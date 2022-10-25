Read full article on original website
WKTV
The Oneida County Opioid Task Force will be giving out free medication disposal bags
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Opioid Task Force announced Tuesday, they will be giving out free medication disposal bags by mail and at a drive-thru event on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. “Our Opioid Task Force is using multipronged approaches to address the opioid issue. We continue...
WKTV
Oneida County survey provides insight into COVID-19 pandemic's impact on students
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County officials now have some insight into how the COVID-19 pandemic affected local students after compiling results from a Teen Assessment Survey (TAP) launched earlier this year. The county conducts TAP surveys every four years, the last of which was in 2019. The recent survey...
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
WKTV
Local doctors talk Stroke Prevention on World Stroke Day
UTICA, NY (WKTV) - World Stroke Day is observed on October 29 to underscore the serious nature and high rates of stroke, raise awareness of the prevention and treatment of the condition, and ensure better care and support for survivors. Dr. Juleen Qandah Board Certified ER Doctor talked with us...
WKTV
CFLR collects unused, expired medications at annual take-back event in Verona Beach
VERONA BEACH, N.Y. – The Center for Family Life and Recovery held a community drug take-back event at 50 Forward in Verona Beach on Wednesday to collect unused and expired medications. Since 2016, CFLR has been holding drug take-back events promoting Med Return Units as part of its prevention...
WKTV
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down.
waer.org
Oswego Hospital settles whistleblower complaint
The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of New York says Oswego Hospital has agreed to pay $98,694.36 following allegations the hospital knowingly billed Medicare and Medicaid improperly. The whistleblower complaint is related to outpatient mental health services in which the medical claims must be filed by a...
WKTV
Herkimer BOCES Cosmetology Salon, open to community members for service
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- The Herkimer-Fulton-Hamilton-Otsego BOCES Cosmetology Program, runs a clinic that allows their students to gain real-life experience by practicing with local community members. “It gets us ready to take other clients when we graduate and get our jobs. It gives us the experience we really need,” Little Falls...
WKTV
"Spot the Tot" program gives tips on keeping your kids safe this Halloween
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, is reminding everyone to stay safe this Halloween with what they are calling "Spot the Tot." "Spot the Tot" is a program designed to protect children and prevent drivers from accidentally hitting them, especially at darker times of the day. “Remember, the...
Upstate University Hospital Pediatrician working on vaccine for RSV
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With RSV, cases usually start around Thanksgiving with it peaking in February. But emergency rooms and doctors’ offices are already busy with young patients. “It is the most common reason why infants are hospitalized,” explained Dr. Joseph Domachowske, a pediatrician at Upstate University Hospital. “Not just in the U.S. but across […]
WKTV
Utica Police and Red Cross reminding parents and kids to stay safe this Halloween
UTICA, N.Y. -- With only a few days until Halloween it's important to remember to stay safe while walking the streets at night, to trick-or-treat. The Utica Police say, they are doing their part to increase safety on Monday by providing additional patrol staff with overtime and Juvenile Aid Officers. They will also have a DWI patrol.
cnyhomepage.com
Herkimer Sheriff charge Ilion woman with multiple counts of welfare fraud
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Ilion woman has been charged with multiple felonies for allegedly defrauding the county government for over 4 months. On Thursday, the Herkimer County Sheriff’s Office Welfare Fraud Unit arrested 41-year-old Lindsay Flihan of Ilion for...
15-year-old arrested after making possible threat to Weedsport School community
WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with Making a Threat of Mass Harm after making a threat against the Weedsport School community, according to the Weedsport Police Department. On Wednesday, October 26, the Student Resource Officer (SRO) assigned to the Weedsport School District, received a complaint from the school’s administration that […]
WKTV
Herkimer College offering a course on building family trees
Herkimer, NY -- Herkimer College will be offering a genealogy course, "Climbing Your Family Tree" in partnership with the Frank J. Basloe Library and the Herkimer Historical Society. The course is intended for those who wish to start building and researching their family tree. Those who attend will learn how...
localsyr.com
Four restaurants fail their health inspections: October 9 to 15
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of October 9 to October 15. Sardo’s Pizzeria, 7250 State Fair Boulevard, Syracuse, NY 13209. Popeye’s Restaurant, 3609 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212. Pies Guys Pizzeria &...
WKTV
Dunham Public Library hosting educational program on Social Security Benefits
WHITESBORO, N.Y. -- The Dunham Public Library in Whitesboro announced Thursday, they will be offering a free program to educate the public on Social Security Information. This one-hour financial education program is designed to help those who attend, how to maximize their Social Security benefits before beginning to collect them. Individuals can also get answers to any questions they may have regarding Social Security benefits.
WKTV
Utica Council of the Blind donates nearly 400 pounds of pet food to Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society
UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Council of the Blind donated nearly 400 pounds of pet food and other supplies to Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society Friday morning. The council has been collecting donations for several months as people continue to struggle amid the rising cost of food for both pets and humans.
WKTV
Another lockout at Jones Elementary on Wednesday, due to disturbing letters
UTICA, N.Y. -- Another lockout took place at Jones Elementary in Utica on Wednesday. According to a note sent home to parents, the lockout took place just before 10 a.m. and was due to letters the school received. Written in the letters was "incoherent and disturbing language," according to officials.
Prescription take back event Saturday in Onondaga County
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29. This event is for people who have unused or expired prescription medications and can dispose of them properly. If these medications are not taken care of in the correct way, they […]
whcuradio.com
Cortland County Sheriff’s Office looking for help identifying larceny suspect
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials in Cortland County seek help identifying a suspect in a larceny. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a wallet. Officials say it happened last Friday at the Cortlandville Walmart. If you recognize the man pictured below or have any information regarding the theft, please contact the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office at (607) 758-5599.
