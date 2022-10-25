An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Napier along with Detective Jake Miller, Detective Bryon Lawson, and Deputy Zach Allen arrested Dakota W. Smith age 25 of Old Richmond Rd., London on Wednesday afternoon October 26, 2022 at approximately 4:05 PM. The arrest occurred off North Laurel Rd., approximately 2 1/2 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a criminal trespassing complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that the suspect had fled, however, deputies and detectives located the suspect hiding under a trailer and took him into custody without incident.

LONDON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO