Oneida County, NY

WKTV

Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Local doctors talk Stroke Prevention on World Stroke Day

UTICA, NY (WKTV) - World Stroke Day is observed on October 29 to underscore the serious nature and high rates of stroke, raise awareness of the prevention and treatment of the condition, and ensure better care and support for survivors. Dr. Juleen Qandah Board Certified ER Doctor talked with us...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
waer.org

Oswego Hospital settles whistleblower complaint

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York says Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 following allegations the hospital knowingly billed Medicare and Medicaid improperly. The whistleblower complaint is related to outpatient mental health services in which the medical claims must be filed by a...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Herkimer BOCES Cosmetology Salon, open to community members for service

HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Cosmetology Program, runs a clinic that allows their students to gain real-life experience by practicing with local community members. “It gets us ready to take other clients when we graduate and get our jobs. It gives us the experience we really need,” Little Falls...
HERKIMER, NY
WKTV

"Spot the Tot" program gives tips on keeping your kids safe this Halloween

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, is reminding everyone to stay safe this Halloween with what they are calling "Spot the Tot." "Spot the Tot" is a program designed to protect children and prevent drivers from accidentally hitting them, especially at darker times of the day. “Remember, the...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Upstate University Hospital Pediatrician working on vaccine for RSV

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With RSV, cases usually start around Thanksgiving with it peaking in February. But emergency rooms and doctors’ offices are already busy with young patients. “It is the most common reason why infants are hospitalized,” explained Dr. Joseph Domachowske, a pediatrician at Upstate University Hospital. “Not just in the U.S. but across […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica Police and Red Cross reminding parents and kids to stay safe this Halloween

UTICA, N.Y. -- With only a few days until Halloween it's important to remember to stay safe while walking the streets at night, to trick-or-treat. The Utica Police say, they are doing their part to increase safety on Monday by providing additional patrol staff with overtime and Juvenile Aid Officers. They will also have a DWI patrol.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
ILION, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

15-year-old arrested after making possible threat to Weedsport School community

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm after making a threat against the Weedsport School community, according to the Weedsport Police Department. On Wednesday, October 26, the Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Weedsport School District, received a complaint from the school’s administration that […]
WEEDSPORT, NY
WKTV

Herkimer College offering a course on building family trees

Herkimer, NY -- Herkimer College will be offering a genealogy course, "Climbing Your Family Tree" in partnership with the Frank J. Basloe Library and the Herkimer Historical Society. The course is intended for those who wish to start building and researching their family tree. Those who attend will learn how...
HERKIMER, NY
localsyr.com

Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Dunham Public Library hosting educational program on Social Security Benefits

WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Dunham Public Library in Whitesboro announced Thursday, they will be offering a free program to educate the public on Social Security Information. This one-hour financial education program is designed to help those who attend, how to maximize their Social Security benefits before beginning to collect them. Individuals can also get answers to any questions they may have regarding Social Security benefits.
WHITESBORO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Prescription take back event Saturday in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. This event is for people who have unused or expired prescription medications and can dispose of them properly. If these medications are not taken care of in the correct way, they […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying larceny suspect

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in Cortland County seek help identifying a suspect in a larceny. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a wallet. Officials say it happened last Friday at the Cortlandville Walmart. If you recognize the man pictured below or have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5599.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

