ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WKTV

All New York State colleges will now have opioid antagonist in every housing unit

ALBANY, N.Y. -- In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Governor Hochul signed legislation Friday, that requires New York State College housing units, to have opioid antagonists, which can be life-saving in the event of an overdose. Resident Assistants and some other employees of the colleges will receive training and learn...
WKTV

Dunham Public Library unveils newly-renovated manor house

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Renovations at the Dunham Public Library manor house are complete and community leaders joined the Board of Trustees for a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate. The rehabilitation project addressed structural issues and helped to brighten up the gloomy building, which was built in 1853. “It...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Loan forgiveness deadline for Public Service workers Monday

NEW YORK -- The deadline to apply for the Limited Waiver Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program, is Monday. The program offers forgiveness for any leftover federal student loan debt a borrower may have, after they have made at least 120 qualifying payments. The borrower also has to be working full-time with a government or qualifying non-profit, at the time their payments have been made.
WKTV

Candidates for New York's 122nd Assembly District discuss the issues

UTICA, N.Y. -- New Yorkers are moving out of the State faster than any other State in the US, so what are the 122nd Assembly Candidates planning to do to keep New Yorkers here? We spoke with Working Families Candidate Colton Mennig, Republican Incumbent Brian Miller, and Democrat Dan Butterman to find out.
FLORIDA STATE
WKTV

Hochul, Zeldin debate the issues

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin discussed how they would address the issues facing New Yorkers during a debate Tuesday night. Zogby weighs in on heated gubernatorial debate between Hochul, Zeldin. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger, Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-1, engaged in a heated debate Tuesday night as...
WKTV

Buttenschon, Zielinski vying to represent 119th Assembly District

To give voters a better understanding of the Candidates running for the 119th Assembly District, we asked them a few questions on voter’s minds. New York is among the highest taxed State in the US, so what do these candidates plan to do to address the tax burden? 119th Assembly District Democrat Candidate Marianne Buttenschon:
NEW YORK STATE
WKTV

Cooler weather returns

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low 44. Thursday morning: Cloudy. Upper 40s. Thursday afternoon: Sunny and much cooler. High 53. Thursday evening: Clear. Mid 40s. A cold front moves through tonight and brings much cooler and drier weather back to Central New York. Showers continue this evening and early tonight....

Comments / 0

Community Policy