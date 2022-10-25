Read full article on original website
WKTV
All New York State colleges will now have opioid antagonist in every housing unit
ALBANY, N.Y. -- In recognition of Red Ribbon Week, Governor Hochul signed legislation Friday, that requires New York State College housing units, to have opioid antagonists, which can be life-saving in the event of an overdose. Resident Assistants and some other employees of the colleges will receive training and learn...
WKTV
Dunham Public Library unveils newly-renovated manor house
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – Renovations at the Dunham Public Library manor house are complete and community leaders joined the Board of Trustees for a ribbon cutting on Friday to celebrate. The rehabilitation project addressed structural issues and helped to brighten up the gloomy building, which was built in 1853. “It...
WKTV
Loan forgiveness deadline for Public Service workers Monday
NEW YORK -- The deadline to apply for the Limited Waiver Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) Program, is Monday. The program offers forgiveness for any leftover federal student loan debt a borrower may have, after they have made at least 120 qualifying payments. The borrower also has to be working full-time with a government or qualifying non-profit, at the time their payments have been made.
WKTV
Candidates for New York's 122nd Assembly District discuss the issues
UTICA, N.Y. -- New Yorkers are moving out of the State faster than any other State in the US, so what are the 122nd Assembly Candidates planning to do to keep New Yorkers here? We spoke with Working Families Candidate Colton Mennig, Republican Incumbent Brian Miller, and Democrat Dan Butterman to find out.
WKTV
Hochul, Zeldin debate the issues
Gov. Kathy Hochul and Congressman Lee Zeldin discussed how they would address the issues facing New Yorkers during a debate Tuesday night. Zogby weighs in on heated gubernatorial debate between Hochul, Zeldin. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger, Congressman Lee Zeldin, R-1, engaged in a heated debate Tuesday night as...
WKTV
Buttenschon, Zielinski vying to represent 119th Assembly District
To give voters a better understanding of the Candidates running for the 119th Assembly District, we asked them a few questions on voter’s minds. New York is among the highest taxed State in the US, so what do these candidates plan to do to address the tax burden? 119th Assembly District Democrat Candidate Marianne Buttenschon:
WKTV
As the weather gets colder, the DOH warns the public of rising respiratory infections
ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday, the steps the New York State Department of Health (DOH) is taking to educate the public on respiratory infections, like Flu and Covid which are on the rise. Since the weather has changed and many people are spending more time indoors, these...
WKTV
The DMV is reminding motorists to be aware of an increase in deer on the roadway as we enter the fall season
ALBANY, N.Y. -- The New York State Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) and Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Wednesday, are reminding drivers to be on the lookout for Deer, now that we are into the Fall season. Motorists in the Adirondack region should also be aware of an increase in...
WKTV
NYS third in Nation for Fire Fatalities: FASNY urges public to change/check batteries in detectors
NEW YORK -- In light of information that New York places third in the nation for fire fatalities, the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is urging the public to change/check the batteries in their smoke alarms as well as their carbon monoxide detectors. FASNY says, Homeowners...
WKTV
Cooler weather returns
Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Low 44. Thursday morning: Cloudy. Upper 40s. Thursday afternoon: Sunny and much cooler. High 53. Thursday evening: Clear. Mid 40s. A cold front moves through tonight and brings much cooler and drier weather back to Central New York. Showers continue this evening and early tonight....
