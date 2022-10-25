Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Deputy forces collision due to medical emergency
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WLDS) — A Morgan County Sheriff's Deputy had to force a crash in order to help another driver having a medical episode. According to our media partner WLDS, it happened around 3:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sandusky Road. Prior to the crash, deputies had...
wlds.com
Morgan Co. Deputy Forces Collision After Driver of a Vehicle Experiences Medical Emergency
A Morgan County Sheriff’s Deputy had to forcibly create a car collision yesterday on Jacksonville’s west end. The deputy forcibly controlled the crash around 3:30 yesterday afternoon on a car traveling southbound near the 1200 block of Sandusky Road due to the motorist experiencing an unknown medical episode.
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Possible Shots Fired Incident
Jacksonville Police were called to the 700 block of East Chambers Street at approximately 9:45 last night after a caller told West Central Joint Dispatch they had heard shots fired in the area. Officers responded to the area of East Chambers at Brooklyn Avenue, and according to the report, the...
WSMV
Car destroyed after head-on collision with dumpster truck
DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) - An wreck involving a car and a dumpster truck has left the vehicle unrecognizable. According to the Tennessee City Fire Department, the collision occurred at around 12 a.m. on Friday. Units were dispatched to the 4200 block of highway 70 west shortly after. The driver was...
WAND TV
One dead in fatal crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
khqa.com
1 dead after crash in Adams County
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A person was killed in a single vehicle accident on Monday morning in Adams County. Police and emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:51 a.m. in the area of east 2250th Street near north 1150th Avenue. The vehicle was traveling northbound when it lost control and came to a stop on the east side of the roadway, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
khqa.com
Man killed after crash on US-61 near La Grange
LEWIS COUNTY, Mo. (KHQA) — A man from Jefferson, Texas, was killed on Tuesday after the Dodge Ram he was driving hydroplaned, struck a bluff, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's online crash reports. The wreck happened on US-61 about one mile north of La Grange...
muddyrivernews.com
Trial set for July for Palmyra man facing first-degree murder charges in Sept. 2021 death
SHELBYVILLE, Mo. — A trial for a Palmyra man facing charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm has been set for July. Raymond D. Gum, 35, appeared in Shelby County Circuit Court with public defender Austin Smith on Thursday morning during a brief hearing before Judge Frederick Tucker. A pretrial date was set for June 22, with a three-day trial scheduled to begin July 19.
muddyrivernews.com
Monday morning traffic fatality in Adams County
LIBERTY, Ill. — One person was killed in a Monday morning one vehicle accident near Liberty. Just before 9 a.m. Monday, Adams County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the area of East 2250th street near North 1150th avenue for a single vehicle traffic crash. The area is to the north of Liberty and south of the Kellerville Blacktop.
wlds.com
Jacksonville Fire Department Responds to Call of Smoke Filling Home Thursday
The Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a residence in the northern part of the city last night after a caller advised the house was filling with smoke. Fire crews responded to the 800 block of North Diamond Street just after 10:00 pm Thursday. Upon arrival, it was determined that the smoke was caused by the clothes dryer which had been in operation prior to the resident calling about the smoke.
Pen City Current
BNSF bridge restricted to three tons on deck
FORT MADISON - According to Lee County and BNSF officials, the Fort Madison bridge is now under a 3-ton weight limit for at least two weeks. According to a release Friday afternoon, following an inspection and re-rating the bridge will be temporarily have a weight restriction. "Please be advised that...
khqa.com
Motion filed to disqualify prosecuting attorney in case involving Louisiana Police Chief
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — New information Thursday coming from Louisiana, Missouri in regards to the arrest of Police Chief William Jones who faces felony charges after an individual overdosed and was found deceased in his home. On Wednesday, Christopher Lozano, the attorney of Louisiana Police Chief William Jones, filed...
khqa.com
McDonough County traffic stop leads to drug arrest
MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday morning. Natacha R. Deweese 33, of Havana, IL, and Kevin W. Masten, 45, of Macomb, IL were arrested on charges of delivery of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of methamphetamine 5-15 grams, possession of a narcotic instrument, possession of drug paraphernalia.
khqa.com
8 from Burlington sentenced on federal drug charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eight people from Burlington, Iowa, have been sentenced to federal prison for their role in conspiring to distribute drugs in southeast Iowa between Dec. 1, 2019 and Nov. 2, 2021. Those sentenced are:. Kendric Centrall Childs, 35, was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment and 10...
khqa.com
Northeast Missouri man sentenced Wednesday in death of toddler
MEMPHIS, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was sentenced on Wednesday, after being found guilty of murder in the 2018 death of a toddler. On August 26, Marcus Mays, 38, of La Grange, was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2018 death of 2-year-old Taylen Allen. Along with...
khqa.com
Quincy police to host Trunk-or-Treat
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — The Quincy Police Department, along with some community partners and businesses, is hosting a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29. The Halloween celebration is free and anyone is welcome. There will be plenty of sweet treats, pumpkin painting, and a raffle with a Cuisinart Oakmont...
khqa.com
Jacksonville woman arrested for criminal neglect of elderly
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Jacksonville woman is facing charges of criminal neglect of an elderly person, a Class 3 felony. Annette R. Hipkins, 60, was arrested on October 19 after an elderly person had reportedly fallen and needed medical attention. According to charging documents, Hipkins “knowingly failed to...
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
wlds.com
Greene County Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Madison County Softball Organization
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed felony theft charges on Thursday against the treasurer of a Madison County softball organization. Riverbender and Fox2 News report 37 year old Heather S. Sullivan of Roodhouse is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch between Aug. 1, 2021 and March 7th.
Wichita Eagle
Mother of 2 who was 7 months pregnant dies in car crash, Alabama officials say
A 28-year-old woman who was seven months pregnant died in a car crash, according to Alabama authorities. Laurina Hernandez, of Quincy, Illinois, was a passenger in a 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe when it struck a ditch and flipped over near Athens around 2 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to a statement from Trooper Justin O’Neal of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
