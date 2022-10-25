Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ourquadcities.com
Halloween has gone to the dogs (and cats) at the Humane Society of Scott County
The little pirates and princesses, ghosts and goblins and superheroes and spirits in your family love getting treats for Halloween, but what about our four-legged friends?. The animals at the Humane Society of Scott County are joining in on the Halloween fun! They invite you to pass out treats (but no tricks) through Monday, October 31. Buckets are lined up on dog and cat kennels to collect the following goodies:
KWQC
Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over Halloween weekend there will be a lot of activities going on all over the region including a first-ever party at Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Downtown Davenport Lounge. Nathan Carroll, manager of the facility, highlights all the fun at the Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party...
KWQC
2022 PSL Halloween parade featuring TV6 families
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today’s show featured two segments where we were outdoors to enjoy kids in costume. Many of the PSL team’s co-workers brought in their kids in costumes to share in on the fun with the loyal fans and viewers of the KWQC-TV6 News team.
KWQC
QC Rock Academy’s Halloween band bash set for Friday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Earlier on Quad Cities Live, another “Nightmare” party in downtown Davenport was covered. This interview is about Nightmare on Main Street to be held tonight at The Redstone Room, 129 North Main Street, at Common Chord--presented by QC Rock Academy. Greg Hipskind, director of QC...
KWQC
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 4
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday Part 3. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
KWQC
New ‘Starry Night Gala’ to raise money to provide mental health services for those who can’t afford it
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A gala event meant to bring awareness to suicide and mental health and to raise important funds to help anyone in financial hardship who needs mental health services is planned for next month. The Gray Matters Collective is creating a new mental health fund and is holding...
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
KWQC
Mild weekend ahead
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 4. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
KWQC
Toys for Tots registration, verification process for 2022
QUAD CITIES, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Toys for Tots registration and verification process has been updated for the 2022 year. According to Toys For Tots Coordinator Corporal Alec G. Smith, children must be six months to 12 years old to register, a child needs to be born before June 18, 2022.
2 dogs rescued from Davenport duplex fire Tuesday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Two dogs were rescued after a fire ravaged a Davenport duplex on Tuesday night, according to a Davenport Fire Department press release. Around 8:00 p.m., Davenport Fire responded to the 400 block of West 65th Street after a report of a structure fire. The first fire engine arrived at a two-story duplex releasing smoke. The fire was found to be in the kitchen of the right-side unit, which was unoccupied at the time of the fire.
ourquadcities.com
Special blood drive in memory of Sherrard organ donor
An annual blood drive will be held Nov. 4 at Sherrard High School in honor of a 16-year-old girl killed in a car accident and was an organ donor. The American Red Cross invites you to donate blood in memory of Sara Wyant on Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sherrard High School’s Meeting Room, 4701 176th St., Sherrard. Sara was killed in a car crash as a sophomore at the age of 16, and since then, her family has hosted a blood drive to honor her memory, and to increase awareness of blood and organ donation.
geneseorepublic.com
Kewanee woman gave Niabi Zoo's newest bald eagle its 2nd chance
An injured bald eagle, rehabbed for a year by a Kewanee woman, has found a new home at Niabi Zoo in Coal Valley. The young eagle took its place among the zoo exhibits last week. Tammy Yarger, president and CEO of Hog Capitol Wildlife Rescue and Rehab in Kewanee, remembers...
KWQC
Sunny and warmer heading into the weekend
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday 6 a.m. Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Oct. 28. KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday. Updated: 3 hours ago. Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of...
KWQC
Erik’s ‘Oktoberfest’ Beers of the Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -This is our craft beer expert’s favorite brew season of all: fall flavors or Oktoberfest!. Erik Maitland shares a couple of his favorites for October 2022 with Paula and viewers including Blue Cat Brewing Co.’s Fest beer and Midwest Ale Works’ Chocolate Razz-gasm stout.
KWQC
Gilda’s Club expands with new clubhouse space at Genesis West
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Kelsey Allen, Gilda’s Club of the Quad Cities talks about upcoming events and the expansion of an additional clubhouse at Genesis West in Davenport--which means there is a clubhouse on both sides of the Mississippi. For more information or to support the non-profit which has served...
KWQC
First Alert Forecast - Chilly overnight with a frosty Saturday start. Sun and 60s during the day
KWQC partners with Bettendorf Rotary for blanket drive Friday part 4. Stop by the station between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a gently used or new blanket to be distributed to dozens of area non-profit agencies that help homeless and low-income individuals and families, including many children, in an effort to help them keep a little warmer this winter.
KWQC
Camanche 4th-grader to serve as Iowa’s kid captain
Dr. Martin O'Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates explains the many different replacement lenses available and how some of them can help restore vision without the need for glasses. East Moline police chief reacts to assault of one of his officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. East Moline Police Chief Jeff Ramsey...
KWQC
Davenport Halloween parade to step off Sunday afternoon
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The popularity of Halloween in general has only added interest to the huge Halloween parades in the Quad Cities. Davenport has been hosting one for many, many years--and traditionally, it had been held at night. But that has all changed. Allie McWilliams, City of Davenport, discusses details...
Silvis company making shirts to fundraise for East Moline police sergeant's family
SILVIS, Ill. — QC Custom Tees in Silvis is helping run the "Lind Strong Fundraiser" to raise money to donate to the family of the East Moline police sergeant assaulted by an arson suspect earlier this week. Police say 52-year-old Adrian Rogers attacked Sgt. William Lind Monday in East...
KWQC
Revive at The Group Medical Spa expanding
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One of the fastest growing businesses in the Quad Cities is expanding. Ashley Gnewuch, Medical Spa Director, and Kisha Blunk, Certified Cosmetic Injector, both from Revive at The Group Medical Spa, join Morgan on QCT at 11. Information. Location: 5374 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Phone: (563) 345-5477.
Comments / 0