hospital which was a huge mental burden.

Following the birth of his first child earlier this month, Nadal has been back on the practice court preparing for the Paris Masters, which is one of only two Masters tournaments that he hasn’t yet won.

Currently ranked No. 2 in the world, Nadal still has a shot at ending the year as world No. 1 for the sixth time in his career depending on his performance in the Paris Masters and ATP Finals which is an added incentive for the Spaniard.

