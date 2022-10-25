Read full article on original website
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Why Chemed (CHE) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Chemed (CHE). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
ETN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eaton Corp plc (Symbol: ETN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $144.38, changing hands as high as $145.75 per share. Eaton Corp plc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ETN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB): Time to Buy?
Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company...
4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today
The energy markets are in a state of upheaval, a situation that’s unlikely to reverse until there’s some sort of a conclusion to the war in Ukraine, or at least until Europe has more energy. This is unlikely to happen any time soon, despite the nuclear fuel that everybody seems to be buying from Russia because it’s not under sanction, and despite the fact that fears of a global recession are beating down oil prices.
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
Zacks.com
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th
PHX Minerals Inc. (. PHX - Free Report) : This natural gas and oil minerals company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days. PHX Minerals Inc. Price and Consensus. PHX Minerals Inc. price-consensus-chart |...
Guardant Health (GH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
The market expects Guardant Health (GH) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Here's Why Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
Momentum investing is all about the idea of following a stock's recent trend, which can be in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." And for investors following this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving in that direction. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
Relay Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for RLAY
In trading on Wednesday, shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: RLAY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.27, changing hands as high as $22.85 per share. Relay Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Teladoc Health Stock Charged Sharply Higher This Week
Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) charged sharply higher this week, surging as much as 27.8% according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. As of 2:43 p.m. ET Thursday, the stock was still up 18.7%. The catalyst that sent the digital healthcare stock higher was financial results that...
Shopify Stock Earnings: The Good and the Bad
In this video, I will be going over Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) third-quarter earnings report and will explain the good, the bad, and what to look out for in the coming quarters. Management sees 2022 as a transition year. For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click...
Here's Why Shopify Stock Soared Today
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 17% on Thursday after the e-commerce company's third-quarter results gave investors hope that its worst losses were behind it. Shopify facilitated $46.2 billion worth of transactions, a metric known as gross merchandise volume (GMV). That represented growth of 11% compared to the prior-year quarter.
Strength Seen in Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN): Can Its 12% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) shares ended the last trading session 12% higher at $49.44. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.1% gain over the past four weeks. The stock surge can be attributed to...
Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth
Wall Street expects a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Shopify Adds 13% On Narrower-than-expected Loss In Q3
(RTTNews) - Shares of e-commerce company Shopify Inc. (SHOP) are rising more than 13% Thursday morning after reporting lower-than-expected loss in the third-quarter results. "Our merchant solutions revenue as a percentage of GMV - or Merchant Solutions attach rate - climbed to 2.14%, the highest level in Shopify's history," said Harley Finkelstein,
US STOCKS-Dow jumps on earnings boost, Meta drags Nasdaq lower
The Dow jumped on Thursday after a slew of upbeat earnings reports and data showing a rebound in economic growth eased some nerves about a recession, while the Nasdaq was pressured by a slump in Meta shares. For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
Cipher Mining CIFR shares rose 38.9% to $1.15 during Wednesday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Cipher Mining's stock is trading at a volume of 1.7 million, which is 602.9% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $284.6 million.
Thursday's ETF Movers: REM, XLC
In trading on Thursday, the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Armour Residential Reit, up about 6.6% and shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure, up about 5.3% on the day. And...
EXEL or TECH: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks are likely familiar with Exelixis (EXEL) and Techne (TECH). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities...
