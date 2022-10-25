James Halligan, Former Oklahoma State University President, Dead At 86
Former Oklahoma State University President James Halligan has died, the school announced Tuesday.
Halligan was the OSU president until 2002 and he led the university through tragedy when a plane crash killed ten members of the Oklahoma State basketball family.
Halligan retired and then represented Stillwater in the Oklahoma Senate for eight years. He was 86 years old.
OSU president Kayse Shrum released the following statement Tuesday about Halligan:
“I was deeply saddened this morning to learn former Oklahoma State University President Jim Halligan has passed away. He faced and overcame many challenges as president of our beloved university, reversing a trend of declining enrollment and resetting our future on a more positive track. Jim and his wife, Ann, led with compassion and strength. Their kind leadership was most evident when they led our Cowboy family through the devastating loss of 10 basketball team members in 2001. The Oklahoma State family is forever indebted to Jim and Ann for their service to Oklahoma State and Oklahoma. On behalf of the OSU family, I send our deepest sympathy and prayers to Ann and the family.”
